Police Blotter, December 6 – December 12, 2022, Print Edition

Croton-Harmon Police Department

Nov. 23: A caller from Baltic Place reported hearing what she believed to be a gunshot at 11:29 a.m. Patrols and state police responded and checked the area and were unable to locate the source of the noise.

Nov. 24: A North Riverside Avenue resident reported at 2:11 a.m. that four people in dark clothing walked into a parking lot behind his home. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results.

Nov. 27: A caller reported at 12:14 a.m. seeing a male in a gray sweatshirt and black pants who appeared to be looking into cars as he walked down Benedict Boulevard. Patrols responded and checked the area with negative results. No vehicles in the area appeared to be tampered with.

Nov. 28: A caller from Van Wyck Street reported at 4:56 p.m. that two males wearing Verizon Wireless jackets were knocking on doors attempting to sell services. Patrols responded and located the males and advised them to obtain a permit.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 24: An e-911 caller reported at 6:35 p.m. that a male subject has returned to the premises, DJ’s Auto Clinic North on North Broadway, and is apparently refusing to leave. The same party had been at the location about an hour earlier. The responding officers reported that the subject vacated the premises and was advised that if he returns, he will be trespassing.

Nov. 26: A larceny was reported at 1:23 p.m. that occurred in the past at Stop & Shop on North Broadway. The caller stated that the larceny occurred approximately a week ago and would like it documented. The responding officer reported that information was gathered and depositions secured.

Nov. 26: An anonymous caller reported at 10:46 p.m. that a male subject was running with no jacket on southbound Route 120 heading toward Route 22. The party was described as a heavyset white male with short brown hair wearing sandals. The responding officer stated that he made contact with the subject, who stated he was going to the gas station from his friend’s house to get cigarettes. The man was given a courtesy transport.

Nov. 28: An employee at Stop & Shop on North Broadway reported at 7:33 p.m. that a larceny had just occurred. The complainant stated that a male party produced a receipt for only a partial number of the items selected, and proceeded to exit the store on foot toward the entrance of the parking lot without making further payment. The subject in question was described as a Hispanic male wearing a black hat, black coat, gray sweats and white sneakers. The responding officers reported locating the individual near 26 Palmer Ave. All property was ultimately returned to the store manager. The party was subsequently released, and all information gathered.

Nov. 29: A Stop & Shop employee reported at 4:45 p.m. that there was a male party that has been known to steal from the store, who has a full cart of merchandise. While on the phone with the employee, an officer advised the employee to stop the subject before he passes the point of payment. The employee stated that he retrieved the merchandise from the male party outside of the store without incident but would like to pursue charges. Units were advised and responded and the subject was placed under arrest.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 23: A 53-year-old Cortlandt man was charged with a first offence DWI, a misdemeanor, and several traffic infractions after being observed driving westbound on Route 202 at a low rate of speed at 1:17 a.m.

Nov. 26: A 21-year-old Peekskill man was charged at 1:10 p.m. with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor, following a Nov. 1 road rage incident on Route 6 in the area of the Mohegan Diner. An investigation revealed the defendant menaced a victim when he exited his vehicle with a baseball bat and aggressively approached the victim. He fled the scene prior to police arrival, but was arrested this date when he appeared at Yorktown police headquarters.

Nov. 28: A 47-year-old Peekskill woman was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, both misdemeanors, along with several traffic infractions. The driver was pulled over on Route 6 at 5:33 p.m. for switching lanes without using a turn signal and allegedly having a fraudulent New Jersey temporary license plate affixed to the vehicle that was partially covered by a license plate cover.

Nov. 29: A 17-year-old Yorktown male was charged with juvenile delinquency at 6:35 p.m. after allegedly stealing $46 worth of alcohol from a beverage cooler at Coco Farms on Barger Street.