Police Blotter, January 7, 2025

County Police/Mount Kisco

Jan. 1: An officer responded to a St. Marks Place residence at 12:32 a.m. on a report that a 90-year-old man was injured in a fall. The officer assisted the man into a chair and waited with him for an ambulance to arrive. The man was evaluated by Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps personnel and transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Jan. 1: A 40-year-old Ossining man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, after an officer observed him on Main Street slumped over the wheel of his vehicle at 4:47 a.m. The car was running and in drive, but stationary because the driver’s foot was on the brake. The man was removed from the vehicle but was too intoxicated to perform a field sobriety test. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Jan. 9 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Jan. 2: Report received at 1:27 a.m. of a disorderly person outside a bar on the 200 block of Main Street. The man, who was highly intoxicated and aggressive, had to be subdued by officers before being taken by the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Northern Westchester Hospital. An officer rode in the ambulance due to the patient’s aggressive behavior and stayed with emergency room staff while he was treated.

Jan. 3: An officer responded to a parking lot on Carpenter Avenue at 7:05 a.m. to conduct a welfare check on an elderly woman who was sitting in the lot and unable to answer questions from persons who inquired about her well-being. The woman was shivering from the cold upon an officer’s arrival and unable to tell the officer how long she had been there. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and took the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation.

Jan. 3: Report received at 2:35 p.m. of two men possibly drinking in St. Mark’s Cemetery. Officers made contact with the men who said they had gone for a walk in the cemetery. They were not in possession of any alcohol nor did they show any signs that they had been drinking. No further police action was required.

New Castle Police Department

Dec. 28: Police responded to a Mount Kisco residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a grandmother and granddaughter. Officers arrived on the scene and mediated the situation. The incident was documented.

Dec. 29: An Elmsford man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after he was involved in a one-car motor vehicle accident. The driver was issued a ticket returnable to the Town of New Castle Justice Court.

Dec. 31: Police are investigating an incident where a check was removed from a residential mailbox outside a Chappaqua home and deposited fraudulently. The investigation is ongoing.

Jan. 2: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers arrived on the scene and spoke with the female party. The male party had left the premises prior to the officers’ arrival. The incident was deemed to have been verbal in nature and was documented. The boyfriend was contacted and reported he was staying at a hotel for the evening.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 20: A Glendale Avenue resident arrived at headquarters at 4:54 p.m. to report a larceny of a $4,500 handbag, which was supposed to be delivered to his residence. Witness and owner’s depositions were filed.

Dec. 21: A Whippoorwill Road resident reported damage to his mailbox at 3:50 p.m. The responding officer gathered the information; a report will follow.

Dec. 22: A Faraway Road resident reported at 8:56 a.m. that he has had ongoing issues with another tenant at the residence, and earlier this morning the other tenant intentionally shoveled snow onto his car. Officers responded and a report will follow.

Dec. 23: A caller reported at 1:32 a.m. that two males attempted to break into his vehicle 20 minutes in the past. No description of the vehicle or persons was provided. Officers were dispatched to the area to canvas and reported the parties were gone on arrival.

Dec. 27: At 8:50 a.m., while performing maintenance on a vehicle on Main Street, the vehicle fell and landed on an employee. The call was successfully transferred to 60 Control. Officers responded and the injured party was transported to Westchester Medical Center by Armonk Ambulance with ALS.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 28: Report of a crime in progress on Marble Avenue at 12:56 a.m. No other information was provided because the matter is under investigation.

Dec. 30: A local business owner reported at 10:25 a.m. that his establishment may have been victimized by fraudulent activity. The owner filed a report for documentation.

Jan. 1: A Lake Street resident reported at 8:32 p.m. that a neighbor’s tree had fallen and crashed onto the complainant’s deck. The resident filed a report for documentation.