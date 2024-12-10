Police Blotter, December 10, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Carmel Police Department

Dec. 7: Police were dispatched to Curry Road at 5:17 a.m. on a report of a possible assault. Upon arrival, officers located two male subjects in the roadway. A 44-year-old Mahopac resident was found unconscious with life-threatening injuries and was taken to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter, where he was listed in critical condition. A 32-year-old Connecticut man was charged with second-degree attempted murder, a Class B felony, and second-degree assault, a Class D felony. The suspect was remanded to the Putnam County Correctional Facility without bail.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Nov. 28: A 27-year-old village resident was charged at 12:42 a.m. with DWI, a misdemeanor, after an officer stopped his vehicle for an equipment violation on Main Street. The man was taken into custody after he failed a field sobriety test. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Nov. 29: A 36-year-old Ossining woman was charged at 3:56 p.m. with petty larceny, a misdemeanor, on a complaint from store security at Target on North Bedford Road. She is accused of leaving the store without paying for $213 worth of merchandise found in her possession. She was booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending a Dec. 12 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

Nov. 29: A 53-year-old Poughquag, N.Y. man was arrested on outstanding warrants following a traffic stop at Kirby Plaza at 7:35 p.m. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle that had been identified earlier in a Real Time Crime Center alert as being wanted by New York State police. The man was booked on charges of fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, all misdemeanors. He was held at the Green Street precinct until a trooper arrived to take him into custody.

Dec. 1: A village resident arrived at the Green Street precinct at 3:38 p.m. to report that her ex-husband assaulted her a short time earlier in Yorktown. The woman said she was en route to Northern Westchester Hospital for medical treatment for an injury to her arm. An officer told the woman that the assault needed to be reported to the Yorktown Police Department. It was suggested that she bring any hospital records that document her injury and the medical care she receives.

Dec. 3: A motorist reported at 5:50 p.m. that his car was damaged by a hit-and-run driver while it was parked on Gregory Avenue.

Dec. 6: An Ossining man was charged with aggravated DWI and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation, a misdemeanor, following a traffic stop on Kirby Plaza at 2:26 a.m. The man failed a field sobriety test and was also found to have a suspended license. He was booked at the Green Street precinct and released.

New Castle Police Department

Nov. 29: A Millwood resident responded to headquarters to report that he was the victim of an online scam. The resident stated that he received a telephone call reporting that his accounts were hacked and he allowed an unknown individual to assess his computer virtually compromising his personal information. The incident was documented and is being investigated.

Nov. 30: Officers responded to an Ossining residence on a report of a larceny from a motor vehicle. Two unknown subjects entered an unlocked vehicle, which was parked in a residential driveway overnight.

Dec. 3: Officers responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers arrived on the scene and mediated the situation. The incident was documented and the boyfriend agreed to stay in a hotel for the evening.

North Castle Police Department

Nov. 28: A Bedford Banksville Road resident reported damage to her vehicle at 11:59 a.m. The caller stated that while she was in and out of her residence attempting to load her vehicle with holiday deliveries, someone apparently entered her vehicle and damaged her ignition. Caller stated that it appears the damage is consistent with an attempt to steal her vehicle. The responding officer reported that depositions were secured; a report to follow.

Nov. 30: Caller reports a tan suitcase in the pull-off area south of Nannyhagen Road on Route 120 at 2:30 p.m. The responding officer reported locating the suitcase, which is filled with garbage. The state Department of Transportation was notified for removal.

Dec. 4: A Byram Ridge Road North resident arrived at headquarters at 4:14 p.m. to report several discarded logs being left on his property due to tree work being conducted by one of his neighbors.

Dec. 4: The front desk received a call at 10:14 p.m. reporting suspicious activity in a vacant lot on North Lake Road. The caller stated that she can see several cars parked in the area with several individuals walking around the property with flashlights. The responding officers reported that youths were admonished at the location and left the scene.

Pleasantville Police Department

Dec. 1: Report of two suspicious individuals on Lake Street at 8:43 p.m. The two people, who could not speak English, were searching for an apartment to rent and knocked on the wrong door. No further action required.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Department

Dec. 2: Deputies were dispatched to John Simpson Road in Southeast at 8:30 a.m. for a serious head-on accident involving two vehicles. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a Honda CRV, which was traveling southbound on John Simpson Road, crossed over the double yellow line and struck an Isuzu box truck, which was headed northbound. The driver of the Honda, Anna Catullo, 82, of Shrewsbury, Mass. was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Isuzu, Xavier Quindetenempaguy, 45, of Carmel was transported by Empress Ambulance to Danbury Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

State Police

Nov. 27: Police responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash on the Taconic State Parkway in Putnam Valley at 11:50 a.m. An initial investigation determined the operator of a 2017 Toyota RAV4, Michael Fitzgerald, 58, of Fishkill, was traveling southbound just south of Route 301 and left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle struck a rock embankment and became fully engulfed in flames. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Putnam Valley Fire Department and Empress EMS paramedics.

White Plains Police Department

Nov. 26: A 72-year-old Monticello man was charged with second-degree burglary at 1:45 p.m. in connection with an incident on Sammis Lane.

Yorktown Police Department

Nov. 27: A 36-year-old Mohegan Lake man was charged with second-degree menacing at 6:07 p.m. after allegedly brandishing a knife in the direction of a victim on Lexington Avenue.