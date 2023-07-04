Police Blotter, July 4 – July 10 2023, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 26: A 43-year-old Manhattan man was charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, at 9:28 a.m. after he was accused by store security at Target on North Bedford Road of leaving the store with $228 worth of merchandise he had not paid for. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a July 20 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

June 28: At 12:24 a.m., a man approached an officer on Lexington Avenue and expressed concern for a person he saw in a car parked on Armonk Road. The officer located the vehicle and spoke with the driver who said he was very depressed due to recent deaths in his family. The man also appeared to be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. An ambulance was requested and the man was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for evaluation.

June 28: A Barker Street resident reported at 1:07 a.m. that some wires were down on the block. An officer located a power line that had snapped and shattered the rear windshield of a car parked on the street. Con Edison was notified to respond.

June 30: An employee at a hair salon in the village reported at 9:46 a.m. that a customer apparently used a fraudulent credit card to make a payment earlier in the week. An officer took a report; an investigation is continuing.

New Castle Police Department

June 25: Officers responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife. The dispute was mediated on the scene by officers and the incident was documented.

June 25: At about 6:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle that drove off a roadway. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, the driver was arrested and charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

June 30: Officers responded to a report of graffiti, which was done using spray paint. An investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

June 25: A William Street resident reported at 10:46 a.m. that his neighbor stole a sign that reads “please pick up after your dog” from his front yard. The resident stated that he confronted the neighbor who stated she will not return the sign to him because she doesn’t like that he had it in his yard. The responding officer spoke with the parties. The sign was returned to the complainant who did not wish to pursue the matter any further.

June 25: Report of a motorcycle accident with a larger vehicle on Route 22 at 3:58 p.m. The responding officers reported that the motorcyclist was transported by Armonk Fire Department ambulance to the Westchester Medical Center ER while the other operator refused medical attention. Armonk Garage was able to remove both vehicles from the location and the roadway was fully reopened.

June 28: At 3:46 p.m., there was a report of a larceny that occurred the previous day at the Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The responding officer secured depositions and video surveillance.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 13: A Norwalk, Conn. woman turned herself in and was charged with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, after a lengthy investigation into a fraud case involving a local auto dealership. On Nov. 1, 2022, a deputy was dispatched to the dealership on a complaint connected to a fraudulent transaction whereby the suspect traded in a car and received a check much greater than the value of the vehicle. The case was turned over to the department’s Bureau of Criminal Investigations. It was determined that the defendant had sent checks to a bank holding the loan on the car, knowing that the checks were written on an account with insufficient funds and ultimately bounced. She then timed her appearance at the dealership before the bank knew that the checks had bounced, and the dealership was told that the payoff was much lower than it was.

State Police/Somers

June 28: Raymond L. Laudo, 66, of the Bronx, was arrested for first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, both Class D felonies; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing, both Class A misdemeanors. On June 13, troopers were dispatched to a Summit Circle residence in Somers for a domestic dispute involving a gun. Responding troopers found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm and the resident of the home suffering from blunt force trauma to the head caused by a metal pipe. Both victims were transported to Westchester Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries and later released. The investigation determined that Laudo had forcibly entered the residence and violently assaulted the victims, one of which fired a round from a .22 caliber rifle in self-defense. Laudo was arraigned in Town of Somers Court and released on $25,000 bail.