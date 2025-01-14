Police Blotter, January 14, 2025

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 3: A Wampus Lakes Drive resident reported at 1 p.m. that his vehicle was just stolen out of the driveway. Officers responded and canvassed the area with negative results.

Jan. 5: An E-911 call was received from an Equinox employee at 12:18 p.m. who stated that she was just notified by a member at the gym that their vehicle was stolen out of their parking lot. The caller stated that the owner will meet the officer out front. The responding officer reports speaking with the vehicle owner, but reports that she had found the vehicle and must have parked it in a different location.

Jan. 8: A Maryland Avenue resident arrived at headquarters at 7:55 p.m. and reported receiving a threatening text message from another tenant at the location.

Peekskill Police Department

Jan. 6: Peekskill Police Officer Justin Quiles conducted a traffic stop on Nelson Avenue at 2:30 a.m. As the vehicle came to a stop, a male occupant exited the vehicle and began running away. Quiles pursued the man for a short distance before apprehending him on the 800 block of Main Street. The man, a Peekskill resident, was found to be in possession of about 95 grams of crack cocaine, about 53 grams of heroin/fentanyl, about 500 glassine envelopes containing heroin/fentanyl and more than $5,000. He was arraigned before the City of Peekskill Court, charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and one count of obstructing governmental administration, both Class A misdemeanors.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 8: A driver involved in a two-car accident at a Columbus Avenue intersection at 11:43 a.m. was transported to the hospital after complaining of leg pain.

Jan. 8: Report of a disturbance on Bedford Road at 10:10 p.m. Police released no other information because the incident is considered confidential.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Jan. 8: Putnam County 911 received multiple calls at 11:30 a.m. reporting a male subject who was in the roadway on westbound I-84 near I-684 and appeared to be attempting to stop cars. As a deputy and a state trooper arrived at the scene, the subject, later identified as a 34-year-old New Windsor resident, got in a vehicle that was parked nearby and began to flee. He then led multiple sheriff’s deputies and troopers on a pursuit on westbound I-84, then eastbound and then back again westbound, where he avoided spike strips that were set up to attempt to stop him. The man then exited at Route 311 and continued on local roads in Patterson, Kent and into Carmel, where he eventually stopped after striking a Carmel police vehicle on Route 6 south of Baldwin Lane in Mahopac. He was taken into custody. During the pursuit, Carmel High School was put on a temporary hold in place.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 8: A 17-year-old Yorktown male was arrested for third-degree assault at 6:09 p.m. following a domestic dispute.

Jan. 9: A 37-year-old New York City man was charged at 4:19 p.m. with petty larceny on an arrest warrant in connection with a Nov. 10 larceny at the Coco Farms Gas Station on Barger Street. He allegedly stole $162 worth of items.