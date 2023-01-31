Police Blotter, January 31 – February 6, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Jan. 21: A 34-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, after his vehicle was observed being operated erratically at 1:42 a.m. on North Moger Avenue. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 2 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Jan. 22: A 20-year-old Bedford man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop at 12:42 a.m. An officer observed a vehicle failing to maintain its lane on North Bedford Road before turning onto Barker Street. The suspect was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 2 appearance in village court.

Jan. 22: A 37-year-old Katonah man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, at 6:41 p.m. after being stopped for a traffic violation on Main Street near St. Mark’s Place. In addition, he was charged with operating a vehicle without an interlock device, also a misdemeanor, which he is required to have due to a 2018 DWI conviction. He was released pending a Feb. 2 appearance in village court.

Jan. 22: An officer responded to a Lexington Avenue restaurant at 11:12 p.m. after an employee reported that her ex-boyfriend was harassing a friend of hers and challenging him to a fight. The man left as the police were called and was gone upon an officer’s arrival. The complainant did not wish to press charges. The employee was advised to seek an order of protection barring her former boyfriend from contacting her at work or elsewhere.

Jan. 23: A 45-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with aggravated DWI at 12:37 a.m. following a traffic stop on East Main Street. He was pulled over on Lundy Lane after an officer observed his vehicle failing to maintain his lane of travel. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 2 appearance in village court.

Jan. 23: An officer responded to a laundry on Lexington Avenue after a manager reported that a man was refusing to leave as requested. The officer escorted the man from the premises and advised him not to return.

Jan. 24: An officer observed a tractor-trailer traveling on the northbound Saw Mill River Parkway near Kisco Avenue and conducted a traffic stop at 1:24 a.m. Several summonses were issued. Commercial vehicles are prohibited from traveling on the Saw Mill.

Jan. 25: Officers and members of the Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) responded to a building on Barker Street about 11 a.m. on a report of a person in crisis who was threatening to harm himself. The man refused to speak with MCRT members. Officers were subsequently able to enter the apartment and secure the man without incident so he could be transported to the hospital for care.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Jan. 17: A caller reported at 1:01 p.m. that money was stolen out of her wallet while inside a locker at work on South Riverside Avenue. An investigation will follow.

Jan. 18: A second caller reported at 9:42 a.m. that money was stolen out of her wallet while inside a locker at work on South Riverside Avenue. The matter is under investigation.

Jan. 20: A resident responded to police headquarters at 12:10 p.m. to report that she was a victim of identity theft. Patrols filed a report. An investigation will follow.

Jan. 21: A third caller reported at 2:01 p.m. that money was stolen out of her wallet while inside a locker at work on South Riverside Avenue. Patrols investigated the incident and subsequently arrested a juvenile for petty larceny. The juvenile was released on his own recognizance with an appearance ticket.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 20: A caller reported observing a large rock in the middle of East Middle Patent Road at 11:05 a.m. The responding officer reported being able to remove the rock from the roadway.

Jan. 20: A employee of CVS on Main Street reported at 6:33 p.m. that two youths entered the store and threw firecrackers at customers, then fled the property in a vehicle bearing Connecticut plates. Officers responded and canvassed the area with negative results. Information and depositions were gathered at CVS. A report to follow.

Jan. 23: A Long Pond Road resident arrived at headquarters at 9:20 a.m. and reported that she received a bill in the mail for a bridge toll that captured an image of a license plate on Dec. 25 that she believed was previously surrendered by her husband. She stated that she completed registration paperwork through DMV’s website and had replaced those plates.

Jan. 24: An Elizabeth Place resident reported observing a male and female party, both wearing silver jackets, rummaging through his garbage and recycling at 8:54 a.m. The complainant also reported seeing them do the same at other residences in the area. The responding officer spoke to the parties, who reside in the area, and advised them that they could not continue to rummage through homeowners’ garbage and recycling without their permission.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 21: A 31-year-old Hawthorne man was arrested on trespassing charges at Pleasantville Laundry on Wheeler Avenue at 7:45 a.m.

Jan. 25: Two Grandview Avenue residents engaged in a verbal argument at 12:56 p.m. over a shared driveway. The responding officer informed the parties that the matter was civil in nature and to handle the issue in civil court.

Jan. 26: A youth was arrested on Roselle Avenue at 4:36 p.m. No further information was released because of the suspect’s age.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 17: A 50-year-old Bedford Hills man was charged at 3:40 p.m. with third-degree assault, a Class A misdemeanor, in connection with a report of an assault on Jan. 10 on Springhurst Street. An investigation determined the man allegedly pulled the victim by the hair and pushed the victim into a bush, causing physical injury and pain.

Jan. 19: A 23-year-old Peekskill man was charged at 3:29 a.m. with DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, after failing to obey police orders on Crompond Road. The road had been shut down for an unrelated vehicle fire.

Jan. 21: Police arrested two subjects at 1924 Commerce St. after an investigation revealed they were operating a massage parlor, an unauthorized practice. However, police said they were also being treated as victims due to the potential for human trafficking.