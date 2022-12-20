Police Blotter, December 20 – December 26, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Dec. 8: Patrols responded to the Croton-Harmon train station at 4:48 p.m. to assist MTA police with the arrest of a female who refused to pay for a train ticket.

Dec. 10: Patrols and the Croton Fire Department responded to a Maple Street residence on a report of an electrical fire at 10:31 a.m. The residents of the home extinguished the fire prior to the arrival of authorities. The scene was turned over to the fire department.

Dec. 12: Patrols and Croton EMS responded to a South Riverside Avenue business at 4:28 p.m. on a report of a carbon monoxide alarm activation and a person feeling nauseous. After being evaluated, the patient was transported to Phelps Hospital by Croton EMS.

Kent Police Department

Dec. 13: Michael Selca, 60, of Hopewell Junction was arrested at 11:30 a.m. and charged with felony DWI, his third offense, after he and his car were found off the roadway and in the woods on Horsepound Road near Route 52. The responding officer observed an open Coors Light in the cupholder of the vehicle as well as the suspect’s bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol. He was arrested after field sobriety tests and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was issued an appearance ticket to appear in town justice court at a later date.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 13: A 22-year-old Bronx man was arrested at 1:18 a.m. and charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing of the police after failing to stop after an officer attempted to pull him over on Manville Road.

Dec. 15: Report of harassment at Pleasantville High School at 7:41 a.m. No further information was provided by police.

Dec. 16: A 53-year-old Pleasantville man was arrested at 11:50 a.m. and charged with driving with a suspended driver’s license after being involved in an accident on Grant Street.

State Police/Cortlandt

Dec. 12: State police from the Cortlandt barracks, in conjunction with the Putnam County Sheriff’s office, arrested Harrold J. Mann Jr., 42, of Cortlandt, and charged him with four counts of second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. During an ongoing investigation of multiple burglaries stretching back to October in Philipstown, Putnam Valley and Cortlandt, troopers responded to an address near Gallows Hill Road in Cortlandt for a report of a burglary. With the help of the Putnam Sheriff’s Department and a state police K9, Mann was tracked down and arrested. Further investigation revealed Mann was sought in connection with multiple burglaries in the area. He was arraigned in town justice court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bail, $200,000 bond or $400,000 partially secure bond.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 14: A 32-year-old Peekskill man was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, after being pulled over on Route 6 at 7:10 p.m. for driving with an inoperable headlight. A check showed his driver’s license had been suspended.