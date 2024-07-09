Police Blotter, July 9 – July 15, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 30: A 17-year-old girl came to the Green Street precinct at 5:23 p.m. to report that a man in his 20s arrived at her workplace on two occasions recently and asked for her name. In both instances, the man was told to leave the premises and did so. An officer prepared a report about the two incidents and advised her to call police immediately if he returns again to her place of work.

June 30: Report of a domestic dispute in progress at an Amuso Drive residence at 7:23 p.m. After an investigation, a 54-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors. The suspect is accused of knocking down a woman during an argument and in the presence of her 12-year-old child. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and held for arraignment.

July 1: Two Washburn Road residents reported suspicious activity at their homes about 11 p.m. A woman called 911 to report that the motion-sensitive floodlights outside her home turned on followed by someone jiggling the handle to her basement door to see if it was unlocked. Officers responded, and while canvassing the block, were flagged down by another homeowner. He reported he had heard a loud thud in his backyard a few minutes earlier but had not seen anyone on his property. All premises on the block were found to be secure. Officers conducted multiple inspections of the street throughout the overnight hours.

July 2: Report received from the Real Time Crime Center at 6:44 a.m. that a vehicle wanted in connection with a state police assault investigation was being operated in Mount Kisco. An officer located the vehicle on Route 133 at Manchester Drive and followed it on to the Saw Mill River Parkway. The vehicle was subsequently stopped a short time later by state and county officers. The driver was taken into custody by state police.

July 2: Officers assisted a man at 11:40 p.m. who suffered a shoulder injury in a fall in front of his Carpenter Avenue residence. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and transported the man to Northern Westchester Hospital.

July 4: A 24-year-old village resident was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on South Moger Avenue at 10:06 p.m. An officer made the traffic stop after observing the vehicle traveling at 10 miles per hour and without any headlights on. The driver was booked at headquarters in Hawthorne and held overnight for arraignment in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

North Castle Police Department

June 28: The owner and chief financial officer of a North Castle business arrived at headquarters at 4:45 p.m. to report that checks were stolen from the business. The information was gathered and depositions were secured.

June 29: Caller reported at 12:29 p.m. that the owner of Lenny’s Restaurant came into her store requesting to call police following a dispute with a customer at his restaurant. Officers were dispatched and reported that the party involved left the premises.

June 30: The NYPD reported to North Castle police at 7:45 a.m. that a vehicle stolen out of this jurisdiction was recovered.

June 30: A Smallwood Place resident reported finding a dead racoon in his mailbox at 10:48 a.m. The town highway department was notified.

July 2: A complainant reported encountering an unknown party inside a Tripp Lane residence at 9:18 a.m. The house was recently built and placed on the market and should be vacant. The complainant also stated that the party sounds like a female, but was unable to confirm that because the party barricaded themselves in a bedroom. Multiple officers responded to assist. A female was arrested and was brought to headquarters for processing. Depositions were completed at the scene.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 30: Report of criminal mischief at Pleasantville Laundry on Wheeler Avenue at 12:14 p.m. The matter is under investigation; no further information was released.

July 2: Report of a disturbance on Elm Street at 11:45 a.m. The nature of the dispute was between two neighbors arguing over property lines. Matter adjusted.

July 3: A report of damaged property on Wheeler Avenue at 3:07 p.m. Two doors were opened into each other causing the damage.

July 5: Report of a larceny at 36 Broadway at 10:52 a.m. The matter is under investigation; no further information was released by police.

White Plains Police Department

June 26: A woman was charged with first-degree criminal contempt at 9:45 p.m. in connection with an incident on Main Street.

June 28: A 31-year-old White Plains man was charged with second-degree burglary at 3:27 p.m. stemming from an incident on South Lexington Avenue.

June 28: At 8:25 p.m., a White Plains man was charged with second-degree assault following a South Broadway incident.

June 30: A 26-year-old White Plains man and a 27-year-old Pelham man were charged with third-degree burglary at 6:30 p.m. at Renaissance Square.

Yorktown Police Department

July 2: A 24-year-old Lake Peekskill woman was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation after being stopped for speeding while traveling north on Strawberry Road at 9 a.m. A routine inquiry revealed the driver’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended.