Police Blotter, July 6 – July 12, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 21: Report of gas or sewage odor inside a home on Ackerman Court at 12:28 p.m. Patrol and Croton Fire Department responded. Patrol reported that the odor came from a skunk that had sprayed outside the home.

June 21: A Brook Street resident reported at 4 p.m. that her ex-husband threatened violence against her current boyfriend. She stated that her ex-husband showed a gun to her son and said, “I’ll shoot your mom’s boyfriend if he acts up again.” The case was turned over to detectives for further investigation.

June 22: DPW reported at 10:25 a.m. multiple street signs were stolen in the village. An investigation is ongoing.

June 22: A caller reported at 8:38 p.m. that someone created a fraudulent e-mail address similar to her husband’s and has been e-mailing their customers asking for money. She reported one customer in Chappaqua sent $2,000 via Zelle to this unknown individual and subsequently filed a report with the New Castle Police Department. The caller indicated that she alerted her customers of the fraudulent e-mails.

June 22: A Nordica Drive resident reported at 11:03 p.m. that their tire was slashed. Patrol to file a report.

June 25: A caller reported a male acting strange in the area of Grand Street at 8:35 a.m. Patrol responded and reported he was packing his car to go away.

June 25: Caller reported at 7:01 p.m. that a black male and a white female were having an argument on Hunter Street across from her residence. The caller stated that the male appeared to light a shirt on fire, left it in the street before leaving the scene in a vehicle while the female left on foot. Patrols were dispatched and reported using a fire extinguisher to put out a small fire in the street.

Patrol located the female on foot on Old Post Road North and reported that she was uncooperative as they attempted to ascertain information as to what happened. She only stated that she had an argument with her friend and he set the shirt on fire because it had dog feces on it. The female stated her friend isn’t returning to pick her up. Patrols gave the woman a courtesy transport to the train station and interviewed witnesses on scene who did not recognize the male. Patrols canvassed the area for his vehicle with negative results.

North Castle Police Department

June 25: A Jennie Clarkson school staff member reported at 5:28 p.m. that on student assaulted another. The staff member requested an ambulance and for police to respond. Valhalla Ambulance was dispatched by 60 Control.

June 25: Report of a lost 10-year-old girl on Maple Avenue at 5:42 p.m. The child’s father was contacted and he responded from White Plains to pick her up. The child was reunited with her father.

June 26: A Nichols Road resident reported at 5:26 a.m. that she believes people are stealing things from her home. The caller was screaming profanities before hanging up the phone. The responding officers stated that the party checks okay at this time and no longer needs police assistance.

June 27: A Wrights Mill Road resident reported at 6:51 p.m. that his 62-year-old mother went missing. She was last seen at home at about 7 a.m. The caller reported that his mother left on foot and she does not drive or speak English. Officers were advised and responded to assist in locating the missing party. The caller e-mailed a picture of his mother and a hotline message was sent with a picture. County officers with a bloodhound assisted with the search. The party was located after an extended search.

July 1: Multiple callers stated they observed a bear walking on Upland Lane and Evergreen Row at 10:54 a.m. The responding officer canvassed the area with negative results; the animal was apparently gone upon arrival.

White Plains Police Department

June 30: Luis Doce Herrera, 61, was arrested for second-degree burglary regarding an incident where he was observed on a video camera entering a home and fleeing.

June 30: Alexander Posner, 31, was arrested for second-degree burglary and third-degree menacing stemming from a domestic incident.

Yorktown Police Department

June 29: Carlos Giron-Sola, 25, of Greenwich was arrested at 6:15 p.m. and charged with petty larceny for allegedly refusing to pay for merchandise at the ACME supermarket in Shrub Oak.

June 30: Bennetta Vieira, 68, of Yorktown, was arrested at 5:44 p.m. and charged with third-degree assault during a domestic incident at a residence. An investigation revealed Vieira and a victim were in a verbal argument that became physical. During the argument it is alleged Vieira punched the victim in the face with a closed fist causing injuries and pain.

