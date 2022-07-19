Police Blotter, July 19 – July 25, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 14: Officers responded to a building on Barker Street at 2:19 a.m. on a report of a disturbance and a man bleeding in the hallway. Officers determined that a man was trying to help an intoxicated friend to his apartment when the friend fell and suffered a bloody nose. The injured man was treated by Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps members and transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

July 14: Officers responded to Target on North Bedford Road at 2:03 p.m. on a report that a man had followed a 13-year-old girl around the store. The girl’s mother contacted police after her daughter told her she thought a man had been following her for the last five minutes. The man was gone upon officers’ arrival.

July 14: The Emergency Service Unit was requested to respond to Mount Kisco at 10:20 p.m. to assist at the scene of a one-car rollover accident on Carpenter Avenue. Unit officers worked with the Mount Kisco Fire Department and a tow truck operator to right the vehicle so it could be removed.

July 14: Officers assisted a motorist at 11:23 p.m. after the U-Haul and attached trailer he was driving jackknifed on Parkview Place at the Saw Mill River Parkway. The driver was attempting to turn around after realizing his vehicle was not permitted on the parkway.

July 15: A New Castle Road resident called police at 3:55 p.m. to report that people were on the property where he lives and were demanding he move out. Upon arrival, officers determined that the home was recently sold to a new owner, who was present. Officers explained to the owner that he would need to begin an eviction proceeding if the tenant would not voluntarily move out. He was told to contact the County Police Civil Unit for more information on that process.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

July 5: A caller reported at 1:33 p.m. that some mulch in the parking lot of Croton Commons appeared to be smoldering. The caller obtained some water from a nearby restaurant and poured it out over the smoldering area. Patrols responded and located an extinguished cigarette in the area.

July 8: A civilian arrived at headquarters at 4:47 p.m. to report that his mother’s account was defrauded for $9,000. A report was filed and an investigation will follow.

July 9: A caller reported that while walking past a home on Cleveland Drive at 7:06 p.m., a woman yelled and sprayed him with her garden hose. Patrols responded and interviewed the caller but were unable to make contact with the other party.

New Castle Police Department

July 11: A resident was arrested and charged with criminal mischief stemming from a domestic incident.

July 12: Officers responded to Memorial Drive at 11 a.m. to mediate a dispute among neighbors regarding dog waste.

July 13: At 7 a.m., officers responded to Upland Drive on a report of a stolen motor vehicle. It was determined that the vehicle was stolen from an open garage with the keys inside the vehicle. It was recovered on a nearby street, parked unoccupied with several personal items missing from its interior. The matter is under investigation.

July 13: A Whippoorwill Road resident reported that two of their vehicles had been rummaged through during the overnight hours. The vehicles were left unlocked. Nothing was reported stolen.

North Castle Police Department

July 9: A caller reported a two-car accident on Route 22 at 5:20 p.m. that was partially blocking the roadway. The responding officer reported Armonk Garage removed the vehicles from the location. A party was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital and a summons was issued.

July 10: Report of a male party laying in the field on Clove Road at 8:30 a.m. Officers made contact with the party who was apparently sleeping and did not require any further assistance. The party checked okay and was provided with a list of resources should he decide he needs shelter.

July 11: A caller reported that a raccoon was trapped in a dumpster on Maple Way at 8:35 a.m. The department’s animal control officer responded and reported locating and freeing trapped raccoons. Matter adjusted.

July 11: A party arrived at headquarters at 10:36 a.m. to report license plates were stolen when her vehicle was stolen from her home on May 11.

July 13: A caller reported at 8:17 p.m. a past larceny of a bicycle on North Broadway and filed a report. A witness and owner’s deposition were filed and video footage was obtained.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.