Police Blotter, December 13 – December 19, 2022, Print Edition

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Dec. 2: Patrols and Croton Fire responded to northbound Route 9 at 12:21 p.m. on a report of a dump truck fire. After an extended closure of the roadway, the fire was extinguished and the truck was removed.

Dec. 4: A caller from a Grand Street business requested assistance at 8:07 p.m. Two female customers had been asked to leave the premises but refused. Upon arrival, the females had already left the establishment.

Dec. 5: A caller reported at 7:16 p.m. that a sick raccoon was lying in the roadway on Harrison Street. Patrols responded and dispatched the animal. The Village of Croton DPW was notified for pickup.

Kent Police Department

Dec. 2: A 42-year-old Carmel woman was arrested for second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal mischief following a dispute with her boyfriend. The boyfriend, 37, reported that at about 11:45 p.m. they got into a dispute, which scalated into a screaming match that saw the girlfriend grab a kitchen knife and stab a wooden door that the boyfriend was hiding behind. He provided officers with a video of the incident. The woman was transported to police headquarters for processing. She was arraigned and instructed to report to Putnam County Probation to obtain an ankle monitor.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 26: Property was stolen from an unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway of a Pine Cliff Road residence.

Nov. 26: Officers seized about three pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Millwood Road. The two occupants of the vehicle, both under the age of 21, were arrested for the offense.

Dec. 1: A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Quaker Road and Kipp Street. The victim sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle left the scene but was later identified and arrested.

Dec. 6: Officers assisted a woman who was having a mental health episode in the lobby of Town Hall. She was transported to Northern Westchester Hospital for further assistance.

Dec. 8: Officers received a report of a one-car accident and the vehicle had gone off the roadway on Millwood Road. They located the driver of the vehicle walking away from the accident and later determined the subject had a suspended driver’s license. He was arrested for the incident.

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 2: A caller reported striking a rock with his vehicle on Oregon Road at 2:09 a.m. making it inoperable. The responding officer reported that the vehicle had New York registration and was disabled in the roadway. Armonk Garage was notified to remove the vehicle and the operator was taken home.

Dec. 4: A complainant reported at 3:07 p.m. that a dog, described as about 80 pounds and tan in color with a fluffy coat, was seen walking loose in the roadway on Terrace Circle. The responding officer located the dog, which he was able to reunite with its owner.

Dec. 5: Security at Stop & Shop on North Broadway reported at 3:05 p.m. that a larceny occurred the previous day and requested an officer respond. A report and a witness deposition were filed.

Dec. 6: An officer reported at 5:51 p.m. that while out with a disabled vehicle a passerby reported observing a female party walking on Route 22 followed by two male parties. The administrator on duty at the Jennie Clarkson campus was contacted and she reported that staff just returned to campus with a female resident who had left campus. The responding officer checked the area and found it to be clear of anyone walking. A follow-up was made and the administrator reported that a female resident had been brought back to campus by staff members prior to their arrival and no further assistance was needed.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 7: A 65-year-old man was arrested at 2 p.m. at the Chase Bank on Washington Avenue after attempting to make a withdrawal with fraudulent documents. The suspect had had previous felony charges against him. He was arrested and was being held at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.

Dec. 7: A Pleasantville resident arrived at headquarters at 6:16 p.m. to report that the landlord of his apartment has not turned the heat on. The complainant was told that the matter is civil in nature and was referred to the village’s Building Department.

White Plains Police Department

Dec. 8: Justin Panariello, 35, of Brooklyn, was charged with third-degree attempted robbery at the Bank of America at 206 Main St.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 6: Mateo Arteaga, 38, of Mount Kisco, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a Class D felony, at 3:15 p.m. for allegedly sexually abusing a victim on Sept. 12. He was remanded to Westchester County Jail.

Dec. 7: A 31-year-old Yorktown man was charged with driving while using a mobile phone and other traffic infractions following a traffic stop on Route 6 at 9:20 p.m.