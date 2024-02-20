Police Blotter, February 20 – February 26, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Feb. 11: A 23-year-old village resident was charged with aggravated DWI, a misdemeanor, at 1:20 a.m. The driver was stopped after he abruptly pulled out of a parking space on Lexington Avenue, cutting off a marked patrol car and forcing it to swerve to avoid a collision. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 22 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Feb. 11: Officers responded to an auto mechanic’s shop on North Bedford Road at 11:53 p.m. following a report that a man had tried to enter a car that was parked there. Employees provided a description of the man and said he has been previously warned to stay off the property. Officers canvassed the area but could not locate the suspect.

Feb. 12: Officers responded to Target on North Bedford Road at 4:10 p.m. on a report of a larceny of items that occurred earlier in the day. Store security provided video of a man leaving the store with a television valued at $299, and in a separate incident, an air fryer valued at $119 and a blender valued at $69. The matter was turned over to detectives for investigation. On Feb. 15, at 12:55 a.m., a 50-year-old village resident was taken into custody in connection with the incident after he drove on Preston Way. He was charged with two misdemeanor counts of petty larceny.

Feb. 14: An officer responded to an apartment on Barker Street at 7:09 a.m. on a report of a woman having difficulty breathing. The Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded and took the woman to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Feb. 14: Report of a domestic disturbance at a Leonard Street residence at 9:02 a.m. Family members wanted one of the parties to the dispute to leave the premises. The person voluntarily agreed to do so.

Feb. 15: A village resident reported at the Green Street precinct at 4:22 p.m. that she has been subjected to ongoing harassment by an ex-boyfriend. An investigation is continuing.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Feb. 8: A walk-in complainant reported at about 9:30 p.m. that a pregnant resident of the JCCA Campus on Broadway was intentionally punched in the abdominal area. The incident allegedly occurred at 12:30 a.m. on this date. Staff on campus had transported the victim to the hospital for evaluation and she was subsequently released. The victim wished to pursue charges. An investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 9: Police responded to the JCCA campus on Broadway at about 1 a.m. on a report that several youths barricaded themselves in the room of a residential cottage and assaulted a female resident. The situation was calm when patrol arrived. One female was transported to Westchester Medical Center for evaluation. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 11: Report of a burglary at Hawthorne Wine & Spirits on Elwood Avenue at about 4 a.m. Three subjects entered the store through the front door glass that had been smashed with rocks. They remained in the store for about two minutes before fleeing in a waiting getaway vehicle. The burglars removed about $1,000 worth of merchandise and cash from the store. An officer spotted a possible suspect vehicle traveling southbound on the Sprain Parkway at a high rate of speed shortly after the incident and attempted to catch up to it. Due to the high rate of speed, the officer discontinued the attempt. The investigation is continuing.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 9: A complainant on Bedford Road reported at 10:11 a.m. that someone has been dumping paintings by his dumpster with the name “Valerie Hayes” written on the back. The complainant does not wish to pursue this; however, he would like police to reach out to the party responsible and ask them to stop. Several parties were contacted but all denied involvement. The complainant was notified to contact this department if this continues.

Feb. 9: A Cedar Hill Road resident reported at headquarters at 2:35 p.m. that an unknown party stole a check from her mailbox.

Feb. 9: A Kensico Knoll Road resident reported at 5:27 p.m. that she received a collection notice but did not recognize the account. It appeared that someone purchased something from Amazon using her bank account number, which was shipped elsewhere. A report was filed.

Feb. 10: Report from a Rockwood Place resident at 3:13 p.m. that a golf ball hit the window of his residence for the second time in recent days and he would like to file a report. The responding officer was able to locate the source of the golf ball. The owners discussed the situation and agreed to handle it without further police assistance. Matter adjusted.

Feb. 10: A Sarles Street resident reported at 10:41 p.m. an abandoned vehicle, described as a gray SUV, was left in the roadway with the doors open. The responding officer located the vehicle, which was confirmed stolen earlier this date out of Waterbury, Conn.

Feb. 10: A Sarles Street resident reported at 11:10 p.m. that a vehicle was taken from his driveway without his permission. The responding officer gathered information and filed a stolen vehicle affidavit.

Feb. 14: An Overlook Road North caller reported at 8:11 a.m. that her boyfriend just ripped her nightgown off of her and she has now locked herself in the bathroom. The boyfriend is still on the scene. Officers responded and the male party was placed under arrest. A domestic incident report was filed.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 9: Report of damaged property on Cooley Street at 7:42 p.m. The incident stems from an ongoing neighborly dispute over putting a pot in the roadway to reserve a parking sport.

Feb. 15: An Irvington Street resident reported at 4:23 p.m. having fraudulent credit card charges on their account. The matter remains under investigation.

Feb. 16: Police report at 2:33 p.m. that they are continuing to investigate an incident of identity theft that occurred at a Washington Avenue business.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 12: Deputies were dispatched to JNR Pharmacy in Southeast at 3:45 a.m. for a commercial burglar alarm activation. Upon arrival, it was determined that the front glass door was smashed and that an unknown suspect or suspects had entered the building but fled before the deputy’s arrival. The store owner was contacted and was in the process of evaluating the damage and losses. The department continues to investigate and is working with other police agencies to determine whether it is related to other pharmacy burglaries that have occurred recently in the area.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 9: A 35-year-old Yorktown man was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, first offense, at 3:08 a.m. after a police officer observed a male asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle running on Hallocks Mill Road.

Feb. 10: A 34-year-old Pound Ridge woman was charged with DWI and issued several traffic infractions after she hit a tree with her vehicle at 4:37 a.m.

Feb. 11: A 55-year-old Peekskill woman was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and other traffic infractions at 11:15 a.m. following an accident in the area of Crossways Road.

Feb. 12: A 21-year-old Yorktown man was charged with DWI, first Offense, and other traffic infractions following a one-car accident on Old Yorktown Road at 3:29 a.m.