Police Blotter, December 5 – December 11, 2023, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 24: A 21-year-old Fed Ex driver from Yonkers was arrested and charged with petty larceny, a misdemeanor. A complaint was received at 1:04 p.m. that a Fed-Ex driver making a delivery to a home on Beverly Road had opened the mailbox, removed a letter and put it in his pocket. The complainant said she observed this while watching the delivery on her doorbell camera. The woman and her husband called police, followed the Fed Ex truck along Beverly Road and confronted the driver.

Upon arrival of an officer, the driver said he found the piece of mail on the ground and denied removing it from the mailbox. The driver was taken into custody after an officer was able to review the doorbell camera footage from the victim’s home. County police safeguarded the truck until a manager arrived to take possession of it. The suspect was released pending a Dec. 21 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Nov. 25: Report of an attempted larceny at Target on North Bedford Road at 2:18 p.m. Security personnel reported that a man placed multiple items in a shopping cart, covered them with a blanket and then ran from the store without the cart after determining he was being observed by employees.

Nov. 27: Report of a pedestrian struck by a car at Lexington and Moore avenues at 7:27 a.m. The man was conscious and alert upon arrival of officers and was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital by the Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Nov. 30: A woman who was shopping at Target on North Bedford Road reported at 4:47 p.m. someone had entered her vehicle while she was inside the store. The interior contents of the car had been rummaged through and a 20-ounce Yeti Tumbler cup was missing.

Dec. 1: A West Hyatt Avenue resident contacted police at 10:57 a.m. to report that she wants a relative who has been living there evicted from the apartment. She was told this was a civil matter and was advised how to proceed.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 23: Police are investigating two residential burglaries that occurred on Thanksgiving Day. One residence was accessed by breaking a window and the other was accessed by an unlocked front door. The investigation is ongoing by the department’s detectives.

Nov. 28: Police responded to a one-car motor vehicle accident on Croton Dam Road. Subsequent to an investigation at the scene, a Jefferson Valley man was arrested for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration.

Nov. 29: Officers received a complaint of a past domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. The complaint was investigated and documented by police.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 24: At 2:31 p.m., a caller reported that about a half-hour in the past while walking with his service dog in the Meyer Preserve off Oregon Road, two unleashed dogs ran toward him. One of the unleashed dogs attacked and bit his service dog. The caller left the area in a hurry to bring his dog to the veterinarian and did not get the owner of the unleashed dogs’ pedigree. The caller believes the owner to the unleashed dogs operates a gray Subaru with New York plates, which was in the parking lot of the listed location when he was leaving. The responding officer arrived at the parking lot in attempt to make contact with the owner. The officer reported being unable to make contact with the vehicle owner; the party is possibly still in the preserve. A report was forwarded to the dog control officer.

Nov. 24: A party arrived at headquarters at 4:06 p.m. to file a report of a stolen check that was taken related to the CVS on Main Street. A report was taken as a matter of record.

Nov. 26: An anonymous party arrived at headquarters at 10:07 a.m. and stated that he found a black wallet on Main Street. Contact was made with the owner.

Nov. 27: A caller reported at 10:23 a.m. that his vehicle was stolen from the rear of his North Broadway business by an unknown party. The responding officer gathered the information; a report followed.

Nov. 27: A caller reported at 12:16 p.m. that his vehicle was stolen overnight from a location on North Broadway. The responding officer reported gathering the information; a report to follow.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 1: A woman was charged with leaving the scene of an accident after hitting and damaging several mailboxes on Bedford Road at 10:08 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 27: A 51-year-old Yorktown man was charged at 8:40 a.m. with the felonies of fourth-degree grand larceny and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, as well as third-degree attempted assault, a misdemeanor, following a domestic dispute during which he broke the victim’s cell phone and struck her in the head.

Nov. 29: Two men, a 59-year-old Fishkill resident and a 23-year-old resident of East Hampton, were charged at 1:01 p.m. with fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, and third-degree identity theft, a misdemeanor, following a complaint at Chase Bank in Jefferson Valley. Both suspects are accused of possessing a forged driver’s license.

White Plains Police Department

Nov. 24: A 27-year-old man was arrested at 11 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault in connection with an incident on Bloomingdale Road.

Nov. 24: Police arrested a man and charged him with false personation on South Lexington Avenue at 8:04 p.m.

Nov. 25: A man was arrested at 10:15 p.m. and charged with second-degree criminal sexual act regarding an incident on Martine Avenue.

Nov. 25: Police arrested a male suspect at 11:30 p.m. and charged him with second-degree menacing and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Bogert Avenue.

Nov. 28: A man was arrested at 8:10 p.m. and charged with second-degree burglary on Mitchell Place.

Nov. 30: A 33-year-old man was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at 12:36 p.m. following an incident on Paulding Street.

Nov. 30: Police arrested a man at 2:27 p.m. and charged him with second-degree possession of a forged instrument in connection with an offense at the corner of Bloomingdale Road and Maple Avenue.