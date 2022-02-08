Police Blotter, February 8 – February 14, 2022, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Jan. 26: A resident reported at 11:15 a.m. that he was in the Croton Diner about 20 minutes ago to pick up food. While he was there, a young white female in her 30s with blue eyes, long blonde hair, thin build, wearing blue jeans and a dark jacket mentioned she was not feeling well. The complainant asked the female if she was vaccinated or tested for COVID-19 and a verbal argument ensued between them as both walked outside. He stated the female got close to him and coughed in his face. He then stated he left the diner parking lot and drove home. He did not see what car the woman got into nor did he recognize her.

Jan. 27: A Morningside Road resident reported at 1:51 p.m. that her son’s debit card was stolen from his vehicle then used at a local business in the Van Wyck Plaza off Maple Street. Patrols interviewed victims; the investigation is continuing.

Jan. 28: Croton Fire apparatus and ambulance were dispatched to ShopRite at 1:54 p.m. on a report of a suspicious package in Aisle 9. A man apparently left the package and was acting strange, according to staff. The subject was described as a white male, about 5-foot-10, long hair, about 20 years old wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket. Patrols responded and spoke with the complainant who stated that he saw a male drink from a coffee cup and place it behind some cans on the shelf. Croton Fire personnel determined that it was just coffee and discarded the item. No further police action required.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Feb. 1: A male subject that works in Hawthorne reported that he attempted to sell a couch on Facebook Marketplace and was contacted by an unknown individual that agreed to purchase the couch. The unknown subject sent a check for the amount plus an additional $850 for the seller to pay the moving company. The seller received the check and recognized the check as from a local business. The seller personally knew the owner of the business and contacted her regarding the check. She confirmed that the check was fraudulent. An investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 3: A Thornwood resident reported that while working on his laptop last December, his screen locked and a message flashed containing a phone number to contact Microsoft. The resident called the number and provided $499.99 via e-check to have the computer repaired. He also stated that on Jan. 28 his computer was locked again with a demand for $56,000 based on a threat to distribute child pornography using his personal information. The resident sent additional monies to the original computer repair company. He subsequently realized that he had been a victim of a cybercrime. The investigation is continuing and the complainant was advised of proper identity theft protection procedures.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 28: Report of a male party walking with 15 to 20 dogs off the leash on Oregon Road at 12:15 p.m. The responding officer reported speaking with the listed party and advised him of the town ordinance. The individual secured the dogs in his vehicle.

Jan. 28: A caller reported at 5:21 p.m. that while he was exiting Stop & Shop, he was approached by multiple parties in their late teens and early 20s who were asking for donations for their basketball team. While the caller was about to make a donation, a store employee came outside and advised the caller that they were scamming him and to not give them money. The caller stated that the parties became aggressive with the employee and threatened to harm him. The responding officers advised the parties that they are no longer allowed at the store and can be arrested for trespassing if they return.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 30: A Pleasant Avenue resident smelled something burning. The Pleasantville Fire Department responded but the cause of the smell was unknown.

Jan. 31: Report of black smoke coming from the chimney of a Bedford Road house in the Old Village. It was later discovered the smoke was coming from an oil burner. The fire department responded and shut the burner off.

Feb. 1: A 59-year-old White Plains man was arrested and charged after he allegedly stole a purse from an unlocked car on Wheeler Avenue. The suspect, a previously charged felon, was apprehended at the Pleasantville train station in possession of the purse. He was remanded to the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 4: Joseph Saunders was arrested and charged with forcible touching, public lewdness and menacing for an incident that occurred at 274 Battle Ave.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 26: Fredi Villagran, 50, of Yorktown, was charged at 5:50 p.m. with driving while intoxicated after police responded to Crompond Road in the area of Old Yorktown Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle. Further investigation revealed he had a previous conviction within the past 10 years for aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Jan. 28: Blerim Morina, 38, of Yorktown, was charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic infractions at 5:15 p.m. after police received a report of an erratic operator driving a green van westbound on Route 202. A short time later the van was found parked on Old Granite Springs Road facing east in the westbound lane.

Jan. 30: Alejandro Quiroz Dutan, 48, of Peekskill, was charged with driving while intoxicated and other traffic violations at 9:15 p.m. following a two-car accident on Route 202 near Garden Lane. An investigation determined Dutan’s vehicle failed to maintain his lane, crossed the double yellow line and struck another vehicle.

Editor’s Note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department. Also, it is the Peekskill Police Department’s policy not to share a weekly blotter.