Police Blotter, July 30 – August 5, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 20: A village resident was charged at 12:05 a.m. with aggravated DWI and aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, both misdemeanors, after an officer observed a vehicle mount a curb and get stuck on it in the Shoppers Park parking lot. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

July 21: Officers responded to Lexington Avenue and Gatto Drive at 3:28 a.m. after a man called to report that he had been assaulted at a nearby bar. Upon arrival, officers observed a laceration near one of the man’s eyes. The man, however, then refused to cooperate with officers. He declined any medical attention and walked off without providing information about how he had been injured.

July 21: A village resident was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, after officers responded to Barker Street at 6:55 p.m. on a report of a disturbance. A Barker Street resident reported that a relative was intoxicated and refusing his request to leave his property. Officers offered the other man a ride home in an effort to defuse the situation, but the man became combative and continued to cause a disturbance. He was taken into custody and brought to the Green Street precinct, where he was issued a summons to appear in Village Court on Aug. 8.

July 21: A Thorn Avenue resident reported at 11:10 p.m. that his car was damaged by a hit-and-run driver while it was parked near his home. An officer checked for video at neighboring homes but none could be located that captured the incident.

July 22: An officer on patrol at 2 a.m. observed an apparent water main break on Maple Avenue. Village public works personnel were notified and officers closed the street to traffic until repairs were made.

July 25: A 46-year-old Bedford Hills man was arrested and charged with obstruction of governmental administration, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Lexington Avenue. The man’s Dodge Caravan was pulled over at 8:37 p.m. after the officer observed it drive through a stop sign at Locust and West streets. He was taken into custody after he refused to provide his driver’s license or step out of his vehicle as requested by the officer. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct. He was also issued summonses for failing to stop at the stop sign, having an obstructed view and having a cracked windshield. He is due in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Aug. 8.

New Castle Police Department

July 18: Police responded to a local business on a report of two females that had used counterfeit money to purchase items. The incident had occurred prior to police arrival. An investigation is ongoing.

July 23: Police responded to a local park on a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle. The vehicle owner reported that she went for a walk in the park and left her pocketbook on the front seat of her vehicle. When she returned the front window of her car was broken and her purse was missing. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

July 19: Report of suspicious individuals inside a store at Armonk Square at 3:03 p.m. The caller stated that two known females are on the premises who have committed forgery in the past.

July 20: An e-911 caller reported a downed utility pole on Route 128 at 4:10 p.m. The responding officer reported a tree and utility pole were down across Route 128, and the pole was actively sparking. Route 128 was closed at Shoemaker Lane and at Old Mount Kisco Road. Con Edison responded, repaired the condition and cleared the roadway with its tree crew.

July 21: An Old Orchard Street resident reported at 3:38 p.m. that about 10 individuals are jumping into the lake behind his residence. The responding officer reported that one party was on the scene and he was escorted off the property without incident.

July 22: Report of about 12 students fighting in the courtyard at the Jennie Clarkson campus on Old Orchard Street at 12:31 a.m. North Castle and Westchester County police responded. Officers reported that seven juveniles were in custody for an assault on a staff member. The juveniles were brought to North Castle police headquarters for processing.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 21: Report of a larceny of vape pens from the BP gas station convenience store on Marble Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Youths from the Cottage School were stopped and found to have the items on them. The merchandise was returned to the store and its personnel declined to press charges.

July 22: Police were notified of a disturbance near the McDonald’s on Marble Avenue at 11:11 p.m. possibly involving an intoxicated individual. It was discovered the matter was out of this department’s jurisdiction and handled by Mount Pleasant police.

State Police

July 17: State police from the Somers barracks arrested a 47-year-old Somers man and charged him with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both Class A misdemeanors, after troopers responded to a report of two people fighting at a Somers residence at 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the victim was found injured outside and the suspect barricaded himself inside. The suspect was taken from the residence without injury. An investigation determined he attacked the victim with a knife causing multiple lacerations. The victim was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment. The suspect was arraigned in Somers Town Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

July 18: State police from the Cortlandt barracks arrested a 53-year-old Buchanan man for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief and possession of burglar tools, both Class A misdemeanors, after responding to a report of a burglary at the King’s Ferry Yacht Club at 5:15 a.m. While searching the building, the suspect was located inside with several prybars. He was arraigned in Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail.

White Plains Police Department

July 20: A 25-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 12:51 p.m. and charged third-degree burglary in connection with an incident at 10 Stewart Place.

July 20: A White Plains man was charged with first-degree rape at 7:27 p.m. stemming from an incident 10 Washington Ave.

July 22: A 70-year-old homeless man was charged with third-degree burglary at 2:30 p.m. at 13 City Place.

July 25: A 27-year-old White Plains woman was arrested at 9:30 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault after an incident on South Lexington Avenue.

Yorktown Police Department

July 24: A 42-year-old Yorktown man was charged with DWI following an accident on Strawberry Road at 9:34 p.m.