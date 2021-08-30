Police Blotter, August 31 – September 6, 2021, Print Edition

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 17: Patrols responded to a dispute inside of a commercial establishment on Croton Point Avenue between a customer and owner at 12:31 p.m. The owner requested the customer leave the establishment. The customer reported being pushed by another customer and was not pleased because he was complying with exiting the establishment. After conducting an investigation, the situation was resolved and no arrest was made.

Aug. 17: Report of people swimming in the park after hours on Truesdale Avenue at 7:45 p.m. The parties were located and they were fishing, not swimming. They were warned and admonished. While patrol was at the location, they noticed a village resident in need of medical assistance, which was unrelated to the call. The party was transported to the hospital by Croton EMS.

Aug. 19: Patrols responded to Brook Street at 10 p.m. to assist a village resident who had locked the keys inside their vehicle. Patrols gained entry without incident.

Aug. 20: Report of an unattended backpack on the bridge on Croton Point Avenue over the railroad tracks at 3:13 p.m. The area was checked with negative results.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 21: Caller reported an injured bicyclist was struck by a motor vehicle near the Summit Club on Bedford Road at 10:17 a.m. The call was successfully transferred to 60 Control. The responding officers reported that the injured party was transported to Westchester Medical Center.

Aug. 23: A CVS employee reported at 1:36 p.m. a larceny of goods from the pharmacy on Main Street that occurred about 15 minutes in the past. The responding officer reported that depositions were secured; a report will follow.

Aug. 25: A Cedar Hill Road resident reported at 6:41 a.m. that two vehicles were stolen out of the driveway overnight. The responding officer reported that depositions were secured along with surveillance. A report will follow.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 25: Police were dispatched on Aug. 24 to Heights Drive on a report of a subject breaking into a vehicle. An individual was located walking on the road with a miniature baseball bat in hand at 12:09 a.m. this date. Following an investigation, Raymond Nunez, 49, of Yonkers, was charged with three counts of criminal mischief for damaging multiple vehicles with the bat. During the investigation, a vehicle drove up to officers on the scene and stopped in the roadway. Carlos Ponce, 40, of Yonkers, was charged with driving while intoxicated.