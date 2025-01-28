Police Blotter, January 28, 2025

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 17: A party arrived at headquarters at 1:56 p.m. stating that she found a check in the parking lot outside DeCicco & Sons. The owner was contacted and he picked up the check at the police station.

Jan. 18: A 911 caller reported at 6:27 p.m. that the neighbor across the street on Washington Avenue is shining a laser into her residence. The responding officer reported speaking with the neighbor. The officer stated it was a child playing with a toy and the parents have since removed the toy from the child. The complainant was advised.

Jan. 19: A Fire Department pager reported at 8:49 p.m. that an eight-year-old girl was having an allergic reaction to nuts at her family’s Pond Road home. The girl was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Jan. 22: An E-911 call was received at 12:47 p.m. stating that a 13-year-old boy with a peanut allergy ingested a peanut and is having a severe allergic reaction at Crittenden Middle School on MacDonald Avenue. The school nurse stated that the student has been given epinephrine. The responding officer reported that the boy refused further medical attention after one of his parents arrived on the scene.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 17: A 41-year-old homeless man was arrested at the 7-Eleven on Bedford Road at 8:50 a.m. after he was acting suspiciously. Police found there were two outstanding warrants for his from the U.S. Marshals Office.

Jan. 18: Report of damaged property on Douglas Drive at 8:07 a.m. A resident told police that a subject drove onto their property.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 13: A victim received a fraudulent e-mail that appeared to be from PayPal. The e-mail claimed an account had been opened in their name with a charge of about $400. After calling the number in the e-mail, the victim unknowingly engaged with a subject posing as PayPal support, who granted access to their computer and personal information. The scam escalated when the subject deceived the victim into thinking they needed to withdraw $40,000 from the bank to fix the issue. The victim complied, handing the cash to an unknown individual who arrived at their home to collect it. The suspect then attempted to prolong the scam by claiming additional mistakes had been made and demanding more money.

Jan. 21: A 59-year-old Newark, N.J. man was arrested stemming from a suspicious incident at Putnam Hospital Center in Carmel on Oct. 25, 2024. Investigators had met with hospital security, who advised that they had been alerted to a suspicious man who had entered the hospital by following an employee through a card access door. He was observed on video walking within the building with what appeared to be no legitimate purpose. Investigators were able to identify a vehicle that he was using and, over the next several months, was able to develop a suspect. In December, an arrest warrant was issued by Carmel Town Justice Daniel Miller, charging the suspect with third-degree criminal trespass.

White Plains Police Department

Jan. 17: A man was charged with being a fugitive from justice at 7:12 p.m. on Martine Avenue and Court Street.

Jan. 18: A 20-year-old Larchmont man was charged with second-degree assault at 6:40 p.m. in connection with an incident on East Post Road.

Jan. 20: A 23-year-old Yonkers woman was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at 3:03 p.m. in connection with an incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Maple Avenue.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 16: A 62-year-old Cortlandt man was charged with DWI and several traffic infractions at 5 p.m. after being involved in two separate car accidents on July 24, 2024. A Department of Motor Vehicles check revealed the man was operating a vehicle with a revoked driver’s license from previous DWI convictions. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail.

Jan. 21: A 51-year-old Mount Vernon man was charged with petty larceny at 5:19 p.m. after allegedly stealing a $450 Yeti cooler from Dick’s Sporting Goods in the Jefferson Valley Mall.