Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 29: Patrol responded to a commercial establishment on South Riverside Avenue at 7:41 a.m. regarding a larceny of cooking oil. Report to be filed.

June 29: Patrol received a report from a village resident at 2 p.m. who reported she was scammed out of more than $5,000 for an apartment attempted to be rented via craigslist. The unknown party said he owns the house and would lease it to the prospective renter. The victim never met the seller; the communication was via e-mail and text only. The victim, who wired money to the unknown party and was to receive a lease and keys, never saw the apartment in person, just pictures. A report will be filed.

June 29: Patrol was notified at 3:25 p.m. by a village resident after receiving harassing text messages from an unknown person who said that they were an assassin and paid a large sum of money to kidnap or bring them down. A report to be filed.

July 1: Patrol was notified by a village resident at 6:03 p.m. who reported that the doorbell rang, and they opened the front door to find a male lying on her lawn. The male got up, then started laughing and ran off. There was a female who had been standing on the sidewalk that ran off with the male. The caller wanted the incident documented.

July 4: A village resident reported at 8:43 p.m. that while riding a bicycle on Cleveland Drive in the vicinity of Thompson Avenue, a group of youths in a silver Volvo SUV shot a water gun. The youths laughed and drove away. The caller was uninjured in the incident but wanted it on record.

July 4: Patrol responded to an area on Half Moon Bay Drive for a report of a group of youths that were loud near the beach at 11:15 p.m. Patrols disbursed the group and issued a warning.

North Castle Police Department

July 2: Chief Simonsen reported speaking to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) regarding bear #211 at 9:45 a.m. The DEC will forward information about the agency’s bear biologist.

July 2: A caller reported at 2:15 p.m. that a recently evicted tenant has caused property damage at a North Broadway residence. The responding officer stated that photos were taken; a report to follow.

July 3: An employee at a Thornwood Road place of business reported at 4:28 p.m. a larceny of a gas card from a work vehicle that occurred sometime in the past. The caller was advised to deactivate the card as soon as possible. The complainant reported that the card has already been deactivated. Depositions were secured.

July 4: A caller reported that her card is stuck in the ATM at Chase Bank on Main Street at 11:33 a.m. She attempted to reach someone at the customer service number listed on the machine but was unable to, and she is concerned about the card being stolen. She was advised that the department was unable to do anything on the scene but officers were able to reach Chase Security and that number was provided to the caller.

Yorktown Police Department

June 30: Robert Williams, 40, of Yorktown, was arrested at 6 p.m. and charged with falsely reporting an incident and criminal possession of a controlled substance after police responded to a reported overdose. Police determined there was no overdose or any type of medical emergency.

July 3: Alex Sciglio, 25, of Lake Peekskill, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance at 11:08 p.m. after an officer on patrol observed a vehicle occupied and parked on the wrong side of Old Baldwin Road. After an investigation, it is alleged Sciglio was in possession of seven glassine envelopes containing heroin.

July 5: Daniel Sears, 38, of Yorktown, was charged with criminal contempt at 9:41 p.m. after violating an order of protection. He’s alleged to have forcibly opened a lock door and gained access to a victim’s bedroom.

July 8: An unidentified 17-year-old male was issued a criminal summons at 11:45 a.m. for allegedly pushing a victim using his forearm and shoulder at the Fox Meadow BOCES/Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES campus.

White Plains Police Department

July 5: Marco Torres, 42, was charged with third-degree assault stemming from an incident at 106 Ferris Ave.

July 8: John Chin, 59, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief relating to an incident at 75 S. Broadway.

-Compiled by Katherine Rosen, Martin Wilbur and Rick Pezzullo