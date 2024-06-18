Police Blotter, June 18 – June 24, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

June 5: The department’s K-9 officer arrested a driver who was in possession of several envelopes containing a powdery substance that was believed to be heroin in the area of Route 6 and Belden Road.

June 8: Officers were dispatched to a local treatment facility on Seminary Road in Carmel for a reported assault. Upon arrival, an officer determined two patients were involved in a dispute while playing a game of chess. The dispute culminated when one of the patients struck the other with a chair. One man was charged with assault.

June 12: Officers were dispatched to a Mahopac residence on report of a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers were met by a combative 47-year-old resident who had just been involved in a physical dispute with his 17-year-old son. The man was charged with second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 8: A 33-year-old village resident was charged with DWI following a traffic stop at 1:44 a.m. at Barker Street and Carpenter Avenue. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a court appearance.

June 8: A 53-year-old man turned himself in at the Green Street precinct at 8:47 a.m. on a warrant charging him with criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. He was booked on the charges and released pending a future appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

June 8: A report was received at 6:58 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a car at Spring Street and Moore Avenue. Upon arrival, an officer was told by a witness that the driver stopped and spoke with the pedestrian, who apparently said he was not hurt. Both parties left the scene. At 9:59 p.m., a Spring Street resident reported that he had been hit and knocked down by a car earlier that evening and was now experiencing pain and soreness in his legs. Westchester EMS responded to the Green Street precinct and took the man to Northern Westchester Hospital.

June 9: Report of an injured man in front of the Green Street firehouse at 12:51 a.m. The responding officer determined the man was uninjured but intoxicated. He was driven home for his safety and turned over to family members.

June 9: A complaint was received at 10:24 p.m. of loud music coming from a home on Armonk Road. An officer spoke with a resident who agreed to turn the volume down.

June 10: Report of an incident outside a Main Street restaurant at 1:14 a.m. Witnesses told officers a man had punched a woman in the face. After an investigation, a 43-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault. He was held overnight for arraignment.

June 13: Report of a small child sitting alone and crying on the front porch of a North Moger Avenue residence at 12:40 p.m. Officers located a three-and-a-half-year-old child and determined that no one was home. At 1:30 p.m., the child’s mother returned home from running an errand and was placed under arrest for endangering the welfare of a child. Child Protective Services was notified. The child was later turned over to her father, who had been at work and unaware that his daughter had been left unattended by her mother.

June 13: A 24-year-old Cortlandt man was charged with DWI following a traffic stop at Lexington and Smith avenues at 2:09 p.m. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a June 27 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

North Castle Police Department

June 7: Fire personnel responded to I-684 for a reported vehicle fire at 10:43 a.m. Responding officers reported the fire was contained to the driver side front tire and was extinguished prior to arrival. The fire caused the tire to become flat, disabling the vehicle. Empire Towing responded and removed the vehicle from the roadway.

June 7: Caller reported that a party was standing in the brush in the median on Route 22 at 10:28 p.m. Responding officers found a homeless party at the location. The subject was provided a courtesy transport to White Plains train station.

June 8: Report of a yellow sedan traveling at more than 100 miles per hour on Route 22 at 5:44 p.m. An officer reported losing sight of the vehicle near Banksville Road and will not chase. The Bedford Police Department was advised of the incident and the vehicle’s description.

June 9: A subject arrived at headquarters at 3:09 p.m. to report a burglary at a Hickory Kingdom Road residence. Depositions were secured. Two officers responded to the residence.

June 9: A caller reported at 4:20 p.m. that he drove his vehicle into a ditch on the side of the road on North Broadway. The responding officer reported the owner is waiting a personal tow.

June 11: A caller stated at 3:56 p.m. that at Broadway Plaza on North Broadway an individual was stopped at a light and slumped over the wheel of a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. Once the passerby knocked on the window, the driver woke up and the vehicle started heading northbound on North Broadway. The responding officer canvassed the area and reported the vehicle was gone on his arrival.

June 12: A CVS employee reported at 7 p.m. that a larceny occurred moments earlier at the store on Main Street involving two males in their 20s or 30s. The suspects were wearing construction worker clothing with an Army backpack and carrying a Target bag. They fled in an unknown vehicle. The responding officer filed a report.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 8: Report of a larceny at the Pleasantville Diner at 4:44 p.m. Two teenage boys fled the diner without paying their $71 bill after they finished eating. The subjects boarded a train at the nearby Metro-North train.

June 9: An anonymous man arrived at headquarters at 12:01 p.m. to report an eagle being trapped in the Parkway Field batting cage. Upon arrival, the responding officers determined that the bird was a hawk and would not leave on its own. The netting on the east end of the cage was lowered, and the bird eventually flew off unharmed.

June 9: A Stanley Street resident called 911 at 7:31 p.m. to report that her landlord had forced entry into the apartment without permission and was still on site. Responding officers deescalated the situation and, after a brief investigation, placed the landlord, a 70-year-old man, under arrest for second-degree criminal trespass. He was transported to headquarters, processed and arraigned before the village justice. He was issued a Temporary Order of Protection and an appearance ticket for June 18 at Village Justice Court.

June 10: Report of criminal mischief on Washington Avenue at 4:13 p.m. A pool ball was thrown at a mirror breaking it and causing about $1,000 in damage.

June 13: A scooter that had been chained to the bike racks near the train station on Memorial Plaza was reported stolen at 9:55 p.m. It was located the next day on Pleasantville Road. The owner told police he would pick the scooter at headquarters.

Yorktown Police Department

June 6: A 41-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both Poughkeepsie residents, were arrested at 6:52 p.m. after voluntarily surrendering at police headquarters. They were charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and petty larceny, a Class A misdemeanor. The arrest stemmed from an Apr. 15, 2023, report of a past burglary at a Yorktown residence. An investigation determined the defendants had entered the residence and allegedly stole property with a value of less than $1,000.

June 8: A 53-year-old Yorktown man was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony, after being arrested at 2:37 p.m. Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation and criminal mischief at a tag sale. It is alleged the defendant became upset that the victim came to the tag sale at his house and yelled at him to leave since they had a past history of not getting along. The victim felt the need to protect himself and sprayed the defendant with pepper spray. It is alleged the defendant kicked the side of the victim’s vehicle as he was trying to leave causing damage.

June 9: A 26-year-old Danbury, Conn. man was charged with DWI after being stopped on Hawthorne Drive at 2:38 a.m. for allegedly traveling at a high rate of speed.

June 11: A 32-year-old Yorktown man was arrested at 9:19 p.m. and charged with forcible touching and second-degree unlawful imprisonment following a report of a domestic incident at a town residence. After an investigation, it is alleged the defendant forcibly touched the victim’s intimate parts with an intent to degrade, and proceeded to restrain movement of the victim from leaving the location.