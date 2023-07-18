Police Blotter, July 18 – July 24 2023, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 10: Officers responded at 5:17 p.m. to the area near Stop & Shop on North Bedford Road on a report that a man was unconscious on a bench. The caller advised that she had tried speaking with the man but he was unresponsive. Officers were able to wake a man who said he had fallen asleep while waiting for the bus.

July 10: A Manchester Drive resident reported at 6:19 p.m. that his car had been damaged by a hit-and-run driver while it was parked on the street outside his home.

July 10: A 45-year-old village resident was arrested at 5:27 p.m. after an investigation into a complaint that he had violated an Order of Protection a day earlier. The complainant stated that the relative had come to her home, which is also in the village, argued with her and then let the air out of two tires on her car. She also said the relative used her credit card without her authorization to make an almost $1,700 purchase. The suspect was charged with first-degree criminal contempt, criminal tampering and fourth-degree grand larceny.

July 12: A 46-year-old Bedford resident surrendered at the Green Street precinct at 11:39 a.m. on an arrest warrant issued in 2004 by the Mount Kisco Police Department. The warrant charges the man with DWI, a misdemeanor, and driving without a license, a violation. The man told officers that the open warrant has been an impediment to him as he searches for a new job, so he decided to turn himself in and address the outstanding charges.

July 13: A county police officer suffered multiple bee stings while conducting a foot patrol and inspection at Byram Lake at 11:55 a.m. The officer drove himself to Northern Westchester Hospital where he was treated and released.

July 14: A Maple Avenue resident reported at 11:59 a.m. that someone attempted to steal his car while it was parked on the street overnight. An officer observed damage to the vehicle’s steering column near the ignition switch. Photos were taken and the matter was turned over to detectives for additional investigation.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

July 5: A Mount Airy Road caller reported at 12:39 a.m. that he had an order of protection against his ex-wife and she was following him. Patrols responded and subsequently arrested a 53-year-old Valhalla woman for second-degree criminal contempt. The suspect was arraigned in Village of Croton Justice Court and released on her own recognizance.

July 6: Report of an unknown person who stole used cooking oil from a South Riverside Avenue business from the collection container at 8:13 a.m. Patrols responded and filed a report. An investigation will follow.

July 8: Report of a two-car accident at the Croton-Harmon train station entrance at 10:07 a.m. Patrols responded and filed a report.

New Castle Police Department

July 11: New Castle police detectives are investigating a commercial burglary in Millwood, which occurred during the overnight hours. Officers responded to an activated burglar alarm and confirmed a burglary had occurred. The location of the incident was withheld by police because an investigation is ongoing.

July 11: Detectives are investigating a residential burglary that occurred in Chappaqua. Police withheld the location of the burglary because of the active investigation.

July 12: While on routine patrol, a detective observed a Pleasantville man who was wanted out of New Castle for a past grand larceny. The man was subsequently arrested and arraigned for the offense.

July 13: Officers responded to a local park on a report of a sign that was on fire. The Millwood Fire Department was able to extinguish the fire without incident. This matter is being investigated as an arson by detectives.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 9: Report of a disturbance at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Washington Avenue and Manville Road at 4:22 p.m. Police reported that a customer got into a dispute with an employee, whom he knows. The disturbance was de-escalated.

July 10: Report of a larceny at 10:39 a.m. Police did not provide any information because the matter is under investigation.

July 10: A harassment incident was reported at 11:45 a.m. No further information was provided by police because the matter is under investigation.

July 12: A larceny was reported at 1:12 p.m. on Marble Avenue. No additional information was provided because the matter is under investigation.

White Plains Police Department

July 8: Christopher Ortega was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and second-degree unlawful imprisonment following the report of an incident in an apartment at 33 Van Wart Ave at 11:46 p.m.

July 12: Terrance Jackson and Terriana Brown were charged at 7:47 p.m. with endangering the welfare of a child at 225 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

July 13: Ashley Mueller, Michael Miller and Reheame Steed were all charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with an incident at 1 Maple Ave at 7:38 p.m.

July 14: A subject was charged with public lewdness at 9 City Place at 8:46 p.m.

Yorktown Police Department

July 11: A 34-year-old Mahopac man was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and driving with a suspended license following a two-car crash on Route 6 at 5:25 p.m.