Police Blotter, January 21, 2025

Croton-on-Hudson

Jan. 13: Azgan Mataj, 18, of Brewster was charged with Rape in the Third Degree, an E felony, in connection with a sexual assault that occurred at the Half Moon Bay Marina on Nov. 2. At that time, detectives advised the 15-year-old female victim to go to the Westchester Medical Center. Detectives obtained information that the victim had been conversing with a male, whom she had never met before, on Snapchat. Using that information, detectives were able to locate the vessel where the alleged incident had taken place and identify the suspect.

New Castle

Jan. 10: A Chappaqua resident responded to the Police Department to report their check had been altered and cashed. The resident reported they mailed a check the previous week and when reviewing their bank statement, noticed the altered checked was cashed to an individual not known to them.

Jan. 12: New Castle Police responded to a residence in Mount Kisco on a report of a domestic incident between siblings. The parents called the police in an attempt to deescalate the situation. Officers arrived on scene and mediated the incident.

Jan. 13: A Chappaqua resident was schemed online and sent explicit pictures to an unknown person. The unknown person attempted to extort the victim by attempting to obtain gift cards. The incident is being investigated by detectives.

Jan. 16: New Castle Police responded to a residence in Millwood on a report of a verbal domestic dispute between a husband and wife. Officers arrived on scene and mediated the situation. The incident was documented.

North Castle

Jan. 12: 10:50 a.m. – Virginia Road resident reported he found two rounds and one spent shell casing on the ground in the area of Virgina Road and North Broadway approximately one week ago. Caller stated he picked up the rounds because he did not want them to fall into the hands of children but did not know what to do with the property. Property was turned into police for destruction.

4:19 p.m. – Overlook Road North resident reports she is calling on behalf of her neighbor who is at her house with her now, and who is apparently experiencing harassment by her upstairs tenant. Reportedly the tenant is hacking into her accounts and using microphones to yell at her.

Jan. 13: 8:02 p.m. – Hemlock Hollow Place resident reports he was visiting a construction site at this address and noticed a vehicle idling for 30 to 40 minutes which then fled the location when driver noticed caller was recording his plate number. Caller describes operator as a dark skinned male. Officer reports vehicle was gone on arrival.

Peekskill

Jan. 11: 10:18 a.m. – Criminal mischief was reported on South Street.

Jan. 11: 1:23 p.m. – A domestic incident was reported on Brown Street.

Jan. 11: 8:41 p.m. – A disorderly group was reported on Main Street.

Jan. 12: 10:36 a.m. – Suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

Westchester County Police (Mount Kisco)

Jan. 12: A 37-year-old Bedford resident was charged with Driving While Intoxicated, a misdemeanor, after he was stopped for speeding on North Bedford Road at 1:52 a.m. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Jan. 16 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Jan. 14: Report of a disorderly patron at a business on East Main Street. The man was reportedly irate about slow service and was causing a disturbance. He left the premises when police were called and was gone upon an officer’s arrival.

Jan. 15: A 45-year-old Barker Street resident was arrested on South Moger Avenue at 9:40 a.m. on an NYPD warrant charging him with Menacing 2nd Degree, a felony. An officer on patrol recognized the man from a photo contained in an NYPD flyer associated with a menacing with a handgun incident in Brooklyn.

Jan. 15: Report received at 12:17 a.m. of an incoherent woman sitting on steps in the 200 block of Main Street. A man called police after he stopped to ask the woman if she was okay and she was unable to respond. Upon arrival, an officer observed signs of a possible narcotics overdose and administered two doses of Narcan to revive her. Westchester EMS and Mount Kisco VAC also responded to provide care and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Jan. 16: A 27-year-old woman was detained on an outstanding warrant following a traffic stop at 1:38 p.m. at Kisco Avenue and the Saw Mill River Parkway. A computer check revealed the woman was wanted by New York State Police on a petit larceny charge. A trooper responded to the scene and took the woman into custody.

White Plains

Jan. 13: 10:13 p.m. – Yonkers woman was charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree on East Post Road and Mamaroneck Avenue.

Jan. 13: 10:46 p.m. – A homeless man was charged with Criminal Contempt in the First Degree on Mitchell Place.

Yorktown

Jan. 13: 8:46 a.m. – A 37-year-old Yonkers man was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the Second Degree and several traffic infractions following a property damage motor vehicle accident on Route 202. A DMV check of his license showed it was allegedly revoked.

Jan. 15: 4:55 p.m. – A 22-year-old Mount Kisco man was charged with Harassment in the Second Degree in connection with a past physical altercation at a Yorktown residence.