Police Blotter, June 27 – July 3 2023, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 13: A caller reported at 11:41 p.m. that several youths were at Half Moon Bay beach making noise. The youths fled the scene as patrols arrived.

June 14: Patrols conducted a traffic stop on southbound Route 9 at 12:43 p.m. Subsequent to the stop, the operator, a 42-year-old Ossining man, was arrested for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation. He was processed at the scene and released on his own recognizance. The passenger, a 42-year-old Ossining woman, was wanted on an arrest warrant by Westchester County police. She was taken into custody and turned over to county police without incident.

June 15: A Maple Street resident reported at 1:21 p.m. that her neighbor came over and yelled at her because her dogs were barking. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

June 18: A North Highland Place resident reported at 6:39 a.m. that someone has been leaving trash in his mailbox and on top of his car. Patrols responded, and subsequent to an investigation, issued an appearance ticket for littering to another resident on the street.

June 18: Multiple callers reported two separate motor vehicle accidents on northbound Route 9 at 11:21 a.m. Both vehicles were struck by a black SUV that left the scene. The SUV was located on Route 9 North in Montrose and was engulfed in flames. The operator was pulled from the vehicle by bystanders and was charged with multiple traffic offenses after his release from the hospital.

Kent Police Department

June 16: A 31-year-old New Milford, Conn. woman was arrested and charged with DWI and second-degree obstructing governmental administration after being observed driving erratically on Route 52 and I-84 at 11:37 p.m. Kent patrol witnessed a Jeep Commander commit a traffic infraction while traveling southbound on Route 52. Patrol attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle began traveling eastbound on I-84 while being operated in an erratic manner. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department deployed stop sticks near the I-84/I-684 interchange to successfully deflate the passenger side rear and front tires. Patrol noticed the smell of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the suspect, who refused to complete field sobriety tests. The woman was taken into custody and processed at headquarters. She was issued an appearance ticket for a later date.

New Castle Police Department

June 15: Police responded to a local gym on a report of multiple larcenies from lockers. Multiple credit cards and personal belongings were removed from the lockers. Detectives are investigating the case.

June 20: Report of graffiti in a local parking lot. The graffiti was made with spray paint. An investigation is ongoing.

June 20: Report of criminal mischief at a local field. A vehicle intentionally drove onto the field and caused damage. An investigation is ongoing.

June 20: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of damage to a mailbox. It is unclear if the damage was done intentionally. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

June 16: A caller reported a suspicious incident involving her daughter on Main Street at 8:03 p.m. The caller reported a male in a parking lot at the location stated that her daughter ran his hand over with her vehicle and requested her Instagram, then left the scene about one hour in the past. The caller was advised to report to headquarters to complete a deposition of the incident.

June 17: A Sarles Street resident reported at 1:05 p.m. that her daughter is home alone and believes a snake is coming into the home through a window. The responding officer reported providing contact information to the complainant regarding wildlife removal services from private property.

June 17: Report of a large tree falling in the parking lot of the Hergenhan Recreation Center on Maple Avenue at 4:29 p.m., damaging a vehicle. The responding officer reported that photos were secured and a report will follow. The North Castle Highway Department was notified to remove the tree.

June 21: A caller reported a horse on Bedford Banksville Road is galloping in the roadway at 12:19 a.m. The responding officer reported that the animal was returned to its owner.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 16: Report of harassment at 6:02 p.m. A brother and sister, both village residents, arrived at headquarters to report that the sister’s ex-boyfriend was continually calling her and they wanted it to stop.

June 18: Report of a larceny at the BP gas station on Marble Avenue at 4:48 a.m. A juvenile came into the establishment and stole two vapes, candy and the store clerk’s cell phone. The value of the items was estimated at $875.

June 22: Personnel at the JCCA campus on Broadway called police at 4:47 p.m. to report a female resident was in a fight with another girl. The first female was found to be the juvenile who stole the items from the convenience store four days earlier.