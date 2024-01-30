Police Blotter, January 30 – February 5, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Jan. 24: Report of a man in cardiac arrest at a Hubbels Drive business at 10:12 a.m. The man had no pulse and was not breathing when officers arrived to administer CPR. Westchester EMS and the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and the man’s heartbeat was restored after an automated external defibrillator (AED) was utilized. Ambulance personnel rushed the man to Northern Westchester Hospital with a police escort before care was turned over to emergency room personnel.

Jan. 25: An officer responded to West Main Street at 3:12 p.m. on a report that a person with dementia had fled from her caregiver while the two were in a nearby store. The officer found the woman walking in the roadway, was able to calm her and get her to come on the sidewalk. She was reunited with a family member and taken home.

Jan. 25: Emergency Service Unit officers were requested at 4:48 p.m. to respond to West Main Street on a report of a possum that had been in a front yard. Officers determined the animal was not ill or injured and they were able to relocate it to a wooded area nearby.

Jan. 26: A 53-year-old Queens man was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop at 1:35 a.m. on Barker Street. An officer initially observed the vehicle driving erratically as it turned onto North Moger Avenue from East Main Street. He followed the vehicle and observed the driver run a stop sign and fail to maintain his lane prior to the traffic stop. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was placed under arrest. After being booked at the Green Street precinct, he was released to a friend and will answer the charge on Feb. 28 in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Croton Police Department

Jan. 13: A caller reported a vehicle crashed into the post office on Maple Street at 8:50 a.m. The driver was taken to Phelps Hospital.

Jan. 17: A caller reported at 10:22 p.m. that he parked his car at the Croton-Harmon train station and returned to discover intentional scratch marks on the passenger side doors. The complainant filled out depositions and would like to press charges.

Jan. 18: Report of an accident on northbound Route 9 at 10:19 p.m. Patrol was dispatched and reported one operator fled the scene. Patrol was able to locate the operator, who was placed under arrest for DWI. The man was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident and first-degree operating with a suspended license, among other charges.

New Castle Police Department

Jan. 22: A Yorktown Heights man was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The subject was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in New Castle Town Court in February.

Jan. 23: Police responded to a local park on report of a broken window on a motor vehicle. The registered owner reported parking her vehicle and locking it before taking a walk on a local trail. When she returned to the vehicle, the owner observed a shattered front passenger window. It is unknown at this time what items may have been taken. The investigation by detectives is continuing.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 20: A caller reported a customer left Stop & Shop on North Broadway without paying for items at 3:16 p.m. The caller followed the individual out of the establishment and the party dropped the bags trying to get inside the vehicle. The vehicle was reported to be a white Kia with New York plates. A report will follow.

Jan. 23: A Palmer Avenue resident reported at 5:44 p.m. observing a small glassine baggy containing what she believed to be an illegal substance while walking her dog. The resident stated she picked up the bag while walking and brought it home. She asked that an officer retrieve it from her for destruction. The item was picked up and logged into temporary evidence for destruction.

Jan. 24: White Plains police received a call for an active structure fire at the rear of a home on Custis Avenue at 2:46 p.m. Westchester County DES was notified. The North White Plains and Valhalla fire departments responded. The responding officers stated that the responding fire departments were able to extinguish the blaze and ventilate the residence. No structural damage was done to the residence. Minor damage was sustained to a basement bulkhead door. Photos were secured.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 24: A patron at a restaurant on Broadway reported at 10:19 a.m. that they were the victim of fraud when on two separate occasions they noticed suspicious activity from their accounts when using their debit or credit card at the establishment.

Jan. 26: Report of a suspicious vehicle on Sutton Place at 5:18 p.m. A resident stated that they saw a vehicle pull into their driveway, then back out. causing damage to the lawn and the mailbox. No other descriptions could be provided.

Jan. 27: Pleasantville police were summoned for mutual aid by Westchester County police after a box truck hit the Bedford Road overpass on the northbound side of the Saw Mill Parkway at 12:47 p.m. The northbound lanes were closed until the matter could be resolved.

White Plains Police Department

Jan. 20: A resident was charged with fourth-degree stalking in connection with an incident on Lexington Avenue at 10:52 p.m.

Jan. 22: A 38-year-old man was charged at 10 p.m. with second-degree assault (strangulation), fourth-degree grand larceny, fourth-degree criminal obstruction and unlawful surveillance in connection with an incident on Westchester Avenue.

Jan. 22: A 25-year-old man was arrested at 11:56 p.m. and charged with second-degree criminal contempt on North Broadway.

Jan. 23: A 34-year-old man was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on Lexington Avenue at 1:39 p.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 18: A 28-year-old Peekskill woman was charged with speeding and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation after being pulled over on Route 6 near Mountain Brook Road at 7:37 p.m. A routine inquiry revealed the driver’s privilege to operate a motor vehicle had been suspended on five separate occurrences.