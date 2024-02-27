Police Blotter, February 27 – March 4, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Feb. 19: Police were notified by Putnam County 911 of a man with a gun at 149 E. Lake Blvd. in Mahopac at 10:20 p.m. Victims advised 911 that while driving on East Lake Boulevard a man known to them as a neighbor flashed a black handgun in a threatening manner and fled into his apartment complex. Police quickly established a perimeter, evacuated adjacent apartments and attempted to contact the man by phone. After multiple attempts, a special response team gained entry into his apartment and took the 23-year-old suspect into custody. He was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 18: A caller reported at 10:27 a.m. that he has observed a drone flying in his neighborhood in the vicinity of Winkler Farm Road at night on multiple occasions. He reported feeling that it is suspicious in light of a break-in at his neighbor’s home about a week earlier. The caller was advised to contact this department when he observes the drone to be flying in the area.

Feb. 18: Report of a vehicle striking a lamppost in the parking lot at 17 Maple Ave. at 3:22 p.m. The operator of the vehicle provided the caller with her information. and left the scene. The responding officer reported all information was gathered.

Feb. 19: A Pheasant Drive resident reported at headquarters at 2:43 p.m. to report fraudulent unemployment claims were filed using her information.

Feb. 19: The Banksville Fire Department was dispatched at 8:20 p.m. to a Cowdray Park Drive residence on a report of a chimney fire. The responding officer reported that the fire department was able to extinguish the fire, which was contained in the chimney.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 20: A New Street resident reported at 11:30 a.m. that his car was vandalized while parked in the house’s driveway overnight.

Feb. 21: Report of a larceny at Miyabi Asian Bistro on Wheeler Avenue at 7:35 p.m. A complainant stated that a man who has come into the establishment multiple times before took some money from the restaurant. The 23-year-old Bronx man was found a short time later on Washington Avenue, but the complainant declined to press charges.

Feb. 23: A caller at the Pleasantville Laundry on Wheeler Avenue reported at 12:31 p.m. losing their Apple watch. The matter is under investigation.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 13: A 58-year-old woman was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with an incident at Neiman Marcus at 4:07 p.m.

Feb. 15: A man was charged with second-degree assault at 11 p.m. stemming from an incident at 77 S. Lexington Ave.

Feb. 17: A 30-year-old man was charged with third-degree criminal tampering at 1:30 p.m. following an incident at 200 Main St.

Feb. 18: A 25-year-old man was charged with second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with an incident at 3:36 a.m. at 101 Mamaroneck Ave.

Feb. 19: A 39-year-old man was charged with petty larceny at 2:01 p.m. at the Nordstrom Rack at 3 City Place.

Feb. 19: A 55-year-old man was charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle at 2:41 p.m. on Holland Avenue.

Feb. 19: A 21-year-old man was charged with third-degree grand larceny in connection with an incident at 44 S. Broadway at 8:13 p.m.

Feb. 20: Police arrested three subjects for trespassing in the parking structure at 237 Martine Ave. One subject was also charged with public urination at South Lexington Avenue and Quarropas Street and the two others were charged for an open container violation, one at 16 E. Post Rd. and another at 216 Central Ave.

Feb. 22: A 33-year-old man was charged with menacing at 7:24 a.m. on North Broadway.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 20: A 24-year-old Queens woman was charged with being a fugitive from justice, a Class E felony, after officers were dispatched to check on the welfare of a female at 9:11 p.m. After further investigation, it was revealed the woman had an active warrant from New Jersey.