Police Blotter, July 5 – July 11, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 28: Officers responded to Northern Westchester Hospital at 11:19 p.m. after staff reported that a woman arrived at the hospital seeking to be admitted but had no medical emergency. After speaking with the woman, officers contacted the Mobile Crisis Intervention Team, which made arrangements for temporary shelter. Family members and the Department of Social Services were also advised.

June 29: A business owner arrived at the Green Street precinct at 12:52 p.m. to report that a former employee had apparently stolen more than $500,000 from the business over a seven-year period. Detectives were provided with copies of business records. An investigation is underway.

July 1: An employee at an East Main Street business reported at 10:34 a.m. that the catalytic converter on her car was removed from the vehicle while it was parked there the previous day. The victim said she took the car to her mechanic after work because of loud noise and fumes, and she learned that the catalytic converter had been stolen.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 21: Patrols responded to a village park at 4:16 p.m. for a call regarding three subjects forcing entry into a building. Patrols and the Detective Division subsequently arrested two Croton-on-Hudson women, 18 and 19, and an 18-year-old El Cerrito, Calif. man for third-degree burglary.

June 21: A caller reported at 4:41 p.m. that a woman was struck by a vehicle on South Riverside Avenue. Croton EMS responded and transported the patient to Westchester Medical Center.

New Castle Police Department

June 21: A Sleepy Hollow man was arrested at 9:30 a.m. for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

June 21: A White Plains man was arrested at 7:45 p.m. for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

June 21: Officers responded to the Chappaqua train station platform on the report of an unattended bag at 1:30 p.m. MTA police responded, ad the bag was found to contain food.

June 23: Detectives investigated an anonymous tip related to a possible suicidal youth.

June 28: Officers took a harassment complaint from a resident regarding threatening Facebook messages. The complainant stated that a person from Florida was threatening him because the person believed he was having an affair with his wife. The complainant wanted to have the incident documented.

June 29: A Danbury man was arrested at 10:30 a.m. for driving with a suspended driver’s license.

June 30: Officers responded behind Town Hall on a report of a small fire on the basketball court. Officers arrived and found a smoldering black sweatshirt on the court. The fire was extinguished, and possible witnesses were canvassed. The matter is under investigation.

North Castle Police Department

June 24: Report of a deceased rabbit at 9:31 p.m. at IBM Park near the bleachers of the second baseball field past the tennis bubble. It is causing a foul odor in the area. The Parks Department was notified for removal.

June 27: A complainant reported at 9:29 a.m. that a check was stolen from her checkbook and used to withdraw several thousand dollars from her bank account.

June 28: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 8:30 p.m. to report that his debit card was fraudulently used to withdraw $400 from an ATM machine at the CVS on Main Street.

June 29: Caller reported at 3:15 p.m. that a female fainted in the locker room at Equinox gym on Business Park Drive but is currently conscious and alert and is requesting an ambulance. Th call was successfully transferred to 60 Control. The responding officer reported that that party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 27: A 34-year-old Pleasantville woman was arrested at 12:03 a.m. on Bedford Road after her vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation. It was discovered her license had been suspended. She was released on her own recognizance pending a future court date.

July 1: A hazardous condition was reported at 5:49 a.m. on Sunnyside Avenue after a tree fell in the roadway. DPW was notified and had the tree removed shortly after it was reported.

July 1: Report of a stolen vehicle from a property on Lake Street at 1:19 p.m. It was later found in the Key Food parking lot. An investigation is continuing.

State Police

June 29: State police BCI in Kingston arrested Yariel Villegas, 24, of Carmel, for second-degree grand larceny and third-degree identity theft, both felonies. On Oct. 7, 2021, police were notified by Mid-Hudson Valley Credit Union for a larceny of $131,206.51. An extensive investigation was launched that led police to Villegas. The investigation revealed that Villegas opened a fraudulent account with the credit union using the stolen identity of another individual. He then made numerous expensive purchases throughout the region, including jewelry, clothing and airline tickets. Villegas was arraigned in Town of Ulster Justice Court and released on his own recognizance.

White Plains Police Department

June 26: Donart Thomas was charged with second-degree assault for hitting a co-worker with a metal bottle rack at the Cheesecake Factory at 1 Maple Ave.

June 30: Munshi Abdul-Masjud was arrested for selling alcohol to a minor at the Shell gas station at 115 W. Post Rd.

Yorktown Police Department

June 25: A 13-year-old Yorktown boy was charged with juvenile delinquency after allegedly punching and kicking a victim while they were on the bike path next to the firehouse on Commerce Street.

June 26: Kevin and Ingrid Richards, both 45, were charged with second-degree criminal nuisance for hosting an alleged underage drinking party with about 200 attendees that took place at their home on Clover Hill Lane in Ossining.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.