Police Blotter, August 27 – September 2, 2024

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

County Police/Mount Kisco

Aug. 18: A Carmel resident contacted county police at 8:16 p.m. to report that a vehicle she had dropped off for auto body work in Mount Kisco was apparently in the Bronx. The car owner said she discovered the location by checking the car’s Lojack device. The NYPD was contacted and went to the identified location. The car was found to be on the property of an auto body shop. The car owner was advised to confirm with her shop that they had sent the vehicle elsewhere for the work to be done.

Aug. 18: A woman reported at 3:32 p.m. that her car was damaged by a hit-and-run driver in a church parking lot on Green Street. A witness reported seeing the incident and provided a description of the vehicle that drove away. Officers canvassed the area but the vehicle could not be located.

Aug. 19: An officer responded to a Main Street business at 6:51 p.m. after the owner called regarding a verbal dispute with a neighboring business owner earlier in the day. The dispute was determined to be a civil matter and not a police matter.

Aug. 19: Report of a patient discharged from Northern Westchester Hospital at 3:32 p.m. who was refusing to leave the facility. The man told officers he was still making living arrangements and did not want to leave because he had nowhere to go. The Mobile Crisis Response Team was called and its members connected the man with services to help him find emergency housing.

Aug. 21: A village resident located a 15-year-old girl who had been reported missing by her family and brought her to the Green Street precinct at 7:52 p.m. The resident said her son is a friend of the girl and the resident was aware the youth had been reported missing to Bedford police. When she spotted the girl walking in the village, the woman picked her up in her car and brought her to the police station. Bedford police were informed that the girl had been found and she was turned over to a relative.

Aug. 22: A Beverly Road resident reported at 9:35 a.m. that two men had entered her unlocked car overnight and rummaged through it. Nothing of value was in the vehicle. The resident said she was reviewing footage from her security camera when she observed a gray SUV pull up to her driveway at 1:24 a.m. Two men wearing surgical masks and gloves got out of the SUV, searched through her car and left about a minute later.

New Castle Police Department

Aug. 22: Police responded to a local gym on a report of several larcenies from the locker room. Three male victims reported various items were removed from their lockers while they were working out. These items included cell phones and credit cards. The incident is being investigated by detectives.

North Castle Police Department

Aug. 18: State police received a call at 5:10 a.m. from a female party who sounded disoriented. State police also stated that the person was apparently dropped off by an Uber on Kent Place. The responding North Castle officer spoke with the party and learned the issue was a dispute over the fare.

Aug. 18: Report of seven subjects trespassing on an Old Orchard Street property at 4:32 p.m. The responding officers reported speaking to the parties and issued them a warning.

Aug. 19: Multiple callers reported a head-on crash at routes 22 and 120 at 7:26 a.m. Responding officers closed both routes and Old Orchard Street. The roads were reopened after members of the county police Accident Investigation Unit processed the scene.

Pleasantville Police Department

Aug. 17: Report of a disturbance on Washington Avenue at 1:33 p.m. The incident was deemed to be a domestic dispute. As a result, police did not release additional information.

Aug. 19: Report of damaged property at a building on Washington Avenue at 2:47 p.m. The matter is under investigation.

Aug. 21: Police report an arrest on Wheeler Avenue at 7:26 p.m. The subject that was arrested was a juvenile; no additional information was released due to the age of the suspect.

White Plains Police Department

Aug. 11: Two Bronx men, ages 28 and 31, were charged with fourth-degree grand larceny in connection with an incident at Burlington Coat Factory on Mamaroneck Avenue at 1:15 p.m.

Aug. 14: A 30-year-old White Plains man was charged with first-degree criminal contempt and stalking at 8:30 a.m. on Dekalb Avenue.

Aug. 18: A 46-year-old White Plains man was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary in connection with an incident at Nordstrom Rack at City Place at 12:37 p.m.

Yorktown Police Department

Aug. 9: A 24-year-old Yorktown woman was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor, following an investigation at 3200 Crompond Rd. at 3:30 p.m. An officer allegedly found her in possession of a quantity of glassine envelopes containing heroin/fentanyl.

Aug. 15: A 64-year-old Yorktown man was arrested at 9:37 a.m. and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal contempt, both felonies, following a report of a domestic incident on Aug. 12 at a Yorktown residence. It is alleged the man, who was located on Route 9 in Cold Spring, violated a Westchester County Family Court Order of Protection by being in the residence of the victim and displaying what appeared to be a rifle. The man was unable to post bail and was remanded to Westchester County Jail.