Police Blotter, December 14 – December 20, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Nov. 25: Patrol responded to Mount Airy Road at 10 p.m. after a resident reported observing an older model white pickup truck with black trim operated by a White male in his 20s wearing a hat. The vehicle was traveling up the hill slowly and stopped in front of a neighbor’s home, took a picture, then stopped in front of another residence and may have taken another photo. The area was canvassed with negative results.

Nov. 27: A Grand Street resident reported at 10:08 p.m. that her juvenile son left the residence after they had an argument. The surrounding areas were canvassed and the child was located. No injuries were reported; a report will be filed.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 3: A caller reported at 11:30 a.m. that the window of his vehicle was broken while it was parked behind Broadway North Pizzeria on Main Street sometime last night or earlier today. The responding officer reported gathering information; a report to follow.

Dec. 4: An employee reported at 5:26 p.m. that a catalytic convertor was stolen from three trucks that were parked at the U-Haul location on Virginia Road during the overnight hours. The responding officer gathered the information and depositions were secured. A report will follow.

Dec. 4: A caller reported at 7:07 p.m. that a customer at the Shop-Rite on North Broadway was shoved by a homeless man in the bottle return room. No injuries were reported. The male subject then left the area. No description was given. The responding officer reported that the party who was shoved does not wish to fill out a deposition or file charges. The store manager stated that the male party in question is no longer allowed on the property and will call police if he returns.

Dec. 5: A complainant arrived at headquarters at 11:04 a.m. to report an incident with his neighbor that occurred earlier this date. The complainant stated he was blowing his leaves in the front yard and was approached by his elderly neighbor, who told him very angrily and aggressively to turn off his leaf blower. He reported that his neighbor has approached him angrily more than 10 times in the past with miniscule complaints. He requested an officer call the neighbor and advise him to cease contact. A witness deposition was filed.

Dec. 8: At 8:01 a.m., report of a past burglary at Buck’s Flower Garden on Bedford Banksville Road. The merchant stated she has been noticing that some equipment has gone missing from the store and decided to review surveillance video footage. She observed that on Nov. 16, multiple unknown parties can be seen entering the business office at about 11 p.m. wearing masks and stole multiple items, including an antique shotgun. The business owner will file a deposition later.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 9: Report of two suspicious youngsters making noise at 18 Marble Ave. at 2:08 a.m. After an investigation, no action was taken.

Dec. 10: A hazardous gas odor was detected on Dennis Lane at 5:02 p.m. Con Edison was called to investigate.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Dec. 3: A 52-year-old Peekskill woman was arrested at 12:29 a.m. for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle after the vehicle she was operating was stopped on Route 9 in Philipstown because it had a temporary plate that was flapping in the wind and not securely attached. Upon further investigation, the deputy learned that the driver’s license had been suspended three times.

Dec. 5: A 40-year-old male driver was pulled over on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley for traffic violations at 2:20 a.m. He was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a felony, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle. The 27-year-old female passenger was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Dec. 9: Deputies were dispatched to a Southeast residence at 8:54 p.m. on a report of a possible violation of an order of protection. Upon arrival, deputies interviewed the 29-year-old female resident who reported that she has a Family Court Order of Protection against her teenage stepdaughter that prohibits the teenager from smoking, possessing or being under the influence of marijuana. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was no evidence of a violation of the order.

White Plains Police Department

Dec. 5: Irvin Martinez was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing for injuring a neighbor with a knife on Mitchell Place.

Dec. 5: Dario Contreras Sr. was arrested for third-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest on Washington Street.

Dec. 8: Kwaisa Holmes was arrested for second-degree assault of a police officer at 232 Chatterton.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 5: Timothy Brunelle, 36, of Yorktown, was charged with third-degree assault at 12:29 a.m. following a report of a disturbance at a Yorktown residence. After an investigation, it was alleged Brunelle caused physical injury by punching the victim with a closed fist. The victim was treated for head, shoulder and back injuries at the scene and transported to a local hospital for further medical attention. Yorktown Town Justice Gary Raniolo issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of the victim.

Dec. 8: A 17-year-old Yorktown male was charged at 11:15 a.m. with possessing an obscene sexual performance of a child, a Class E felony, after allegedly possessing images of child pornography on a cell phone on Apr. 14, 2021.