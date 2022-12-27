Police Blotter, December 27 – January 2, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Dec. 22: An officer responded to Gatto Drive at 11:52 a.m. on a complaint that taxi cabs are speeding on the street. The officer remained at the location to observe traffic conditions.

Dec. 23: A 54-year-old Bedford Hills man was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on North Bedford Road at 12:10 a.m. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Jan. 5 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Dec 23: A Manchester Drive resident reported at 11:09 a.m. that someone entered his vehicle overnight and rummaged through it looking for items of value. Nothing was taken from the car. The incident was captured on a security camera but the would-be thief was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and could not be identified.

Dec. 23: An officer responded to Barker Street at 4:32 p.m. on a report of damage to a car from a hit-and-run driver. Upon arrival, the officer observed a fallen tree branch along with tree debris and informed the owner that his vehicle was damaged by a branch that came down in the storm, not by another motorist.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Dec. 17: Patrol conducted a traffic stop in the area of Benedict Boulevard at 1:18 a.m. The operator of the vehicle, a 22-year-old Cortlandt man, was arrested for aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The subject was released on his own recognizance.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 16: The Byram Hills transportation supervisor forwarded information alleging that an erratic driver had passed a school bus on Round Hill Road at 9:32 a.m. The complainant stated that the bus had its stop sign deployed while students were boarding.

Dec. 17: A Cedar Hill Road resident reported at 11 a.m. that a group of three women walk their dogs and routinely allow the dogs onto residents’ properties and do not clean up after them. The complainant stated that she and her husband have tried to nicely ask them to clean up after the dogs but the women ignore their requests. An officer responded and made contact with those parties. They were advised of town ordinances.

Dec. 17: Police received an E-911 call from the owner of a North Broadway business who reported at 3:17 p.m. that he had recently filled the oil tank for his business for about $1,500. However, the complainant asserted that when he recently checked, the tank was completely empty and he believes it may have been intentionally pumped out. The responding officer secured depositions; a report will follow.

Dec. 21: Report of a deceased owl off the side of the roadway on Whippoorwill Road East at 8:51 a.m. The animal control officer responded and confirmed the report. The town’s highway department was notified.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 20: A 19-year-old had a hypoglycemic diabetic emergency on Sutton Place at 2:30 a.m. The subject was transported to the hospital without incident.