Police Blotter, December 24, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Dec. 14: Officers responded to the 200 block of Main Street at 7:53 a.m. after an employee opening a business for the day observed blood on the front steps. Westchester County police had no reports from overnight of any incident that would have resulted in blood loss. Northern Westchester Hospital was contacted and reported it did not treat anyone in the ER overnight for any injury or condition involving blood loss. Efforts to obtain security video of that area were unsuccessful.

Dec. 14: A 20-year-old village resident was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Green Street at 12:24 p.m. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Dec. 15: A Woodland Street resident was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, after he struck a parked car while driving on Spring Street about 10:30 p.m. The man failed a field sobriety test at the scene and then complained of pain in his face and shoulder. He was taken by Mount Kisco Volunteer Ambulance to Northern Westchester Hospital for evaluation. After being released from the hospital, he was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Dec 17: A Spring Street resident was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, a violation, at 9:40 p.m. Officers responded a short time earlier on a report that a pickup truck had struck a parked car on Spring Street and then continued down the block and into a driveway. Officers located the vehicle and took the driver into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Dec. 26 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Dec. 17: A village resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 4:23 p.m. to request information about applying for an order of protection against a relative. The resident said she is being harassed by the relative due to a dispute over ownership of a vehicle, but she did not want to press criminal charges. The resident was advised how to pursue an Order of Protection in Family Court.

Dec. 18: At the request of another agency, patrol officers responded to Maple Avenue at 10:20 a.m. to search for a vehicle being driven by a suicidal man. The Aviation Unit helicopter was also utilized in the effort to locate the vehicle. A short time later, Yorktown police reported that it had stopped the vehicle on Route 100 near the Yorktown-New Castle border.

New Castle Police Department

Dec. 13: A Chappaqua woman responded to headquarters for assistance regarding her ex-boyfriend. The female reported that she was receiving unwanted text messages from the ex-boyfriend. He was contacted and reported that he was the one receiving the unwanted phone calls. Both parties were advised to block each other’s numbers and cease contact. A domestic incident report was completed and documented.

Dec. 14: A New York City man was arrested in Chappaqua and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny. The man came to Chappaqua to meet an individual who was selling a camera. The suspect proceeded to take the item and run from the location. After a brief foot pursuit, he was apprehended by officers and a Westchester County police sergeant. The man was arraigned in New Castle Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

Dec. 18: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a past burglary. Detectives processed the scene; the investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 19: A Chappaqua man was arrested and charged with DWI after he crashed his vehicle into a box truck on Millwood Road. The man was transported to the hospital and was released on an appearance ticket returnable to the New Castle Justice Court in January.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 13: Caller reported at 8:30 p.m. observing a suspicious light traveling alongside the tree lines of northbound I-684. Several objects were observed in the area. Findings were reported to the Westchester County Real Time Crime Center.

Dec. 14: A caller reported at 2:28 p.m. that a fraudulent $100 bill was used in her store on Main Street. The responding officer gathered the information; a report will follow.

Dec. 16: The Westchester County Department of Emergency Services requested to shut down northbound I-684 at the Armonk exit at 5:40 a.m. because of two jackknifed tractor-trailers. State troopers and local fire personnel report to the scene. Responding officers closed down northbound I-684 and the entrance ramps in Armonk.

Dec. 17: Caller reported at 4:37 p.m. that a package was being taken off their porch. The dispatched officer gathered the information; a report to follow.

Peekskill Police Department

Dec. 12: Report of a larceny on North Division Street at 6:10 a.m.

Dec. 13: Report of a domestic dispute on Winchester Avenue at 3:29 a.m.

Dec. 14: At 12:10 p.m., there was a report of suspicious activity on Ringold Street.

Dec. 15: Report of an altercation on Main Street at 2:53 a.m.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 18: Report of harassment at Tutor Time on Bedford Road at 12:50 p.m. A village employee was conducting an inspection of the premises when a man who was dropping off his child recognized the employee and began harassing him. The parent had prior history with the employee. After police arrived, the man was sent on his way. No charges were pressed.

Dec. 19: Report of a disturbance at Tutor Time on Bedford Road at 5:55 p.m. A Chappaqua man and a Pleasantville man got into an altercation after one of the individuals was angered that their vehicles were parked too close to each other in the parking lot. Officers sent the men on their way.

Dec. 20: Report of a disturbance on Marble Avenue at 9:18 a.m. A Lyft driver reported that an elderly woman threatened him, stating she had a gun. Police responded, searched the woman’s belongings and found no firearm. The individuals were sent on their way.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office

Dec. 16: Deputies were dispatched to a Lake Drive residence in Putnam Valley at 7:45 a.m. in response to a noise complaint. Upon arrival, deputies observed a large number of people inside the home and loud music emanating from the basement. It was determined that the house was being rented as an Airbnb and a DJ was on site playing music. A deputy had responded to the same house overnight for the same issue. At that time, the occupants were warned and instructed to turn off the music, which they complied with temporarily. Deputies learned that the 911 Center had received multiple calls concerning loud music and parking issues at this house over the past two days. An appearance ticket was issued to the DJ, identified as a 25-year-old Manhattan man. He was cited for a violation of the town code concerning unreasonably loud, disturbing or unnecessary noise.

Dec. 16: A deputy was dispatched to Route 9 near Old West Point Road in Philipstown at 9 p.m. in response to a report of an erratic driver. Upon arrival, deputies were able to locate the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. The driver was identified as a 61-year-old Poughkeepsie woman. During the stop, it became evident that she was unable to perform field sobriety tests. As a result, she was taken into custody and charged with DWI. Additionally, she was issued traffic tickets for moving between lanes unsafely and failing to obey a traffic control device.

White Plains Police Department

Dec. 13: A Bethel, Conn. man was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny at 7:41 p.m. in connection with a Westchester Avenue incident.

Dec. 14: A 53-year-old Carmel woman was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny stemming from an incident at Nordstrom at The Westchester at 3:36 p.m.

Dec. 15: A 42-year-old homeless man was charged with first-degree robbery at the AMS Café on East Post Road at 3:25 p.m.

Dec. 18: A 53-year-old White Plains man was charged with second-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, three-degree grand larceny, two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny, third-degree assault and third-degree menacing following an incident on South Lexington Avenue at 9:32 a.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 11: A 20-year-old Mohegan Lake man was arrested at 2:10 p.m. and charged with petty larceny for allegedly stealing a White Claw hard seltzer from a store on Barger Street on Nov. 30.