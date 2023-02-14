Police Blotter, February 14 – February 20, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Feb. 6: Officers responded to a Maple Avenue residence at 2:16 p.m. on a report of a fire and evacuated residents due to a heavy smoke condition. The Mount Kisco Fire Department also responded and extinguished a mattress fire discovered in the attic.

Feb. 7: Officers responded to Grove Street at 11:56 p.m. after a woman called 911 to report that the father of her child had come to her apartment uninvited and was refusing to leave. Officers directed the man to leave the premises and he did so.

Feb. 7: A 47-year-old Connecticut resident was charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, at 1:13 p.m. based on a complaint from store security at Target on North Bedford Road. Store personnel reported that the man used the self-checkout lane but did not scan all the items in his cart. The man was detained when he left the store with about $120 in merchandise he did not pay for. He is due to answer the charge in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Mar. 2.

Feb. 8: Officers responded to Victoria Drive at 12:33 p.m. due to an activated burglar alarm at a residence. The premises were found to be secure and the alarm apparently sounded in error.

Feb. 9: A 42-year-old Bedford resident was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop at 1:12 a.m. on North Bedford Road. An officer observed the man’s vehicle being driven erratically on North Moger Avenue and on Carpenter Avenue prior to the stop. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 23 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Feb. 10: A 28-year-old Brewster man was issued a summons at 9:14 a.m. after he was observed drinking a beer in Kirby Plaza. The summons is returnable Mar. 2 in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Feb. 1: A caller reported a hit-and-run accident on Grand Street at 1:15 p.m.

Feb. 4: Subsequent to a traffic stop on Albany Post Road at 2:58 a.m., patrols arrested the operator of a vehicle, a 26-year-old woman, for DWI.

Feb. 6: A caller reported at 6:42 p.m. that the operator of a burgundy sedan cut her off on Old Post Road South and was aggressively honking her horn. Patrols responded and checked the area for the vehicle with negative results.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 3: A Woodcrest Drive resident reported at 2:34 p.m. that a large tree just fell on his house. The responding officers reported a few large tree branches on the roof. No service interruptions at this time. Photos were secured and the homeowner will be contacting his insurance company. The town’s Building Department was notified.

Feb. 3: Report of a dumpster fire on a Deer Ridge Lane property at 5:19 p.m., the site of a newly-built home. She reports that the dumpster and the fire are very close to the home. The call was transferred to 60 Control. The responding officers reported that the fire department was able to extinguish the fire.

Feb. 5: A caller reported at 12:48 p.m. that it appears that a Route 22 traffic light is missing a bracket and may be about to fall off. Officers responded and reported that the signal appears to have dismounted from the bracket and is hanging from a cable over the intersection. Verde Electric was contacted and responded.

Feb. 7: The Byram Hills Transportation Department reported to an officer at 7:30 a.m. that a vehicle has passed a school bus on several occasions in the area of Frog Rock Road. The last occurrence was on Feb. 1 at 8:21 a.m. The vehicle is described as a grey Subaru bearing New York plates and registration. Contact was made with the registered owner.

Feb. 8: A caller reported at 3:40 p.m. that a man has his dog, which is described as a “poodle-type dog,” off the leash at Community Park. The caller stated that the dog ran up to his dog in an aggressive manner and the man continued to play with the dog off the leash. The dog control officer responded and reported that the man and the dog were apparently gone upon his arrival at the park.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 4: Report of a crime in the past by a Bedford Road resident at 3:33 p.m. The complainant had lent an acquaintance a vehicle on Jan. 20 or 21 and the car has yet to be returned. The matter is under investigation as a possible unauthorized use of a motor vehicle offense.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 2: Investigators arrested a Peekskill man at his residence for multiple violations of an Order of Protection after it was determined he had messaged the victim more than 900 times since being issued the order. The suspect also called her more than 25 times and showed up at her residence on more than one occasion. He was previously arrested for a domestic violence incident that occurred in Garrison in November. He was charged with four counts of second-degree criminal contempt and was arraigned in Putnam Valley Town Court, where he was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility on $2,500 cash or $5,000 bond.

State Police/Cortlandt

Feb. 4: Police in Troop K conducted an underage drinking initiative in the Cortlandt area. There were 17 retail establishments checked for compliance utilizing a plainclothes trooper and an underage operative with a valid New York driver’s license. Thirteen establishments were in compliance and refused to sell any alcoholic beverages to the underage operative. Four establishments illegally sold an alcoholic beverage to a minor resulting in four arrests at Lou’s Corner Store, ShopRite and a Mobil Station, all in Cortlandt, and Appalachian Market in Garrison. Employees at each establishment were issued an appearance ticket for a future date in Town of Cortlandt Justice Court.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 5: Ronish Wilson was charged at 7 p.m. with third-degree grand larceny, a felony, which occurred at 175 Bloomingdale Rd.

Feb. 6: A man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, following an incident at 301 Quarropas St. at 11 p.m.

Feb. 7: A man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child following an incident at 7:30 p.m. at 1 S. Broadway.

Yorktown Police Department

Feb. 4: A 74-year-old Katonah man was charged at 6:05 p.m. with DWI, an unclassified misdemeanor, following a one-car accident on Underhill Avenue at Route 118.

Feb. 7: A 56-year-old Poughquag, N.Y. man was charged with DWI following a one-car accident in the area of Strang Boulevard and Oakside Road at 2:15 p.m.