Police Blotter, August 6 – August 12, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

July 29: A 16-year-old boy reported at 12:51 p.m. that his bicycle had been stolen earlier in the day while he went to a physical therapy appointment on North Bedford Road. The youth said he left the bicycle outside the office at 6:30 a.m. and it was gone when he returned at 7:15 a.m.

July 30: Officers responded to Carpenter Avenue at 12:34 p.m. on a report that a man was destroying property at a relative’s home. Officers spoke with residents at the home and determined that the call was not made by the residents and was apparently a hoax. The source of the false call is under investigation.

July 30: Officers responded to an East Main Street bank after an alarm system was activated at 3:32 p.m. The alarm was apparently activated in error.

July 30: A 56-year-old Bedford Hills woman was charged with DWI, a misdemeanor, after she backed into a parked car on the 400 block of East Main Street. While investigating the accident, an officer detected a strong odor of alcohol on her breath and observed several empty cans of hard seltzer around the front seats of her vehicle. She was taken into custody, booked at the Green Street precinct and released pending an Aug. 8 appearance in Mount Kisco Justice Court.

July 31: A noise complaint was received at 9:09 a.m. regarding loud music from an apartment on Carpenter Avenue. An officer spoke with a resident who agreed to turn down the volume of the music.

Aug. 1: Officers responded to an activated alarm at a North Bedford Road convenience store at 4:57 a.m. A clerk reported that he suspected a man was trying to steal a six-pack of beer and activated the alarm in advance of confronting him. The man then put the beer back in the cooler and left the store prior to an officer’s arrival.

New Castle Police Department

July 28: Police responded to a Chappaqua residence on a report of a domestic dispute between a boyfriend and girlfriend called in by an anonymous party. The argument stemmed from the allegation of the boyfriend using illicit drugs. The incident was documented.

July 28: Report of a domestic dispute involving a mother, son and daughter at an Ossining residence. Officers arrived on the scene and were able to mediate the situation.

Aug. 1: Police responded to a local business on a report of a transaction where counterfeit money was used. An unknown suspect purchased a prepaid gift card using two counterfeit $100 bills. The suspect left the area prior to police arrival. The investigation is ongoing.

North Castle Police Department

July 28: An anonymous caller reported at 8:14 a.m. that construction work was being done in the area of 22 Whippoorwill Rd. East outside of the permitted hours. The responding officer reported that he advised the parties working at that location of the town ordinance.

July 29: A caller reported a group of young males walking down North Greenwich Road at 3:49 p.m. and attempting to hand out flyers for Congressman Lawler’s campaign. The responding officer reported that the parties are canvassing for a political candidate. No further action needed at this time.

Pleasantville Police Department

July 29: Police responded to Tompkins Avenue at 1:45 p.m. because a male party fell. The subject was reported to have sustained a small laceration and was transported to the hospital.

July 31: A 27-year-old man was arrested at 2:34 p.m. in connection with a domestic dispute on Marble Avenue. The suspect was released and an Order of Protection was issued.

White Plains Police Department

July 30: A White Plains man was arrested at 9:20 p.m. and charged with second-degree attempted robbery stemming from an incident on Lafayette Street.

Yorktown Police Department

July 25: A 36-year-old Putnam Valley man was arrested at 5:50 p.m. and charged with issuing a bad check on May 17 after allegedly knowing the account was closed.

July 27: At 2:39 p.m., a 45-year-old Yorktown woman was arrested and charged with DWI, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident.

July 27: A 49-year-old Mount Vernon man was charged at 6:13 p.m. with third-degree criminal mischief following a report of a window being broken by a customer at Mavis Discount Tires on Kear Street. The damage was estimated at more than $250.

July 30: A 43-year-old Ossining man was charged at 11:17 a.m. with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and speeding after being stopped on Underhill Avenue.