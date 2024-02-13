Police Blotter, February 13 – February 19, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Feb. 3: A 52-year-old Bedford man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on South Bedford Road at 12:16 a.m. Prior to the stop, an officer had observed the vehicle traveling at 63 miles per hour in a 30-mile-per-hour zone and crossing into the oncoming lane of travel. The man was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 15 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Feb. 3: A 35-year-old Bedford resident was charged with misdemeanor narcotics possession at 12:12 p.m. after officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car on Kirby Plaza. The man was found to be in possession of 10 Adderall pills prescribed to another person and a glassine envelope containing a small amount of heroin. He was booked at the Green Street precinct on two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He is due in Mount Kisco Justice Court on Feb. 15.

Feb. 5: A Peekskill man was charged at 4:15 a.m. with DWI and criminal impersonation, both misdemeanors, after an officer observed his car failing to maintain its lane of travel on West Main Street near Maple Avenue. The driver, who gave the officer a false name, was taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Feb. 15 court appearance.

Feb. 5: A hoax call was received from an anonymous phone number at 9:21 a.m. reporting that a bomb had gone off at Burger King on North Bedford Road. Responding officers found no condition upon arrival. As a precaution, an explosives detection canine was brought to the scene to conduct a sweep of the restaurant producing negative results. The matter was turned over to detectives for continued investigation.

Feb. 5: Officers and members of the Mobile Crisis Response Team arrived at Amuso Drive at 1:19 p.m. on a report of a person in emotional crisis. The aided party requested to be taken to Phelps Hospital for evaluation. The Chappaqua Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded and transported the man to Phelps.

Feb. 5: Officers responded to a South Moger Avenue bank about 4 p.m. after employees reported an attempted fraudulent transaction was underway. After investigation, a 38-year-old man was charged with first-degree identity theft, third-degree grand larceny and second-degree possession of a forged instrument for an attempted withdrawal of money from another person’s account.

Feb. 6: Two persons in a stolen car who fled from an attempted traffic stop in southern Westchester were arrested at North Bedford Road and Knowlton Avenue at 2:21 a.m. The stolen vehicle fled northbound on the Saw Mill River Parkway from Dobbs Ferry, exited at Bedford Road and traveled along Route 117 into Mount Kisco. The two parties abandoned the vehicle on North Bedford Road and ran off, but were quickly apprehended by county police. The driver, a 19-year-old woman from Springfield, Mass., was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and the misdemeanor charges of fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, reckless driving and failure to obey a police officer. The passenger was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 3: Report of a grand larceny on North Broadway at 10:16 a.m. A caller stated that a past employee of the business apparently used the company’s bank information to pay two of his own bills, with no authorization from the company.

Feb. 4: A caller reported at 1:23 p.m. that her vehicle was entered overnight while parked unlocked in front of her Nichols Road home. The responding officer stated that a deposition was secured; a report will follow.

Feb. 4: At 4:43 p.m., a person reported that his bicycle was stolen in the last 30 minutes while he was inside Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The bicycle was described as a beige BMX bike. The responding officer stated that the information was gathered and a report will follow.

Feb. 6: A party arrived at headquarters at 1:53 p.m. to report that she is the manager of the property at 113 King St. and that when she went to get landscaping tools out of the shed on the property this morning, she noticed that the locks had been cut and tools had been removed. Depositions were secured. A report was taken as a matter of record.

Pleasantville Police Department

Feb. 5: Report of a disturbance outside Tesoro D’Italia on Marble Avenue at 2:02 a.m.

Feb. 6: A complainant reported at headquarters at 4:51 p.m. that someone opened a credit card account in their name. The matter is under investigation.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Feb. 8: A single live round of ammunition was found in the grassy area near the playground at Carmel’s George Fischer Middle School at 11:55 a.m. A lockdown was put into place at the school while a search was conducted of the building and grounds. The lockdown was lifted about 45 minutes later. An investigation into the incident is continuing. Sheriff’s personnel were assisted at the scene by the Kent and Carmel police departments.

White Plains Police Department

Feb. 6: A 69-year-old man was charged with third-degree burglary at 11 Ferris Ave. at 12:27 p.m.

Feb. 8: A 44-year-old man was charged with third-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal mischief in connection with a Feb. 4 incident at 237 Martine Ave.

Feb. 8: A man was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance at 9:53 p.m. at the intersection of West Post Road and Sterling Avenue.