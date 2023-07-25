Police Blotter, July 25 – July 31 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 14: A 29-year-old West Main Street resident was arrested at 2:40 p.m. after he struck a woman in the head with a frying pan during a domestic dispute in the presence of a child. The man was charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal mischief, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both misdemeanors. He was arraigned in Mount Kisco Justice Court and sent to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. The court issued orders of protection barring the man from having any contact with the woman or child if he is released on bail.

July 15: A 22-year-old village resident was charged at 2:45 a.m. with DWI, a misdemeanor, after he drove into the oncoming lane of travel on Lexington Avenue and almost collided with a marked county police patrol car. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a July 27 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

July 16: Two girls, ages 14 and 15, were arrested at 1:49 p.m. after they were found driving a car that had been reported as stolen from the Mount Kisco Elementary School parking lot earlier in the day. After the Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert that that the stolen vehicle was traveling on North Bedford Road, an officer located it on Preston Way and made a traffic stop. The teens were charged as juveniles and will answer the charge at a future date in Westchester County Family Court.

July 17: An officer responded at 6:33 a.m. to Parkview Place on a report that a woman walking on the street was in distress. The woman reported that she had injured her hand and was in pain. Westchester EMS responded and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

North Castle Police Department

July 14: Report of a party who has stepped on a rake and has it stuck in his foot on Smith Farm Road at 10:39 a.m. No further details were given. The responding officer reported that the party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

July 14: A caller reported at 8:15 p.m. that there were wires on fire directly in front of his home on Windmill Road. Police notified 60 Control. The responding officer confirmed that a tree was leaning on wires and burning. Con Edison and the North Castle Highway Department were notified and able to remedy the situation upon arrival. The roadway was subsequently cleared and freed of any hazardous condition.

July 18: A complainant reported to headquarters at 1:51 p.m. to report that he was pushed by a contractor on Sarles Street.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 17: Report of a burglary on Great Oak Lane at 5:05 p.m. Police did not provide additional details because the matter is under investigation.

July 20: Report of a larceny on Pierce Drive at 2:06 p.m. Additional details were not available because the matter is under investigation.

Yorktown Police Department

July 10: A 60-year-old Yorktown man was charged with petty larceny at 11:49 a.m. for stealing $182 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall.

July 20: An 18-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 2:29 a.m. with DWI and reckless endangerment, both misdemeanors, after leaving the scene of an accident at Coco Farms on Barger Street.

July 21: A 60-year-old Yorktown man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, criminal obstruction of breathing and attempted assault, all misdemeanors, and harassment, a violation, following a domestic dispute on Veterans Road at 11:05 p.m. It is alleged the suspect wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure, struck the victim several times causing bruising and threatened to kill her.

July 22: A 53-year-old Cortlandt man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a report of an erratic driver on Lexington Avenue at 2:14 a.m. The officer located the vehicle that had been stopped on the shoulder of the road with the engine running and the operator slumped over the wheel.

White Plains Police Department

July 19: Dwight Myers was charged with second-degree assault at 41 E. Post Rd. at 7:05 p.m.

July 20: Brandon Pinckney was charged with first-degree burglary at 57 Bank St. at 7:05 p.m.

July 21: Melencio Martinez Nava was charged at 1:31 a.m. with third-degree robbery at 74 Harding Avenue.

Editor’s Note: The Examiner seeks blotter items from all police departments in our coverage area. Not all departments provide information each week. The Peekskill Police Department, as a policy, refuses to make a regular blotter available, only distributing occasional press releases. Ossining police does not reply to our requests.