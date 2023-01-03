Police Blotter, January 3 – January 9, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Dec. 22: A caller from Giglio Court reported a carbon monoxide alarm going off inside his residence at 2:52 a.m. Patrols and Croton Fire responded. The scene was turned over to the fire department.

Dec. 23: Ossining police reported a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lane of Route 9 at 3:11 p.m. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 23: A Hallock Place resident reported at 11:15 a.m. that she is in Florida but her housekeeper notified her saying that her house was broken into because all of her clothes in her closet were on the floor and rummaged through. Officers responded to the scene.

Dec. 23: A complainant reported at 5:56 p.m. observing a Facebook post of a male party asking for help in the area of the North White Plains Stop & Shop. The party was located and stated that he is homeless and living out of his car and has been refused by several area shelters. The responding officers reported speaking with the party who checked okay but denied the need for medical attention when asked. The officer stated that the subject was offered to stay in White Plains at Open Arms, but they did not provide parking and the party did not want to leave his vehicle unattended. The subject stated that he would be leaving the area to look elsewhere and did not need further assistance at this time.

Dec. 26: Report of a BMW with New Jersey registration illegally parked on Banksville Road at 5:47 a.m. The responding officer confirmed the vehicle is parked illegally. An e-justice inquiry revealed that the vehicle in question was stolen in Elizabeth, N.J. The vehicle was not needed for prints. Armonk Garage impounded and secured the car.

Dec. 26: A Quinby Ridge Road resident reported that the roadway is covered in a sheet of ice preventing anyone on the street from leaving. The responding officer confirmed the ice condition; the highway department was notified.

Dec. 26: An Upland Lane resident reported at 10:58 a.m. that his vehicle was stolen from his driveway sometime overnight. The caller stated he reviewed the Ring video cameras and observed his vehicle being removed from his driveway. The responding officer gathered information and secured depositions. A report will follow.

Dec. 26: A Pine Ridge Road resident reported at 9:43 p.m. that her vehicle was stolen out of her garage about 20 minutes in the past. Officers were dispatched.

Dec. 27: A Clove Road resident voluntarily surrendered a 12-gauge Stevens shotgun with a sawed-off barrel for destruction. The resident found the gun at his father’s house while cleaning out the residence. The responding officer retrieved the item from the listed location and transported it to headquarters, where it was logged into evidence for safekeeping/destruction.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 24: A Foxwood Drive resident reported at 4 p.m. that the catalytic converter was stolen out of his vehicle.

State Police/Cortlandt

Dec. 28: Police arrested a 33-year-old Beacon man at 12:30 p.m. for third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor. Troopers received a tip from the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center regarding a possible stolen vehicle in the area. The stolen vehicle was located and stopped on Route 9 in Cortlandt leading to the arrest.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 23: A 56-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with a first offense DWI and driving with a suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors, and several traffic infractions after being pulled over on Route 134 at 7:39 p.m. after having been observed driving erratically.

Dec. 24: Jenny Cuevas, 43, of Yorktown, was charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief, both misdemeanors, following a domestic dispute at a Summit Street residence at 3:35 a.m. An investigation determined that during an argument Cuevas grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed a person in the back of the neck, causing bleeding. Cuevas also allegedly kicked a bathroom door causing damage. Yorktown Justice Gary Raniolo issued an order of protection to the victim.

Dec. 27: Scott Baia, 32, and Dylan Delaney, 19, both of Yorktown, were charged with second-degree assault, a Class D felony, and third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child, both misdemeanors, following a report at 6 p.m. of an assault in progress. An investigation determined both suspects punched, kicked and choked a victim, causing physical injuries. A 74-year-old victim was also injured when she was shoved to the ground. The incident occurred in the presence of a seven-year-old child. Both defendants were unable to post bail and were brought to Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.