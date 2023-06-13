Police Blotter, June 13 – June 19 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

May 29: Police responded to a Mahopac residence at 7:04 p.m. on a report of a male subject publicly exposing himself. The tenant told police a member of the landlord’s family was outside his residence yelling and screaming obscenities and proceeded to pull his pants down and expose himself. The tenant was able to provide video surveillance footage detailing the incident. The suspect was located and charged with public lewdness, a Class B misdemeanor.

May 31: Police units were dispatched to a Carmel residence at 7:24 p.m. on a report of a family dispute. Upon arrival, officers located a bloodied male victim with a laceration on the back of his head. An investigation determined a female resident had attacked the victim and struck him in the head with a glass ice cream bowl. Officers determined the assault had taken place in the presence of a nine-year-old child. The woman was charged with one count of second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.

June 2: A detective on patrol in the area of Sandy Street at 10:10 p.m. observed a suspicious vehicle parked on the side of the roadway with several occupants. The detective also observed a male passenger outside the vehicle urinating in the roadway. Following a traffic stop, it was determined the driver was in possession of a small, clear bag containing cocaine. K-9 Pietro later arrived and uncovered a second bag containing cocaine in a rear passenger compartment. The driver and passenger were each charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 6: Report of a shoplifter at Target on North Bedford Road at 3:29 p.m. Store security reported that a woman using the self-checkout lanes scanned some but not all of the items in her cart. She was detained when she attempted to leave the store with $652 worth of merchandise that had not been paid for. The 35-year-old Carmel resident was booked at the Green Street precinct on a charge of petty larceny, a misdemeanor, and released pending a future appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

June 6: An officer responded to a Gatto Drive residence at 7:50 p.m. regarding a dispute between co-tenants of an apartment. A woman reported that her roommate had allowed two people she does not know to move in without her permission. The woman was advised that the dispute was a civil matter, not a police matter, and to speak with her landlord.

June 7: Officers responded to Hotel MTK on Pat Reilly Way at 1:04 a.m. on a report of a person in emotional crisis. A woman staying at the hotel agreed to be taken to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation. The Mobile Crisis Response Team was advised of the interaction with the woman and said it would follow up with her in the morning.

June 7: A welfare check was conducted by an officer on Woodcrest Lane at 11:57 a.m. at the request of a person who was unable to reach a relative for several days. The officer made contact with the resident and reported that all was in order.

June 9: An officer responded to Beverly Road at 6:21 a.m. to assist a man who had collapsed on the street. The man reported that he had briefly lost consciousness but was unsure why. Westchester EMS also responded and took the man to the hospital for evaluation.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 31: A Young Avenue resident requested EMS for her mother at 4:47 p.m. after she was bitten by a rat. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Phelps Hospital by Croton EMS.

May 31: A caller reported at 8:43 p.m. that a male inside of a South Riverside Avenue business was refusing to leave and yelling at associates. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

June 2: An Old Post Road South resident reported at 8:24 a.m. being involved in a dispute with a contractor who was working on his house. Patrols responded and mediated the situation.

June 4: Patrols assigned to Summer Fest and Croton EMS responded to the rear of Holy Name of Mary Church at 2:46 p.m. for a male with a head injury. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Croton EMS.

New Castle Police Department

June 2: Police responded to a report of a dispute between motorists on Bedford Road involving a delivery truck and another vehicle. The driver of the delivery truck reported he and a passing motorist were involved in a verbal dispute over the location of where the delivery truck was parked. The other vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival.

June 2: A Chappaqua resident arrived at headquarters to report stolen property. The resident reported that during the overnight hours his Thule Rack and container were removed from the top of his motor vehicle, which was parked in his driveway. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

June 4: A caller reported at 9:57 a.m. that he was riding his bicycle on Route 22 when the driver got out of his vehicle with New York license plates and pushed him off the bike. The caller filed a report. The responding officers secured depositions; a report will follow.

June 4: An Intervale Avenue resident reported at 10:05 a.m. that her vehicle was rummaged through overnight and she is missing some belongings. The responding officer secured depositions; a report will follow.

June 6: A Sunset Drive resident reported at 7:16 a.m. that his neighbor had recently purchased a rooster and every morning it has been waking him up. Caller was unsure of which residence the noise may be coming from. The responding officer checked the area, which was quiet at this time.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 4: Report of a larceny on Pleasantville Road at 6:47 p.m. Police did not provide any additional details because the matter is an open case.

June 5: A 36-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 9:49 p.m. and charged with DWI after he was found asleep behind the wheel of a vehicle at the intersection of Manville Road and Grant Street.

June 8: Report of offenses involving fraud on Washington Avenue at 12:09 p.m. No additional information was provided because the matter is under investigation.

Yorktown Police Department

May 31: A 24-year-old Peekskill man was arrested and charged with DWI at 1:48 a.m., an unclassified misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Crompond Road.

June 1: A 30-year-old Peekskill man was charged with third-degree attempted assault, a Class B misdemeanor, at 2:15 p.m. following a report of a civil dispute at a business in town.

June 3: A 53-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 9:30 p.m. with DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions following a report of a vehicle fleeing the scene of an accident on Route 202 and Ridge Street.