Police Blotter, July 26 – August 1, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 17: Rolando Abzun-Sanabria, 48, of Spring Street was arrested at 5:32 p.m. and accused of taking another man’s cell phone after slashing him in the leg with a knife at Leonard Park. The victim called police at 4:52 p.m. to report that he had been in an argument with a man he knows over damage to that man’s cell phone. During the argument, the victim was slashed on one of his knees and his iPhone was taken from him. Abzun-Sanabria was charged with first-degree robbery, a felony. Two phones, including an iPhone, were found in his possession. A knife was recovered nearby. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported the 31-year-old victim to Northern Westchester Hospital for treatment.

July 20: Officers responded to Spring Street at 10 p.m. on a complaint about loud music coming from a neighboring home. A resident agreed to turn the music down.

July 20: Officers responded to South Moger Avenue at 10:22 a.m. on a report of smoke coming from a manhole. Officers closed the street to traffic. The Mount Kisco Fire Department and Con Edison responded to deal with the fire in the manhole.

July 22: At 3 p.m., an officer served a notice of hearing to a dog owner who lives on Grove Street. The order requires the woman to appear in Mount Kisco Justice Court at a future date.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

July 13: A 19-year-old Ossining resident was arrested at 4:22 p.m. and charged with third-degree burglary and second-degree criminal mischief relating to broken windows and a burglary investigation at Gouveia Park.

July 13: The ice machine at the Mobil gas station on South Riverside Avenue was reported to be on fire at 4:41 p.m. Patrol responded and turned the scene over to the Croton Fire Department.

July 13: The Detective Division arrested a juvenile for third-degree burglary regarding broken windows and a burglary investigation at Gouveia Park.

July 15: Multiple callers reported at 1:22 p.m. that several bags of sand were spilled onto Route 9. Patrols responded and located about 15 bags of sand spilled out on the road. The state Department of Transportation was contacted. Patrols set flares out and directed traffic. Patrols were able to move the sand off the roadway and onto the shoulder with tools from MTA.

July 16: A woman reported at headquarters at 3:50 p.m. that the catalytic converter was stolen off her vehicle while parked on Munson Street. An investigation will follow.

July 17: An employee of a South Riverside Avenue business called at 1:09 p.m. to report that someone stole merchandise. Patrols responded and arrested a 38-year-old Ossining man for petty larceny. The subject was released on his own recognizance.

July 18: A Brook Street resident reported at 3:47 a.m. that someone entered his residence and stole a large amount of cash and numerous jewelry items valued at about $6,000. After an investigation, detectives arrested a 53-year-old Peekskill woman and charged her with second-degree burglary and third-degree grand larceny. The subject was released after posting $600 cash bail.

North Castle Police Department

July 15: A Nethermont Avenue resident arrived at headquarters at 4:10 p.m. to report that an unknown party stole checks from her mailbox. The party then fraudulently altered the checks and attempted to cash one of them at Wells Fargo today.

July 15: A Nick’s Corner Market employee reported at 8:14 p.m. that a male subject stole money out of a donation jar that was on the front counter and was attempting to leave on a moped. Officers responded and canvassed the area for the subject with negative results. The subject, who apparently fled toward Greenwich, was described as a Black male with multicolored dreadlocks and operating a white moped without a helmet. Officers canvassed the area with negative results. The complainant declined to pursue criminal charges. The Greenwich Police Department was advised of the incident.

July 16: An anonymous complainant reported at 7:20 a.m. that construction work was being performed at 94 Business Park Drive. The responding officer reported speaking with the project manager on site and work was stopped. The project manager was advised that work can begin after 9 a.m.

July 16: A caller reported at 5:51 p.m. that there was damage to her vehicle caused by the car wash on North Broadway. The caller stated that she is in an olive-green BMW sedan waiting in the parking lot. The responding officers reporting securing photos; a report will follow.

July 17: Report of a car window that was broken while it was parked in a driveway on Upland Lane at 12:50 p.m. The responding officer reported securing photos of the vehicle. The complainant wished to make the incident a matter of record.

Yorktown Police Department

July 21: Rayed Hamed, 37, of Cortlandt, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. and charged with grand larceny and falsifying business records in connection with a May 3 report of a vehicle being purchased with a forged check. After an investigation, it was revealed a victim made an agreement with Hamed to sell a vehicle on his behalf. It is alleged Hamed sold the vehicle to a third party but told the victim the price of the sale was $6,000 less than the actual price and created a forged invoice for the sale from his business to conceal the discrepancy. Hamed voluntarily surrendered to police.

July 21: John Leisher, 74, of Yorktown, was charged with aggravated harassment at 5:40 p.m. Police reported receiving a call from Leisher on July 20, who stated he was upset about traffic issues and speeding cars near his residence. During the conversation with a dispatcher, he allegedly threatened to go to Yorktown Police headquarters and shoot someone if the traffic condition was not addressed.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.