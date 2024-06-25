Police Blotter, June 25 – July 1, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 16: A report was received at 4:16 p.m. of a man in emotional crisis impeding traffic on Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer engaged the man in conversation and got him to agree to move to the sidewalk for safety. Staff from a nearby group home came to the scene and reported that the man had threatened to harm himself before fleeing from them a short time earlier. Officers de-escalated the situation and the man was taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

June 16: Report at 5:42 p.m. that a car parked on Grove Street was damaged by an apparent hit-and-run driver. A New Jersey resident, who had attended a birthday party nearby, said he found damage to his driver’s side mirror upon returning to the vehicle. Neighbors were canvassed for possible video capturing the incident with negative results.

June 17: Report that a man had vandalized the front door of a business on the 600 block of Main Street at 7:59 a.m. A responding officer saw the suspect walking on Lexington Avenue and detained him. Following an investigation, a 44-year-old village resident was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal mischief.

June 17: An officer on patrol at 8:54 a.m. observed a vehicle without license plates parked on the 100 block of Main Street. A computer check of the Vehicle Identification Number revealed the car had no valid registration. A Honda Civic was impounded and towed away.

June 18: At 10:30 a.m., an officer conducting an inspection of the Early Settlement Trail near Lexington Avenue and Main Street came upon a man bleeding from a laceration under his chin. The man told the officer he had been cut by a nail clipper or small utility knife during an altercation with another man. The injured man was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. The matter was turned over to detectives for investigation. At 7:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was taken into custody and charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

June 20: A 66-year-old Brewster man was charged with DWI following a traffic stop at 1:52 p.m. at Lexington and Sarles avenues. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a June 27 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

June 21: Report of a person stuck in an elevator between floors in a building on South Bedford Road at 11:53 a.m. Officers and Mount Kisco firefighters were able to lower the elevator to the second floor and free a 26-year-old woman who had been stuck inside.

New Castle Police Department

June 12: Detectives continue to investigate a burglary that occurred during the overnight hours on Old Lyme Road in Chappaqua.

June 16: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of a domestic dispute. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, a male and a female were both arrested for third-degree assault.

North Castle Police Department

June 15: An e-911 caller reported a subject yelling loudly on Bedford Road at 10:18 a.m., alarming several other people. Officers responded and reported just a verbal argument. All parties vacated the area; matter adjusted.

June 16: An Old Byram Lake Road resident reported at 2:37 p.m. that a black bear ran through their yard. An officer was dispatched and checked the area. The bear appeared to be gone on arrival.

June 16: An officer reported observing a maroon Chevrolet Malibu occupied by two males at 6:02 p.m. on Main Street with no visible plates. The passenger was apparently videorecording the area. The officer reports that upon attempting to execute a traffic stop of the vehicle, it failed to comply and was last seen heading northbound on Route 128, approaching Old Mount Kisco Road. The officer then lost sight of the vehicle. Officers canvassed the area with negative results. Surrounding jurisdictions were notified.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 17: A village resident reported at 4:02 p.m. that a delivery of prescription medication may have been stolen. The Pleasantville post office reported that the package was delivered to the home, but the resident stated it was never received. The matter remains an open investigation.

June 19: A Columbus Avenue resident reported at 8:17 p.m. that four iPhones were apparently delivered but they were never received. The matter is an open investigation.

June 21: A 49-year-old Dutchess County man was arrested at 10:03 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault following a domestic dispute at Beecher Flooks Funeral Home on Bedford Road two nights earlier.

June 21: Report of an assault on Pleasantville Road at 11:58 p.m. Two parties, both minors, had engaged in an altercation. The matter is part of an open investigation.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 17: A deputy was dispatched to Juniper Hill Road in Philipstown at 10:50 a.m. The caller, who was doing excavation work at a property, located what was believed to be a type of unexploded mortar shell under some rocks as he was clearing the property. The deputy removed all construction workers from the area and called for additional resources to remove the device. The Westchester County Police Hazardous Devices Unit arrived on the scene and were able to remove the device safely. It was determined to be an inert military-grade mortar round from the 1950s and appeared to have been at the location for an extended period of time. The area was checked for other devices, but none were located.

June 18: A 53-year-old man was issued an appearance ticket for violating Putnam County local law as an unregistered or unlicensed tradesperson. On May 23, a deputy was dispatched to a Southeast residence on a larceny complaint. The homeowners advised that they had contracted with McCools and Sons HVAC, to remove an air conditioning condenser and install a heat pump and air conditioning unit, but the work was never completed. An investigation determined that the complaint was a civil matter, but the company operated without a contractor’s license from Putnam County. The suspect is due in Town of Southeast Court at a future date.

White Plains Police Department

June 16: A man was charged with first-degree rape on Bogert Avenue at 5:24 p.m.

June 16: A man was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon at 10:51 p.m. in connection with an incident on Lake Street.

June 17: A White Plains man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt at 12:40 p.m. stemming from an incident on Woodcrest Avenue

June 19: At 1:45 p.m., a 30-year-old Yonkers man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt related to a Mamaroneck Avenue incident.

Yorktown Police Department

June 15: A 66-year-old Shrub Oak man was arrested at 9:30 p.m. and charged with DWI and leaving the scene of a property damage automobile accident following a report of a vehicle being operated erratically. The man was located at an area gas station.