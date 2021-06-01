Police Blotter, June 1 – June 7, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

May 17: Patrol responded to the area of Croton-Harmon High School at 2:36 p.m. on a report of a protester with signs. Patrol spoke with the male who reported that a group of youths threw eggs and a water bottle at his vehicle.

May 18: Report of a male worker coming onto a private property on Benedict Boulevard at 9:54 a.m. and urinating. Patrol advised workers to stay off the property.

May 20: Patrols responded to the area of Grand Street at 10:18 p.m. on a report of a drunk and disorderly person refusing to leave an establishment.

May 21: Report of a disorderly group of youths riding skateboards on Bungalow Road at 5:54 p.m.

May 23: Patrol responded to the area of Grand Street at 9:53 p.m. on a report of a domestic dispute.

North Castle Police Department

May 21: Report of an unwanted subject on scene at a Virginia Road business at 9:58 a.m. The caller stated that the subject was on the premises regarding a prior call for service in the past and that he would like the person to be escorted off the property. The responding officers reported assisting the subject from the scene without further incident and provided a courtesy transport to his residence.

May 21: Bedford police report an erratic driver traveling southbound on Route 22 toward Armonk at 10:18 p.m. The driver, about 25 years old, appears disoriented and was operating what was described as a maroon Honda. The responding officer stopped the vehicle at Middle Patent Road and arrested the operator for DWI.

May 24: An Oregon Road caller reported at 7:59 a.m. that she received checks in the mail from two new accounts that she did not open.

May 26: A Terrace Circle resident reported at 4:34 p.m. that his babysitter fell down a flight of stairs and possible broke her ankle. The call was transferred to 60 Control who dispatched Armonk Ambulance. The responding officer stated that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Ossining Police Department

May 27: Damage to headstones at Historic Sparta Cemetery was reported. A chemical residue was reportedly left behind on stones with the potential to cause severe and permanent damage to the headstones. Detectives conferred with investigators from the Sleepy Hollow Police Department and found an Ohio woman had used modeling clays to create casts of headstones. She then took those castings with her in an attempt to recreate ornamental parts of the stones. Using foreign substances on the stones violates the rules of the cemeteries, but does not rise to the level of a crime.

State Police/Cortlandt

May 22: Police arrested Daniel R. Usher, 31, of Beacon, for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both Class B felonies, and DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor. At about 1:15 a.m., troopers conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Subaru Impreza on Route 9 in Croton-on-Hudson for multiple vehicle and traffic law violations. The investigation determined that the suspect was driving while intoxicated and in possession of approximately 25.2 grams of cocaine. He was arraigned virtually before the Town of Cortlandt Court and released on his own recognizance.

White Plains Police Department

May 25: Police responded to a burglary alarm at City Hall in the early hours of the morning. A maintenance worker discovered a man, who claimed he was there visiting his uncle, inside the building. The man fled but was apprehended the next day. The suspect, identified as Troy Brown, was arrested for criminal trespassing and was found to be homeless with no legitimate reason to be in the building.

Yorktown Police Department

May 21: Frederick Humphrey, 34, of Port Ewen, N.Y., was arrested at 12:11 a.m. and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance following a 911 call of an erratic driver who appeared to have been in a recent accident and was now parked at the Sunoco gas station on Lake Road. An investigation revealed Humphrey was in possession of more than four ounces of cocaine.

May 22: Juan Reyes, 23, of Peekskill, was arrested and charged with DWI at 2:53 a.m. after an officer observed a parked vehicle blocking the right travel lane on Route 6.

-Compiled by Katherine Rosen, Martin Wilbur and Rick Pezzullo