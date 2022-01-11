Police Blotter, January 11– January 17, 2021, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Jan. 5: Police responded to Gregory Avenue at 9:14 p.m. on a report of a disturbance involving two men who were arguing and pushing and shoving each other on the street. Officers separated the parties and sent them on their way.

Jan. 6: Report of flooding in a residence on Carpenter Avenue at 5:46 p.m. The resident told officers his hot water heater had burst and he was unable to locate the building superintendent. Officers located emergency contact information for the super and had him return to address the issue.

Jan. 7: Police responded to a Barker Street apartment at 6:07 a.m. to assist a man who was bleeding heavily after a fall. The man, who suffered a deep laceration to his arm, told officers he passed out and fell in his kitchen. Westchester EMS and the Katonah-Bedford Hills Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded. The man was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Jan. 7: A village resident reported at 10:34 a.m. that there was more than $20,000 in unauthorized withdrawals from her bank account in recent months. The victim is addressing the matter with her bank, which directed her to file a police report about the fraud. The victim identified a possible suspect who accessed her account. An investigation is continuing.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Dec. 27: The manager of ShopRite stopped a woman outside trying to steal more than $300 worth of groceries at 5:14 p.m. The manager recovered the groceries and the woman, described as a Black female wearing a green coat, got into a white Cadillac and left.

Dec. 28: A Half Moon Bay Drive resident arrived at headquarters at 3:54 p.m. reporting her estranged husband stole about $150,000 from her checking account by writing checks and forging her signature. Patrols conducted a preliminary investigation. Supporting documentation was completed and a report was filed. The investigation continuing.

Dec. 29: A Bari Manor Apartment complex resident reported at 6:15 a.m. that her 16-year-old daughter ran away from home during the night. Her location is coming up in Highland Falls, N.Y. on the Find My iPhone app and her mother said her daughter has a boyfriend who lives in Highland Falls. The mother contacted Highland Falls police to conduct a welfare check and stated that the Highland Falls Police Department located her daughter at that location and she is going to pick her up now. The mother said her daughter was a Person in Need of Supervision (PINS) in the past and she is going to start the process again.

Jan. 1: An Old Post Road South resident reported at 1:04 p.m. that while placing her son inside the car at the above location she heard yelling. She said that a large white male wearing a black jacket was yelling at the owner of a local deli and making threats to kill him. Patrol was dispatched and spoke with the deli owner who stated that he had a heated argument with the guy who sharpens knives for his store. The owner stated that he will follow up with the company to not have the individual return to his store.

Jan. 1: A 911 caller reported at 9:56 p.m. that her husband assaulted her and her face is covered in blood. Her husband also called 911 reporting that his wife assaulted him. Patrol units requested an ambulance to evaluate the wife who sustained injuries to her face. EMS also evaluated the husband. Both parties refused further medical attention. Patrols stated the defendant punched his wife in the nose during a verbal argument while traveling in their car on northbound Route 9. The 40-year-old husband, of Croton-on-Hudson, was arrested. The defendant was arraigned in Village Court and a temporary order of protection was issued against the defendant.

Kent Police Department

Jan. 1: Officers initiated a traffic stop at 1:55 a.m. on a white Subaru Impreza traveling on southbound Route 52 for not having rear license plate lamps. The vehicle was operated by Rodolfo Perez, 28, of Mount Kisco. Perez was arrested for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and for operating the motor vehicle without an interlock device as a result of prior DWI offenses. Perez was processed at headquarters and is due back in town justice court at a later date.

Jan. 4: Officers responded to Amdur Place for a boyfriend-girlfriend dispute. Upon arrival, officers observed Branden Green, 21, of Carmel, holding a sword in a threatening manner. After several commands by Kent officers and sheriff’s deputies, Green dropped the sword and was taken into custody without further incident. Officers located the girlfriend, Alexa Byrnes, 21, of Carmel at a neighbor’s house. Byrnes stated that Green began breaking items around the home and their verbal argument escalated, resulting in him throwing her into a wall, breaking her phone so she couldn’t call for help and grabbing her by the throat. Green was arrested and charged with second-degree menacing, third- and fourth-degree criminal mischief, third-degree assault and criminal obstruction of breathing. Green was processed at police headquarters and arraigned by Judge Douchkoff with a court appearance for a later date.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 2: Report of criminal mischief at the Soldiers and Sailors field parking lot. Multiple cars that were in the lot were egged. The matter is under investigation.

Jan. 3: Report of a malfunctioning traffic light at Bedford Road and Wheeler Avenue, creating a hazardous condition. The light was repaired.

Jan. 5: A person reported at headquarters that an unknown person fraudulently used the complainant’s debit card to make more than $5,000 in purchases through Amazon. The matter is under investigation.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 3: Edwin Colon, 61, of Yorktown, was charged at 9:42 p.m. with aggravated driving while intoxicated following a report of an erratic operator who had driven through a fence at the BJ’s gas station on Route 202 and fled the scene. An officer observed the suspect’s vehicle on Route 132 near Salem Road where it crashed off the roadway and into an embankment.

Jan. 5: Piotr Czajkowski, 40, of Yorktown, was charged at 2:04 p.m. with false personation and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle following an accident on Route 202. A check based on information provided by the defendant showed he was unlicensed and that his driving privilege was suspended.