Police Blotter, December 3, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 24: Staff at Northern Westchester Hospital reported at 1:17 a.m. that they were treating a patient who had been injured in an assault. The man told an officer that he had been drinking at a neighbor’s apartment on Grove Street when another man became violent and bit him on the thumb during a struggle, causing injury. The victim said he did not want to press charges but wanted an Order of Protection requiring his assailant to stay away from him. He was advised how he could file for such an order through the Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Nov. 25: Report received at 5:20 a.m. of a man causing a disturbance outside a building on Carpenter Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located an intoxicated man who said he lived in the building but was unable to find his keys to get in. Officers assisted the man to his residence.

Nov. 25: A resident reported at 11:13 a.m. that a man came on to his mother’s Leonard Street property a short time earlier and began screaming obscenities. After viewing security camera video, an officer recognized the subject as someone who lives nearby. The officer made contact with the man and advised him to stay away from the woman’s home and property.

Nov. 25: A motorist reported at 3:50 p.m. that she struck a man with her car as he crossed South Moger Avenue. She stopped and asked the man if he was hurt or needed an ambulance. The man replied “you didn’t see me” and walked away.

Nov. 26: A Parking Authority employee reported a strong odor of gas at the Green Street precinct at 8:21 a.m. An officer and the Mount Kisco Fire Department responded. Firefighters determined the source was a boiler malfunction. No police action was required.

Nov. 27: A North Bedford Road business reported at 2:02 p.m. that a terminated employee had threatened to harm employees and then brandished a firearm in the parking lot before driving away. At about 2:35 p.m., investigators in the Real Time Crime Center reported that the suspect vehicle was traveling on the northbound Taconic State Parkway in Yorktown. An officer from the county’s Cortlandt police precinct responded to the Taconic, located the vehicle near the Putnam County line and made a subsequent traffic stop in Putnam Valley. A 28-year-old Mahopac man was charged with third-degree menacing, a misdemeanor. No weapon was found in the car when it was searched upon impound.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 25: An officer reported at 2:08 p.m. that the pedestrian crosswalk sign at location at 400 Main St is damaged. The officer reported locating the sign on the sidewalk in front of Bank of America. The pedestrian crosswalk sign at the Main Street/Bedford Road intersection was moved to the 400 Main Street crosswalk. Notification was made to the North Castle Highway Department for replacement purposes.

Pleasantville Police Department

Nov. 25: Report of harassment at 9:01 a.m. A woman arrived at headquarters to report that a note or letter was left at her doorstep. No further action was taken at this time.

Nov. 25: A complainant reported at 12:05 p.m. that his motorcycle was keyed while parked on Cooley Street. The matter remains under investigation.

Nov. 26: A Dennis Lane resident reported at 4:30 p.m. that their Christmas lights were cut. The incident is an open case.

Nov. 30: A patron at Chatterbox restaurant on Cooley Street reported that their jacket was stolen at 9:03 p.m. The matter is under investigation.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Nov. 15: A deputy took a complaint from an investigator for the Hudson Valley Credit Union about a fraudulent check that was cashed at the Mahopac branch for more than $8,000. A BCI investigator began an inquiry and was quickly able to develop a suspect based on surveillance footage and other evidence. On Nov. 20, a 20-year-old Walden, N.Y. woman turned herself in and was charged with first-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree grand larceny, both felonies.

Nov. 15: Members of the Narcotics Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle driving westbound on I-84 in the Town of Southeast at 3:45 p.m. The driver, a 35-year-old man, possessed suspected fentanyl during the stop. He was taken into custody and transported to the Putnam County Correctional Facility for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor.

Nov. 18: On May 28, 2024, a deputy was dispatched to a residence on Route 403 for a report of a past burglary. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke with a contractor who had been doing work on the property and noticed the illegal entry into the home. Investigators from the BCI and Crime Scene Unit were called in to assist in the investigation. Through forensic evidence collected at the scene and numerous leads that were pursued, a suspect was developed. Investigators arrested a 37-year-old Wappingers Falls man and charged him with second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree grand larceny and third-

degree criminal possession of stolen property, all felonies.

White Plains Police Department

Nov. 19: A 70-year-old White Plains man was arrested at 11:49 a.m. and charged with second-degree assault in connection with an incident at 38 Wallace Place.

Nov. 19: A 44-year-old White Plains woman was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child regarding alcohol in an apartment on Hillside Avenue at 11:55 a.m.

Nov. 22: A Mount Vernon man was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny stemming from an incident at 10:30 p.m. on Westchester Avenue.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 23: A 26-year-old Bronx man was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several traffic violations after being stopped for speeding at 9:25 a.m. in the area of Gomer Street. An investigation revealed the driver’s license had been suspended.