Police Blotter, July 12 – July 18, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 6: Officers responded at 3:12 p.m. to Pinecrest Manor on Amuso Drive after a resident reported that someone had slashed one of her tires. Officers determined that the woman’s flat tire was caused by a nail, not an act of vandalism.

July 7: Report of a person in emotional crisis on Lexington Avenue at 10:03 a.m. The Mobile Crisis Response Team was also requested. The person agreed to allow a team member to take them to the hospital for evaluation.

July 7: Employees of an unidentified auto dealership in the village reported at 1:29 p.m. that a prospective customer had apparently provided false documentation in an effort to purchase a luxury vehicle. An investigation is continuing.

July 7: A resident reported at 3:15 p.m. that an envelope containing $2,500 in cash was stolen from his car in the past 24 hours. The man reported that he had put the envelope in the center console of his car the previous day and just noticed it was missing. He reported that he had run errands in Yorktown and Mount Kisco the previous day and then parked the vehicle on Parkview Place overnight.

July 7: Two women arrived at the Green Street precinct at 10:56 p.m. to report that they had received harassing texts from a person who was known to them. The women said the person knew where they had parked their car in the village and they were concerned that the individual might be waiting there for them. An officer took the report and drove the women to their car.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

June 29: A caller from Olcott Avenue reported at 5:31 a.m. that the interior of her three vehicles were ransacked overnight. Patrol was dispatched. The complainant stated she did not believe anything was missing from the vehicles aside from loose change. Patrols checked the surrounding area and found about six vehicles with their doors ajar on Olcott Avenue, Darby Avenue and Elmore Avenue.

July 2: A caller reported at 5:28 p.m. that he and his uncle were fishing and someone came up to them at Croton Landing and started a fight. The caller said his uncle was struck during the altercation. Responding patrols reported that the parties were involved in a verbal argument over fishing spots that led to pushing and shoving and one subject being struck in the back of the head with a punch. That subject was uninjured. Both parties declined to pursue charges and all parties were advised and sent on their way.

July 4: A Jacoby Street resident reported at 10:10 p.m. that a neighbor was lighting fireworks. Patrol checked the area but was unable to locate any fireworks being set off.

North Castle Police Department

July 3: East Orange, N. J. police reported at 5:26 a.m. that it recovered a vehicle stolen out of North Castle the week before. The vehicle was successfully taken out of e-Justice and its owner was advised.

July 3: North Castle police received a hit confirmation request from the Philadelphia Police Department at 12:52 p.m. reporting that a vehicle stolen out of North Castle a week earlier has been recovered. The vehicle was successfully taken out of e-Justice and its owner was advised.

July 5: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 3:47 p.m. to report a verbal dispute that happened earlier in the day on Maple Avenue where a threat with a firearm had apparently been made. Information was gathered and a report will follow.

July 6: An anonymous complainant reported at 6:01 a.m. that her neighbor on Smallwood Place has roosters, which have been waking residents at about 5 a.m. for the past week. The responding officer unsuccessfully attempted to contact the homeowner after observing roosters in the yard. The officer stated that the roosters were quiet, but there appeared to be other species of birds making noise in the area.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 4: An 86-year-old man was found dead by his son at his Douglas Drive residence at 1:41 p.m. The son called police saying his father was unresponsive. A medic confirmed the death.

July 6: Report of a dispute between a landlord and a former tenant on Pleasantville Road at 8:53 p.m. The dispute result in a harassment report. The case will be heard in civil court.

July 7: A moving vehicle struck a parked vehicle on Bedford Road at 9:52 a.m. resulting in the filing of a damaged property report. The driver of the moving vehicle left the scene but the owner of the parked car was able to get the license plate number of the moving vehicle and contacted the driver. Both parties reported they would settle the damage themselves.

July 8: A subject was arrested on an assault charge after a fight broke out between a Saratoga Avenue resident and a visitor at 1:41 a.m. The suspect’s court appearance is pending.

State Police/Cortlandt

July 5: Police investigated a fatal accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Route 202 in Cortlandt. At about 11:15 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Route 202 and Lafayette Avenue. Peekskill EMS was already on the scene rendering aid to the pedestrian who was transported to NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital. The man, later identified as Edwin G. Merchan Tenemea, 34, of Peekskill, was pronounced dead upon arrival. An initial investigation determined a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling westbound on 202 and struck Tenemea while he was walking in the westbound lane.

Editor’s note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.