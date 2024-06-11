Police Blotter, June 11 – June 17, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Castle Police Department

May 31: Report of a domestic dispute between a husband and wife at a Millwood residence. The dispute occurred because of text messages sent by the husband. The incident was documented by responding officers.

June 4: Officers responded to the parking lot of a local business on a report of a vehicle that was damaged in the lot. Upon arrival, officers observed several large scratches on the driver’s side of the vehicle, which appear to have been done intentionally. The investigation is ongoing.

June 5: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of a verbal domestic incident between a husband and wife. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to mediate the situation. The incident was documented.

June 6: Police responded to a local grocery store on a report of a larceny that occurred

in the past. Various subjects stole about 42 bottles of various items totaling over $2,000. The crime is being investigated by New Castle police detectives.

North Castle Police Department

May 31: A caller reported at 4:16 p.m. that she got locked out of her residence and her children, a toddler and a baby, were inside. The caller requested police assistance in attempting to make entry into the residence. The responding officer reported assisting the caller back into her home. The children appeared to check okay.

June 1: A caller observed a sick possum outside her store on Maple Avenue at 10:42 a.m. and is requesting police assistance. The responding officer reported that the animal is apparently gone on arrival.

June 1: A Valley Lane resident reported at 6:02 p.m. that her grill exploded and her husband sustained an injury to his arm. The caller also reported that her grill was still on fire. Notification to 60 Control was made. The responding officer reported that the fire was cleared by the fire department and that the injured party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital by BLS.

June 3: Report of a large turtle in the roadway on Wrights Mill Road at 7:38 p.m. The responding officers were able to assist the animal off the roadway and into a wooded area. Matter adjusted.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 3: A party arrived at headquarters at 1:43 p.m. to file a report stating that someone tried to submit an unemployment claim under their name.

June 3: Report of a disturbance at the Subway sandwich shop on Bedford Road at 6:27 p.m. After arriving at the scene, officers learned that the disturbance took place at the Subway shop in Mount Pleasant.

June 4: An employee at Starbucks on Memorial Plaza reported at 5:07 p.m. that their headphones were missing. No report was filed with police. The employee was going to have Starbucks handle the matter internally.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

May 31: Deputies were dispatched to Route 22 just north of Sodom Road in Southeast at 6:50 p.m. for an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. A preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle being operated by a 52-year-old Katonah woman was making a left turn out of a restaurant driveway to head southbound on Route 22 when it was struck by a northbound motorcycle, which was operated by a 22-year-old man. The man was transported by Brewster Ambulance to Danbury Hospital where he was in serious condition. The woman was arrested at the scene, charged with DWI and issued a ticket for failing to yield the right of way when making a left turn. She was processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility and issued an appearance ticket for Town of Southeast Court at a future date.

White Plains Police Department

June 2: A 28-year-old Jersey City, N.J. man was charged with second-degree assault in connection with an incident on Main Street at 3:12 p.m.

June 2: A 27-year-old Jersey City, N.J. man was charged at 7:05 p.m. with false impersonation at police headquarters.

Yorktown Police Department

June 6: A 20-year-old Peekskill man was arrested at 5:11 p.m. and charged with second-degree harassment in connection with an incident on Mar. 29 at 24 Hour Fitness in Jefferson Valley. It is alleged the man caused a victim to fear for their safety after showing intent to harass, annoy or alarm.

June 6: A 48-year-old Yorktown man was arrested and charged with second-degree harassment following a report of a domestic dispute at 9:25 p.m. It is alleged the man caused the victim to fear for their safety after striking the door of a residence and threatening to burn the house down.