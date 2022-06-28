Police Blotter, June 28 – July 4, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 23: An officer responded to Barker Street at 12:41 a.m. to assist a man who was in his car and having difficulty breathing. Westchester EMS transported the man to Northern Westchester Hospital.

June 23: A woman who was shopping at TJ Maxx on East Main Street received a call from her credit card company to inquire about suspicious purchases on her credit card. The woman then discovered that her wallet was missing from her purse. An officer responded at 3:06 p.m. to take a report. The matter was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

June 24: Officers responded to Carpenter Avenue at 11:36 a.m. on a report of a larceny that occurred in the past. A resident reported that a mattress topper and gold chain were removed from his room while he was away.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 16: Amtrak police requested assistance at 1:42 p.m. at the Croton-Harmon train station for an unruly passenger on board. Patrols responded and the passenger was removed.

June 21: Police responded to the Gouveia House, a village-owned building located inside the grounds of Gouveia Park, where two windows and a sliding glass door were broken on different occasions. Three suspects were arrested. Charged with one count of third-degree burglary, a felony, were Noelle Keenan, 19, and Medea Pepper-Jones, 18, of both Croton-on-Hudson, and Tashi Burke-Tomaeno, 18, of El Cerrito, Calif.

Kent Police Department

June 22: Police received a 911 open line call from Nimham Road at 6:05 p.m. with an active dispute going on in the background. Upon the officers’ arrival, two females were engaged in a verbal argument. The caller, Andrea Ramos, 46, of Carmel, reported that she was in the bathroom when Christine Calderon, 52, also a Carmel resident, came in and began yelling at her and would not allow her to leave the bathroom. Patrols were advised that a refrain from Order of Protection was issued by state Supreme Court in Putnam County. Calderon was taken into custody for second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree unlawful imprisonment. She was arraigned and will return to Kent Justice Court at a future date.

North Castle Police Department

June 17: Report of a 31-year-old man sustaining an ankle injury from his foot being run over by a car on MacDonald Avenue at 11:03 a.m. The responding officers report being at the scene in the nurse’s office with the injured party. The call was transferred to 60 Control and the subject was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

June 17: A caller reported being involved in a motor vehicle accident with air bag deployment on Route 433 at 11:36 p.m. One party involved was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital. An officer responded to the hospital to investigate for a possible DWI. The party was released from the hospital and transported to police headquarters for processing.

June 20: Report of a female party, described as wearing a black dress and purple Victoria Secret hoodie and carrying a brown purse, stealing groceries from the Stop & Shop on North Broadway at 4:59 p.m. Officers responded and reported that the party was still in the store and had not committed the larceny upon their arrival. Store security interviewed the stopped party and she was issued a trespass letter advising her that she would be arrested if she returned to the store.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 24: A traffic infraction on Bedford Road at 7:54 p.m. resulted in an arrest when police discovered over a pound of marijuana in the vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. The driver was charged and released pending a court date.

June 25: A driver was arrested on Marble Avenue at 2:42 a.m. because of a suspicious driver’s license. The driver made a desk appearance at the police station, was given a ticket and released pending a future court date.

June 26: Report of criminal mischief at 2:06 a.m. after a caller heard a group of youths congregating near Pleasantville High School. The youths were gone when police arrived. A basketball hoop was pulled out of the ground and destroyed. Detectives will review surveillance video with the school district in hopes of identifying who was involved.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 21: Report of an accident at Route 9 and Fishkill Road in Philipstown at 2:22 p.m. A vehicle being operated by a 53-year-old Poughkeepsie woman was traveling northbound on Route 9 passing through a green light when another vehicle being operated by a 71-year-old Cold Spring woman, who was exiting from a gas station and heading west to Fishkill Road, pulled into her path. The driver of the second vehicle stated that when the vehicle in front of her proceeded, she assumed that the intersection was clear and did not see the other car approaching. Police said there is no traffic signal facing the gas station and traffic must proceed only when the intersection is clear. The driver of the first vehicle was transported by Garrison Ambulance Squad to Vassar Brothers Hospital and the driver of the other vehicle was transported to Hudson Valley Hospital by Philipstown EMS.

Yorktown Police Department

June 15: Klever Guartatanga-Leon, 40, of Mount Kisco, was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated after being pulled over on Route 202 at midnight for following the vehicle ahead of him too closely and failing to maintain his lane.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.