Police Blotter, July 2 – July 8, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

June 24: Report of a bear eating from a bird feeder on Victoria Drive at 8:01 a.m. Responding officers located the bear on Glassbury Court where it entered a wooded area. The area was canvassed with negative results. Village officials and the state Department of Environmental Conservation were notified.

June 25: An officer responded to Lexington Avenue and Smith Street at 12:04 a.m. on a report of a person in need of assistance. A man at that location told the officer he had consumed too much alcohol and was not feeling well. He was taken by Westchester EMS to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation.

June 26: A large tree branch was reported to have fallen on two cars on Moore Avenue at 11:14 p.m. The vehicles were found to be unoccupied. An officer spoke with the vehicles’ owner and advised him how to proceed with an insurance claim.

June 27: A woman arrived at the Green Street precinct at 12:02 a.m. to report that her husband was intoxicated and had kicked her and her three children out of their house during an argument. She said she did not want to return and could stay with a relative for the night. A report was prepared, and detectives and Child Protective Services were notified to conduct a follow-up investigation. The woman and children were driven to a relative’s home in the village.

June 27: A noise complaint was received at 9:54 p.m. regarding loud dirt bikes on East Hyatt Avenue. An officer located a man who was working on the engines of several bikes in his driveway. He agreed to stop work due to the hour and put the bikes in his garage.

June 28: A High Street resident called from his job at 11:51 a.m. to report that two men wearing Tyvex suits and respirators had been on his property a short time earlier and spraying a lawn pesticide even though he had not ordered any such service. The workers were gone upon an officer’s arrival.

New Castle Police Department

June 18: A Queens woman was arrested for violation of state education law 6512-1 for performing a massage without a certified license. The defendant was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court.

June 26: A 63-year-old Briarcliff Manor woman was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant from the Town of New Castle Court. New Castle police were assisted by the Briarcliff Manor Police Department.

North Castle Police Department

June 22: Westchester County police reported a vehicle with Connecticut plates fled a traffic stop from Greenburgh police in the area of Scarsdale Road and Old Army Road at 2:34 a.m. Authorities reported that the vehicle, a 2019 black Honda Accord, hit a plate reader while traveling northbound on the Bronx River Parkway at Virginia Road. A North Castle officer subsequently reported a failure to comply with that vehicle on northbound Route 22 at a high rate of speed. North Castle units pursued the vehicle onto northbound I-684 at a high rate of speed, but terminated the pursuit on I-684 just south of Exit 4. State police notified.

June 23: A caller reported at 1:10 p.m. that an elderly woman is on the floor in the back of CVS on Main Street. The responding officer reported the subject in question is a store employee on a break.

June 25: Report of an injured owl in the roadway on Round Hill Road at 7:22 a.m. An officer was dispatched and reported the animal was gone on arrival.

June 25: Multiple callers reported a bear just off the road on Terrace Circle at 9:44 a.m. One caller stated the bear was walking toward Hollow Ridge. The calls were referred to the state Department of Environmental Conservation. An officer was dispatched to the area but the animal was gone on arrival.

Pleasantville Police Department

June 24: The department reported an arrest of a subject at 7:35 p.m. The matter was considered confidential and no further information was released.

June 25: A subject was arrested at 11:11 a.m. No information was released because the matter was considered confidential.

June 26: Reported of damaged property on Rebecca Lane at 10:41 p.m. A vehicle was damaged by a falling tree limb.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

June 25: Deputies observed a vehicle driven northbound on Route 22 near the I-684 interchange with an obscured rear license plate at 1:15 a.m. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver, a 27-year-old Danbury, Conn. man, was found to have a revoked New York driver’s license from 2017. While interviewing him, a handgun was discovered inside the vehicle. The man had no New York State permit to carry the gun. He was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony, and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation for the license suspension.

June 26: A deputy was dispatched to the area of 4 Oscawana Lake Rd. in Putnam Valley at 8:40 a.m. for a two-car accident. While investigating the accident, the deputy learned that the operator of one of the vehicles, a 46-year-old Mount Vernon man, had a suspended driver’s license. The operator also had no insurance, registration or inspection for the vehicle. The license plates were also improper, as they belonged to a different car. The driver was issued several tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations. He was given an appearance ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdeamenor for the license suspensions. He is due to appear in Town of Putnam Valley Court at a future date.

June 26: Deputies observed a subject drinking beer in public in the area of Gleneida Avenue and Fair Street in Carmel in violation of the town code at 3:20 p.m. Deputies approached the subject, identified as a 51-year-old Carmel man, and learned that he had a bench warrant for petty larceny in Carmel. He was issued an appearance ticket for possession and consumption of alcohol in public and was turned over to Carmel police for the warrant.

State Police/Cortlandt

June 18: A 37-year-old Peekskill man was arrested for third-degree burglary, a Class D felony. Police responded to a Cortlandt residence for a domestic dispute. An investigation determined the man was unwelcome at the residence, which was not his own and entered an outbuilding attempting to steal property. He was arraigned in Town of Yorktown Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail pending his next appearance in Town of Cortlandt Court.