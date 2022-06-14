Police Blotter, June 14 – June 20, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 5: Officers responded to Main Street and Gregory Avenue on a report of an erratically driven car in the area. Officers located the vehicle on Gregory Avenue, and after additional investigation, charged the driver with DWI, a misdemeanor. Luis Pimentel, 29, of Mount Vernon was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a June 16 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

June 7: A motorist reported at 7:44 a.m. that his vehicle was damaged by a passing car while he was parked at the curb on North Moger Avenue. The motorist said he opened the driver’s door to exit the vehicle when it was struck by the passing car, which then drove off at a high rate of speed.

June 7: Officers responded to Northern Westchester Hospital at 9:01 a.m. to assist staff with locating a patient who left the hospital against medical advice and before being properly discharged. Upon arrival, officers learned that the patient had voluntarily returned.

June 8: Report of a gas leak at a business on Radio Circle at 6:06 a.m. The Mount Kisco Fire Department and Con Edison crews responded. Gas service was turned off until Con Ed conducted an inspection and determined it was safe for employees to re-enter the premises.

June 8: Officers responded at 7:15 a.m. to the Independent Fire Company on Lexington Avenue on a report of a dispute between a firefighter and motorist who was blocking the driveway. The firefighter reported that he asked the motorist to move his car because it was preventing a fire truck from backing into the fire station. The motorist became irate, got out of his car and shoved the firefighter before driving off.

June 9: Officers arrived at Barker Street at 11:18 a.m. to assist a 92-year-old man who was injured in a fall. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

June 10: A Barker Street resident reported at 7:30 a.m. that the catalytic converter on his car was stolen sometime overnight while the vehicle was parked in his building’s lot. An officer determined that surveillance video may have captured the incident. An investigation is continuing.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 31: A walk-in complaint reported at 3:45 p.m. being scammed by someone claiming to be from Con Edison. The victim sent $1,500 via Zelle before realizing that it was a scam. A report was filed and an investigation will follow.

June 2: Patrols received a report of an offensive sticker at a South Riverside Avenue business at 8:25 a.m. An investigation will follow.

June 3: Patrols responded to southbound Route 9 at 2:02 p.m. on a report of a dog that appeared to be hit by a car. Patrols located the owner who reported that the dog jumped out of the car window while he was driving. The dog and owner were escorted to the animal hospital by the dog warden.

June 5: A Grand Street caller reported at 1:55 p.m. that a male on his property was throwing rocks at his political flag. Patrols responded and issued a verbal warning.

New Castle Police Department

June 3: A resident called to report that a woman he met online via a dating app was attempting to extort $3,000 from him. He explained that she had threatened to send compromising photos of him to all his contacts if he did not send the money. The resident sent a smaller amount of money and then blocked the person on all social media accounts. It was later discovered that he had never communicated with a woman and had been targeted for this scam.

June 3: A Haights Cross Road resident reported a landscaper using a gasoline-powered leaf blower in violation of the town ordinance. An officer advised the landscaper of the violation, verified that he had not been warned in the past and gave him a verbal warning.

June 6: The owner of a local bus company reported that five buses had their catalytic converters removed during the early morning hours. Detectives are investigating.

June 6: The U.S. Postal Service reported that one of its trucks also had its catalytic converters removed. Detectives are reviewing local security camera footage.

June 9: A resident reported that five checks placed in their residential mailbox in May had been altered to defraud them of about $20,000.

North Castle Police Department

June 3: A Banks Farm Road resident reported at 12:03 a.m. that a vehicle was stuck in the mud off the roadway. The responding officer requested a tow. Armonk Garage was dispatched and removed the vehicle. The officer then requested Armonk Fire Department ambulance be dispatched for the operator experiencing an apparent altered mental status. The party was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

June 8: A School Street resident reported at 5:33 p.m. that debris is in the roadway. The responding officer stated that cardboard boxes are in the roadway. The officer was able to clear the debris from the road and dispose it.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 4: A Meadow Lane resident reported an electric bike was stolen from in front of his home at 9:52 a.m. The matter remains under investigation.

June 7: A 54-year-old Cold Spring man was arrested at 8:50 a.m. for violating an order of protection that was in place to help a Pleasantville woman.

June 9: Report of a larceny of used cooking oil from Tesora D’Italia Restaurant on Marble Avenue at 12:52 p.m. An investigation is continuing.

June 9: Used cooking oil was reported stolen from the Pleasantville Diner at 1:26 p.m.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 3: Deputies were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Peekskill Hollow Road near Nashua Road in Putnam Valley about 12:50 a.m. Upon arrival, the deputy located a vehicle off the roadway that had struck a tree and was engulfed in flames. The driver, a 38-year-old Kent resident, was unconscious and still in the vehicle. With the assistance of another motorist who had stopped to help, they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle and began lifesaving efforts, including CPR. The victim was transported by ambulance to Westchester Medical Center, but did not survive. An investigation is continuing regarding cause of death. The Putnam Valley Fire Department assisted on the scene with the vehicle fire and traffic control.

June 4: Report of a multivehicle accident on Route 6 near the Westchester County border at 8:30 p.m. An investigation revealed that a vehicle being operated by a 43-year-old Mahopac man was traveling southbound on Route 6 when an unidentified vehicle pulled out of Baldwin Place Road causing him to brake suddenly, resulting in the vehicle behind him, operated by a 74-year-old Mahopac woman, to collide into the rear of his vehicle. Then a motorcycle, driven by a 56-year-old Tuckahoe man, struck the rear of the second vehicle and the operators was ejected from the motorcycle. The driver of the second vehicle was transported to Putnam Hospital Center because she had difficulty breathing while the motorcycle operator was taken to Westchester Medical Center for a possible concussion.

State Police/Somers

June 7: Police began investigating a shooting incident at 7 a.m. that took place at Pepsi Way in Somers. Several gunshots were heard in the area and an employee working in the facility was subsequently struck by a bullet projectile in the parking lot. The victim was taken to a local hospital and evaluated. Investigators are seeking information to identify who may have been involved in the incident.

White Plains Police Department

June 7: Lu Ping Liu was arrested at 3:49 a.m. for assault in the second degree at 1 City Place.