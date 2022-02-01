Police Blotter, February 1 – February 7, 2022, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Jan. 21: A resident arrived at police headquarters at 11:15 a.m. reporting that his landlord has been harassing him due do an ongoing court case over a landlord-tenant issue. The tenant reported earlier this morning that the landlord called his boss indicating the local police department was about to have his work truck towed from his parking space if he did not move it. The tenant was advised to make a report with state police because he lives in the Town of Cortlandt.

Jan. 22: A Finney Farm Road resident reported at 5:22 p.m. finding a black fanny pack containing a green wallet with a New York State driver’s license, medical health documents, two credit cards and $656 in cash. The owner was notified and responded to police headquarters to claim her property.

Mount Pleasant Police Department

Jan. 21: Two people were observed on the surface of the ice at Opperman’s Pond in Pleasantville at about 9:30 p.m. The responding officer escorted them off the ice and counseled them on the potential danger.

Jan. 21: A person employed in Hawthorne advised that they were a victim of an internet scam. The person was contacted by e-mail allegedly from PayPal regarding a suspicious charge on their account. The victim allowed remote access to his computer and supplied his credit card number. The victim discovered that the call-back number was not in service. The subject was advised of the proper procedure, including canceling the credit card involved.

Jan. 23: A Thornwood resident received an unwanted text message and photo from an unfamiliar number. The resident was advised to block the number from future communications. An investigation determined that the number from where the message originated was untraceable.

North Castle Police Department

Jan. 21: A complainant reported at 2:40 p.m. that her partner informed her that a larceny had occurred at their store, Luxe, on Maple Avenue. The complainant was not on scene at the time. The responding officer reported two unknown female parties, both described as Black with braided hair and one subject wearing a camouflage coat, entered into the store and stole a designer hand bag. Depositions were secured; a report will follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Jan. 19: A car accident involving a 2017 Dodge Caravan and a 2019 Subaru at Washington Avenue and Manville Road resulted in the arrest of one of the drivers for having a suspended license. The suspect was released pending a future court date.

Jan. 22: Report of a group of youths yelling and screaming on Clinton Street. An officer was dispatched and dispersed the youths without incident.

White Plains Police Department

Jan. 21: White Plains police responded to 77 Ferris Ave. on a report of a landlord-tenant dispute. On-scene units determined that the tenant, Logan Martin Badin, had physically menaced another tenant with a boxcutter. Badin subsequently barricaded himself in the residence and refused to come out. The White Plains Police Mental Health Outreach Unit and White Plains Police Crisis Negotiations Team were deployed to support ongoing communication with Badin. After almost three hours of speaking with him, Badin voluntarily exited his residence and was taken into custody. He was charged with menacing and criminal mischief.

Yorktown Police Department

Jan. 23: Manuel Lazo, 33, of Yorktown, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident on Underhill Avenue near Route 118 at 7:38 p.m. It is alleged Lazo crossed the double yellow line, disregarded a traffic control device and struck another vehicle.

Jan. 24: Robert Nugent, 47, of Manhattan, was charged at 4:30 p.m. with criminal contempt for violating an order of protection on three separate occasions.

Jan. 27: Steven Santiago Jr., 39, of Ossining, was taken into custody at 7:40 a.m. on an arrest warrant for criminal mischief for slashing two tires on a vehicle on Aug. 12. 2021. Yorktown police were notified by Ossining police that they had Santiago in custody following an unrelated traffic stop.

Editor’s Note: The policy of providing names for people who have been arrested varies between each department.