Police Blotter, August 30 – September 5, 2022, Print Edition

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug. 24: An officer responded to Glassbury Court at 11:57 a.m. to assist a man who needed help getting into his wheelchair.

Aug. 24: A woman reported at 1:48 p.m. that her car suffered a long, deep scratch while it was parked in a lot on Columbus Avenue. An officer spoke with the owner of the property to determine if there was any security camera video available, however, the camera facing the lot was not working properly.

Aug. 25: Officers responded to Maple Avenue at 1:55 p.m. after a man reported that his mother was threatened by a relative a few days earlier. The woman told officers that the relative had come to her door demanding money and threatened to kick it down if she didn’t open it. The woman said she did not open the door and the relative left. She told officers that she did not want to press charges and declined information on how to seek a Temporary Order of Protection to bar the relative from contacting her again.

Aug. 25: Officers responded to North Bedford Road at 2:55 p.m. on a report that an 80-year-old man was feeling dizzy and weak. The man was taken to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Croton-on-Hudson Police Department

Aug. 21: A Grand Street caller reported at 12:15 p.m. that an unknown person or persons entered his unlocked vehicle and stole loose change.

Aug. 22: A Hessian Hills Road resident reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be an employee of Adult Protective Services reaching out on behalf of Wells Fargo because one of her accounts was compromised a few weeks ago. The caller did not provide any personal information because she believed the call to be a scam.

New Castle Police Department

Aug. 19: A resident reported that a relative was on the premises in violation of an order of protection. The subject left the area, but was found several days later, where he was arrested for the offense.

Aug. 20: A juvenile was reported missing from her home with no contact for several hours. With the assistance of the Mount Pleasant Police Department, MTA police and the FBI, officers were able to safely locate the juvenile at a residence in Valhalla. A 41-year-old man was subsequently arrested by Mount Pleasant police with charges stemming from this incident.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 19: A Piping Brook Lane caller reported at 4:44 p.m. that there were two chocolate-colored Dobermans that made it into his backyard, which is fully fenced in, and up onto his porch. He stated that they are angrily growling at his back door. The responding officer reported that the dogs belong to a nearby homeowner. Matter adjusted.

Aug. 21: A fire department pager dispatched Armonk Ambulance to Woodland Road at 3:47 a.m. for a 24-year-old who is semiconscious. The responding officer reported that the party was apparently intoxicated and transported to Northern Westchester Hospital.

Aug. 21: Report of a suspicious blue bag on the right side of Route 120 at 11:18 a.m. The responding officer reported locating a tent and face painting kit, which had apparently fallen off the back of a pickup truck of the owner who was traveling to an event at Kensico Dam Plaza. The officer reported transporting the package and returning it to the owner without incident.

Aug. 22: A party arrived at headquarters at 3:17 p.m. to report that her checking and savings accounts were hacked into and fraudulent Zelle transfers were made from them without her authorization and likely via a text message she received on her cell phone. In addition, two new bank accounts were created in her name, also without her authorization.

Aug. 24: Caller reported at 4:28 p.m. that the catalytic converter on his van has been stolen on Kent Place. The responding officer gathered the information, but the complainant refused to complete a witness deposition at this time.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 21: A resident reported seeing a sick squirrel on Great Oak Lane at 3:05 p.m. The animal left the scene shortly afterward under its own power.

Aug. 26: Report of a stolen speaker that was attached to a bicycle left unattended on Memorial Plaza at 3:48 p.m. The owner of the bike, a juvenile, made the report at headquarters. Multiple suspects are being looked at. The matter is still being investigated.

Aug. 26: Report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at 8:14 p.m. The dispute was connected to a prior domestic incident. One of the parties was transported to Westchester Medical Center for being intoxicated.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 21: Daniel O’Connor, 43, of Shrub Oak, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a Class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a Class A misdemeanor, following a report of a domestic dispute at 1011 E. Main St. at 12:33 a.m. Following an investigation, it is alleged O’Connor made threats to another person to do physical harm and damaged property in an amount exceeding $250.

Aug. 21: Two women, ages 65 and 68, from Baldwin Place, were charged at 2:08 p.m. with petty larceny for allegedly shoplifting $861 worth of merchandise from Macy’s at the Jefferson Valley Mall.

Aug. 23: A 45-year-old Yonkers man was charged with petty larceny at 6:55 p.m. for allegedly stealing $575 worth of merchandise from BJ’s Wholesale Club in June.