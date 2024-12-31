Police Blotter, December 31, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

New Castle Police Department

Dec. 21: A Mount Kisco woman was arrested for operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license after she was involved in a one-car accident. The woman was issued a ticket and was released from the scene.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 22: An 81-year-old Bronx man was charged with DWI after the vehicle he was operating was involved in a one-car accident on Washington Avenue at 9:01 p.m.

Dec. 26: A 28-year-old Bronx woman was arrested at 9:45 a.m. after Chase Bank on Washington Avenue reported that she tried to cash fraudulent checks.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Dec. 15: A deputy observed a vehicle driving southbound on I-684 near Exit 10 that was unable to maintain its lane of traffic at 4 a.m. Concerned about the erratic driving, a deputy initiated a traffic stop. The driver, a 36-year-old Norwalk, Conn. man, was found to be intoxicated. When the deputy attempted to place the man under arrest for DWI, he began to violently resist. The situation escalated, necessitating the assistance of a state trooper and the deployment of a taser to subdue him. Ultimately, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident. In addition to the DWI charge, he was also charged with resisting arrest, a misdemeanor, and obstruction of governmental administration. He received several tickets for additional offenses, including driving on the shoulder, moving from a lane unsafely, consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle and refusing to take a breathalyzer. After being processed at the Putnam County Correctional Facility, he was issued an appearance ticket and released. He was scheduled for a future date at Town of Southeast Court.

State Police

Dec. 18: Report of a multivehicle collision on westbound I-84 westbound near mile post 63.3 in Kent at 6:51 a.m. An investigation revealed that traffic was slowing for an unknown reason, when one motorist failed to slow in time causing a chain reaction five-vehicle rear-end collision. The vehicles came to rest in the lanes of travel blocking the interstate. The operator of an uninvolved dump truck was unable to stop and avoid the crashed vehicles and lost control, driving into the center median and colliding with a guiderail. Three motorists were transported to Danbury Hospital with minor injuries.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 18: A 31-year-old Peekskill man was charged DWI and several traffic infractions following a report of an erratic driver traveling westbound on Route 6 at 6:35 p.m.

Dec. 20: A 40-year-old Yorktown man was charged with driving with a revoked license and operating a vehicle with a suspended registration after being stopped on Route 202 at 12:45 p.m. for driving at a high rate of speed in inclement weather.