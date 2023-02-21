Police Blotter, February 21 – February 27, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Feb. 7: MTA police requested assistance with a dispute on a train at the Croton-Harmon station at 8:42 p.m. Patrols responded and assisted. The subject was taken into custody without incident.

Feb. 10: A Batten Road caller reported at 11:28 a.m. that she saw a coyote laying down in her neighbor’s yard. Patrols responded and located the coyote, which did not appear to be ill. No further action was required.

Feb. 12: A Georgia Lane caller reported at 10:24 a.m. that his cat was stuck in a tree. Patrols and Croton Fire were dispatched. Croton Fire utilized a tower ladder and rescued the cat without incident.

Feb. 13: Report of a larceny from a South Riverside Avenue business at 7:58 a.m. The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt and a black jacket. Patrols arrested a 40-year-old homeless man, in connection with the incident. The defendant was released on his own recognizance.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 11: An employee at CVS on Main Street reported at 6:05 p.m. that a suspicious party is making a purchase of miscellaneous items totaling over $1,000, possibly with the use of a stolen credit card.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 14: A caller on Bedford Road reported at 12:43 p.m. that a suspicious heavyset male was wearing an olive green jacket and walking with a black trash bag, which appeared as though there could be a rifle inside. The man, a 36-year-old St. Peter’s, Mo. resident, was carrying a walking stick because he was hiking the Appalachian Trail. He told police he was homeless. Police offered him crisis services but he declined on went on his way.

Feb. 14: Report of a larceny of a mountain bike, valued at about $650, at 8:07 p.m. on Bedford Road in front of Playa Bowls. Officers checked the area with negative results.

State Police

Feb. 10: State police at Brewster arrested Kenneth Rios, 26, of Danbury, Conn. for third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, a Class B felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class C felony. At about 10:15 p.m., troopers stopped a 2012 Acura TL on I-684 for a vehicle and traffic law violation. The investigation determined Rios was in possession of about five grams of cocaine. The suspect was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Southeast Court on Mar. 3.

Feb. 12: State police at Cortlandt responded to the Bear Mountain Bridge for a report of a disabled vehicle. An investigation determined Ronald E. Welte Jr., 62, of Midland Park, N.J., left his vehicle and jumped from the bridge. An investigation continues but there were no signs of foul play detected.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 12: A 29-year-old Mohegan Lake man was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions after being stopped on Route 6 at 6:27 p.m. for allegedly driving through a red light. A DMV check revealed his license had been suspended.

Feb. 13: A 39-year-old Lake Peekskill man was charged at 4 p.m. with petty larceny, a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly aiding, abetting and acting in concert with an unknown female to steal assorted merchandise valued at $660 from Macy’s.