Police Blotter, January 18– January 24, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Jan. 6: A Truesdale Drive resident reported at 8:54 a.m. that a man and woman were walking a small black dog off its leash. The caller reported that he told the man he was breaking the law and the man said, “I break a lot of laws.” The complainant stated he lost sight of the couple and dog. Patrol was dispatched but reported the subjects gone on arrival.

Jan. 8: A Whelan Avenue resident reported at 9:42 a.m. that her neighbor directly behind her has been pointing laser lights into her windows. Patrols walked around the house and did not see anything. Patrols attempted to contact the caller to determine the proper house but she was not at home.

Kent Police Department

Jan. 10: Officers were dispatched to Route 52 at about 2:30 p.m. for an active order of protection violation. Upon arrival, officers spoke with Jessica Goodwin, 28, of Carmel, who stated that she was arguing with her boyfriend, Guillermo DeJesus, 39, also of Carmel. Officers determined a full stay-away order of protection was in place protecting Goodwin. DeJesus was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal contempt. He was processed at headquarters and arraigned by Judge Douchkoff. DeJesus was ordered to appear in court at a later date.

Jan. 10: Officers were dispatched to Route 52 for a criminal mischief complaint at about 5:15p.m. Officers spoke with Guillermo DeJesus, 39, of Carmel, who stated that when he returned home his bathroom window was broken and his PlayStation 4 was missing. Officers interviewed a third party who spoke with Jessica Goodwin, 28, of Carmel, who told him she broke into and robbed his house. The third party was able to have Goodwin call him, and on the call, Goodwin admitted to breaking the window and taking the PlayStation, which she claimed was hers. While officers were securing statements, Goodwin turned herself in at headquarters. She was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, processed at headquarters and arraigned by Judge Douchkoff. Goodwin was ordered to appear in town court at a later date.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 7: Multiple callers reported observing a middle-aged woman, who appeared to be disoriented, walking in the roadway on Route 128 at about 11:40 a.m. One of the responding officers reported locating a female subject in need of assistance on the shoreline of Wampus Pond just north of the parking lot. The officers had to enter the water to remove the subject when she re-entered the water. An ambulance and additional units were requested to assist carrying the female up to the roadway. The Armonk Fire Department responded and transported the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital’s emergency room for treatment. The woman’s husband was located in the area of the pond. He reported that his wife has an altered mental status and wandered from their home a short distance away.

Jan. 8: Report of an attempted larceny on Evergreen Row at 9:07 a.m. A caller reported that a subject in a white Porsche Cayenne exited from the passenger seat and entered his vehicle in the driveway. The caller stated that it appeared that the subject tried to start the vehicle, and when he couldn’t, he left in the white Porsche. The complainant checked his vehicle and stated nothing was taken. The Porsche was last seen traveling in a northerly direction toward North Lake Road. A hotline message was transmitted to surrounding agencies. Westchester County police reported a stolen vehicle (New Jersey registration W23NZP) matching the caller’s description was observed on northbound I-684 at Barnes Lane at about 8:15 a.m. Bedford police reported observing the involved vehicle get on I-684 southbound at Exit 4. County police initially pursued the vehicle when it entered the Hutchinson River Parkway, but terminated when it entered New York City.

Jan. 8: An Emmalon Avenue resident reported at 6:16 p.m. that she let her nephew borrow her vehicle in October. She reported that when she asked her nephew about the whereabouts of her vehicle today, he replied that he had changed the VIN number and registered the car in his name. The caller stated that she wants to pursue charges against her nephew. Officers responded and depositions were secured. A report will follow.

Jan. 9: Report of a stolen vehicle on Upland Lane at 2:57 p.m. A caller noticed that their rental car was no longer in their driveway and believes it was stolen within the last few hours. Officers responded and video surveillance from the complainant’s residence confirmed the vehicle was stolen from the driveway at 11:30 a.m. today. Depositions and video footage were secured.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 12: A 25-year-old mam was arrested for criminal possession of a weapon no Marble Avenue.

State Police

Jan. 10: William E. Mancusi, of Carmel, was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, all Class B felonies. Following a non-fatal overdose in the Town of Southeast, a state police investigation determined Mancusi was selling heroin in the Carmel area. Mancusi was arraigned in Town of Carmel Court and remanded to the Putnam County Jail without bail. He is scheduled for a Jan. 24 court appearance.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 8: Max Nieves, 23, of Peekskill, was arrested at 9:51 p.m. and charged with second-degree aggravated harassment, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly threatening a female and she became fearful for her safety. Nieves was arrested by Peekskill police and transported to Yorktown for processing.

Jan. 11: Richard Harris, 40, of Peekskill, was arrested and charged at 7:49 p.m. with aggravated unlicensed operation and operating a vehicle while using a cell phone. Police received a report from Westchester County police that a vehicle wanted by the New York City Police Department regarding a robbery investigation was traveling north on the Taconic State Parkway.